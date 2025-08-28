Dallas Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - August 28-30, 2025
Get Dallas area schedules and scores as the 2025 Texas high school football season kicks off on Thursday, August 28
There are 176 games scheduled across the Dallas metro area on Thursday, August 28, Friday, August 29, and Saturday, August 30, including many games featuring statewide top teams. You can follow every game live on our Dallas Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include many of Texas' top-ranked teams on each of the three days this weekend. We get a chance to see a possible state contender in North Crowley kick things off for us to start this exciting weekend.
Dallas High School Football Schedule - Thursday, August 28, 2025
There are 24 games scheduled across the Dallas metro area on Thursday, August 28, highlighted by Lancaster vs North Crowley. You can follow every game on our Dallas Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Byron Nelson (0-0) vs Frenship (0-0) at 4:00 PM
Bremond (0-0) vs Kerens (0-0) at 5:00 PM
Tioga (0-0) vs Collinsville (0-0) at 5:00 PM
Ranchview (0-0) vs Pinkston (0-0) at 5:00 PM
Lake Worth (0-0) vs Frisco Panther Creek (0-0) at 5:00 PM
Turner (0-0) vs Conrad (0-0) at 5:00 PM
Mansfield Timberview (0-0) vs Kimball (0-0) at 5:00 PM
Independence (0-0) vs Centennial (0-0) at 5:00 PM
Fossil Ridge (0-0) vs The Colony (0-0) at 5:00 PM
Plano West (0-0) vs Lamar (0-0) at 5:00 PM
Lakeview Centennial (0-0) vs Richardson (0-0) at 5:00 PM
Forney (0-0) vs Lake Highlands (0-0) at 5:00 PM
Marcus (0-0) vs Keller (0-0) at 5:00 PM
South Garland (0-0) vs Lincoln (0-0) at 5:00 PM
South Grand Prairie (0-0) vs Rowlett (0-0) at 5:00 PM
Irving (0-0) vs Creekview (0-0) at 5:00 PM
North Dallas (0-0) vs Garland (0-0) at 5:00 PM
McKinney North (0-0) vs Wylie East (0-0) at 5:00 PM
Lancaster (0-0) vs North Crowley (0-0) at 5:00 PM
Frost (0-0) vs Winters (0-0) at 5:30 PM
South Hills (0-0) vs Diamond Hill-Jarvis (0-0) at 5:30 PM
Memorial (0-0) vs Wyatt (0-0) at 5:30 PM
Nacogdoches (0-0) vs Palestine (0-0) at 5:30 PM
MacArthur (0-0) vs Paschal (0-0) at 5:30 PM
Dallas High School Football Schedule - Friday, August 29, 2025
There are 145 games scheduled across the Dallas metro area on Friday, August 29, highlighted by Guyer traveling to Aledo. You can follow every game on our Dallas Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Prairiland (0-0) vs Hartshorne (0-0) at 5:00 PM
Cedar Hill (0-0) vs Deweyville (0-0) at 5:00 PM
Joaquin (0-0) vs Frankston (0-0) at 5:00 PM
Crossroads (0-0) vs Keene (0-0) at 5:00 PM
Iola (0-0) vs Mildred (0-0) at 5:00 PM
Hico (0-0) vs Rio Vista (0-0) at 5:00 PM
Rivercrest (0-0) vs Ore City (0-0) at 5:00 PM
Cayuga (0-0) vs Grapeland (0-0) at 5:00 PM
Como-Pickton (0-0) vs Union Grove (0-0) at 5:00 PM
Overton (0-0) vs Alba-Golden (0-0) at 5:00 PM
Valley Mills (0-0) vs Wortham (0-0) at 5:00 PM
Meridian (0-0) vs Bruceville-Eddy (0-0) at 5:00 PM
Dawson (0-0) vs Hubbard (0-0) at 5:00 PM
Bowie (0-0) vs Boles (0-0) at 5:00 PM
Cumby (0-0) vs Tom Bean (0-0) at 5:00 PM
Celeste (0-0) vs Trenton (0-0) at 5:00 PM
