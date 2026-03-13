Dallas Carter vs. LaMarque: Live Score Updates From UIL Class 4A D2 Boys Texas High School Basketball Finals
La Marque and Dallas David W. Carter will play for the Class 4A Division 2 finals in the last game on Friday at The Alamodome.
La Marque enters with a 41-1 mark, while Carter is 30-6.
Carter carries a 24-game winning streak into the game, while La Marque has a 20-game winning streak.
Carter's roster includes two standout players.
Shaq Kizzee is ranked No. 9 in the Class of 2027. The 6-foot-10 center holds 5 Division 1 offers.
Amarion Hunter, a junior combo guard who has 5 Division 1 offers, according to 247Sports. He's ranked No. 18 in the state in the Class of 202.
La Marque features a balanced scoring attack with 4 players scoring 9.6 points per game or more. Leading the way is junior Malcolm McNair. He had 16 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists in a semifinal win earlier this week.
He had 18 and 20 points in the previous two playoff games.
Senior Je'Caryous Oliver scores 13.8 points per game. He a finalist for the top player in the Houston area.
WHERE TO WATCH
You can watch the state finals on NFHS. You can find the stream here
Dallas Carter vs. LaMarque: Live Score Updates From UIL Class 4A D2 Boys Texas High School Basketball Finals
Live updates will be here when the game starts
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Cody Thorn is a veteran journalist who covers high school sports across the state of Texas and Missouri. He is based