Lake Country Christian (0-0) vs Muenster (0-0) at 5:00 PM
Nocona (0-0) vs Lindsay (0-0) at 5:00 PM
Chico (0-0) vs Detroit (0-0) at 5:00 PM
Electra (0-0) vs Santo (0-0) at 5:00 PM
Era (0-0) vs Petrolia (0-0) at 5:00 PM
Cooper (0-0) vs Grand Saline (0-0) at 5:00 PM
Hamilton (0-0) vs Millsap (0-0) at 5:00 PM
Dublin (0-0) vs De Leon (0-0) at 5:00 PM
Italy (0-0) vs Scurry-Rosser (0-0) at 5:00 PM
Clifton (0-0) vs Riesel (0-0) at 5:00 PM
Bowie (0-0) vs Callisburg (0-0) at 5:00 PM
Mart (0-0) vs Whitney (0-0) at 5:00 PM
Peaster (0-0) vs Tolar (0-0) at 5:00 PM
Mexia (0-0) vs Westwood (0-0) at 5:00 PM
Malakoff (0-0) vs West Rusk (0-0) at 5:00 PM
Jefferson (0-0) vs Leonard (0-0) at 5:00 PM
White Oak (0-0) vs Eustace (0-0) at 5:00 PM
Rice (0-0) vs A Plus Academy (0-0) at 5:00 PM
Paris (0-0) vs Sanger (0-0) at 5:00 PM
Whitesboro (0-0) vs North Lamar (0-0) at 5:00 PM
Ponder (0-0) vs Venus (0-0) at 5:00 PM
Krum (0-0) vs Wills Point (0-0) at 5:00 PM
Graham (0-0) vs Midland Christian (0-0) at 5:00 PM
Godley (0-0) vs Alvarado (0-0) at 5:00 PM
Gainesville (0-0) vs Paradise (0-0) at 5:00 PM
Farmersville (0-0) vs Blue Ridge (0-0) at 5:00 PM
Comanche (0-0) vs Caddo Mills (0-0) at 5:00 PM
Ford (0-0) vs Brownsboro (0-0) at 5:00 PM
Celina (0-0) vs Bellville (0-0) at 5:00 PM
Eaton (0-0) vs Ryan (0-0) at 5:00 PM
Trimble Tech (0-0) vs Inspired Vision (0-0) at 5:00 PM
Polytechnic (0-0) vs Mineral Wells (0-0) at 5:00 PM
Terrell (0-0) vs Memorial (0-0) at 5:00 PM
Midlothian Heritage (0-0) vs Stephenville (0-0) at 5:00 PM
Liberty (0-0) vs Lebanon Trail (0-0) at 5:00 PM
Joshua (0-0) vs Springtown (0-0) at 5:00 PM
Rockwall-Heath (0-0) vs Highland Park (0-0) at 5:00 PM
Greenville (0-0) vs Heritage (0-0) at 5:00 PM
Wakeland (0-0) vs Grapevine (0-0) at 5:00 PM
Denton (0-0) vs Lake Dallas (0-0) at 5:00 PM
Sulphur Springs (0-0) vs Poteet (0-0) at 5:00 PM
Corsicana (0-0) vs Cleburne (0-0) at 5:00 PM
Lovejoy (0-0) vs Cooper (0-0) at 5:00 PM
Colleyville Heritage (0-0) vs Red Oak (0-0) at 5:00 PM
Brewer (0-0) vs Saginaw (0-0) at 5:00 PM
Seguin (1-0) vs North Mesquite (0-0) at 5:00 PM
Granbury (0-0) vs Waco (0-0) at 5:00 PM
Walnut Grove (0-0) vs Newman Smith (0-0) at 5:00 PM
Lone Star (0-0) vs Argyle (0-0) at 5:00 PM
Abilene Cooper (0-0) vs Azle (0-0) at 5:00 PM
Permian (0-0) vs Plano (0-0) at 5:00 PM
Sam Houston (0-0) vs Nimitz (0-0) at 5:00 PM
Emerson (0-0) vs McKinney (0-0) at 5:00 PM
Martin (0-0) vs Lake Travis (0-0) at 5:00 PM
Little Elm (0-0) vs Frisco (0-0) at 5:00 PM
Lewisville (0-0) vs Mansfield Summit (0-0) at 5:00 PM
Royse City (0-0) vs Plano East (0-0) at 5:00 PM
Timber Creek (0-0) vs Prosper Rock Hill (0-0) at 5:00 PM
Horn (0-0) vs Mansfield (0-0) at 5:00 PM
Dallas Jesuit (0-0) vs Hebron (0-0) at 5:00 PM
Richland (0-0) vs Haltom (0-0) at 5:00 PM
Birdville (0-0) vs Crowley (0-0) at 5:00 PM
Coppell (0-0) vs Sachse (0-0) at 5:00 PM
Grand Prairie (0-0) vs Naaman Forest (0-0) at 5:00 PM
Mansfield Legacy (0-0) vs Northwest (0-0) at 5:00 PM
North Garland (0-0) vs Boyd (0-0) at 5:00 PM
Bowie (0-0) vs Flower Mound (0-0) at 5:00 PM
Waxahachie (0-0) vs Ennis (0-0) at 5:00 PM
Rockwall (0-0) vs Berkner (0-0) at 5:00 PM
Mesquite (0-0) vs Arlington (0-0) at 5:00 PM
Pearce (0-0) vs Wylie (0-0) at 5:00 PM
Midlothian (0-0) vs Cedar Hill (0-0) at 5:00 PM
Boswell (0-0) vs Braswell (0-0) at 5:00 PM
Trinity (0-0) vs Strake Jesuit (0-0) at 5:00 PM
Legacy (0-0) vs Allen (0-0) at 5:00 PM
Southlake Carroll (0-0) vs Midland (0-0) at 5:00 PM
West Mesquite (0-0) vs Princeton (0-0) at 5:00 PM
Don Bosco Prep (0-0) vs Melissa (0-0) at 5:00 PM
University (0-0) vs Keller Central (0-0) at 5:00 PM
Westlake (0-0) vs Prosper (0-0) at 5:00 PM
Honey Grove (0-0) vs Hugo (0-0) at 5:30 PM
Itasca (0-0) vs Moody (0-0) at 5:30 PM
Wolfe City (0-0) vs Quitman (0-0) at 5:30 PM
Rains (0-0) vs Lone Oak (0-0) at 5:30 PM
Whitewright (0-0) vs Clarksville (0-0) at 5:30 PM
Boyd (0-0) vs Howe (0-0) at 5:30 PM
Elkhart (0-0) vs Lovelady (0-0) at 5:30 PM
Chisum (0-0) vs Hughes Springs (0-0) at 5:30 PM
Centerville (0-0) vs Buffalo (0-0) at 5:30 PM
Valley View (0-0) vs Alvord (0-0) at 5:30 PM
Blooming Grove (0-0) vs Palmer (0-0) at 5:30 PM
Maypearl (0-0) vs Fairfield (0-0) at 5:30 PM
Edgewood (0-0) vs Commerce (0-0) at 5:30 PM
Kaufman (0-0) vs Aransas Pass (0-0) at 5:30 PM
La Vega (0-0) vs Kennedale (0-0) at 5:30 PM
Life Oak Cliff (0-0) vs Kemp (0-0) at 5:30 PM
Hillsboro (0-0) vs McGregor (0-0) at 5:30 PM
Van Alstyne (0-0) vs Life Waxahachie (0-0) at 5:30 PM
Carter (0-0) vs Van (0-0) at 5:30 PM
Sunnyvale (0-0) vs Aubrey (0-0) at 5:30 PM
Glen Rose (0-0) vs Grandview (0-0) at 5:30 PM
Ferris (0-0) vs Madison (0-0) at 5:30 PM
Eagle Mountain (0-0) vs Jacksboro (0-0) at 5:30 PM
Dunbar (0-0) vs Wilmer-Hutchins (0-0) at 5:30 PM
China Spring (0-0) vs Franklin (0-0) at 5:30 PM
Canton (0-0) vs Community (0-0) at 5:30 PM
Mabank (0-0) vs Bullard (0-0) at 5:30 PM
Decatur (0-0) vs Brock (0-0) at 5:30 PM
City View (0-0) vs Bridgeport (0-0) at 5:30 PM
Pilot Point (0-0) vs Bonham (0-0) at 5:30 PM
Castleberry (0-0) vs Benbrook (0-0) at 5:30 PM
Henderson (0-0) vs Athens (0-0) at 5:30 PM
Crandall (0-0) vs Mt. Pleasant (0-0) at 5:30 PM
Kaufman (0-0) vs Rusk (0-0) at 5:30 PM
Jefferson (0-0) vs Carter-Riverside (0-0) at 5:30 PM
Hillcrest (0-0) vs White (0-0) at 5:30 PM
Samuell (0-0) vs Molina (0-0) at 5:30 PM
Burleson (0-0) vs Centennial (0-0) at 5:30 PM
Chisholm Trail (0-0) vs Seagoville (0-0) at 5:30 PM
Roosevelt (0-0) vs Spruce (0-0) at 5:30 PM
Whitehouse (0-0) vs Wilson (0-0) at 5:30 PM
Liberty Christian (0-0) vs Anna (0-0) at 5:30 PM
Arlington Heights (0-0) vs Everman (0-0) at 5:30 PM
Adams (0-0) vs Southwest (0-0) at 5:30 PM
Guyer (0-0) vs Aledo (0-0) at 5:30 PM
North Shore (0-0) vs South Oak Cliff (0-0) at 5:30 PM
Skyline (0-0) vs North Forney (0-0) at 5:30 PM
Weatherford (0-0) vs Bell (0-0) at 5:30 PM
Cooper (0-0) vs Lutheran (0-0) at 6:00 PM
Dallas High School Football Schedule - Saturday, August 30, 2025
There are 6 games scheduled across the Dallas metro area on Saturday, August 30, highlighted by Desoto vs Creekside. You can follow every game on our Dallas Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
North Side (0-0) vs Western Hills (0-0) at 8:30 AM
DeSoto (0-0) vs Creekside (2-0) at 2:00 PM
Adamson (0-0) vs Sunset (0-0) at 4:00 PM
Trinity Christian Leadership (0-0) vs Eastern Hills (0-0) at 5:00 PM
New Waverly (0-0) vs Teague (0-0) at 5:00 PM
Trinity Leadership School (0-0) vs Eastern Hills (0-0) at 5:00 PM
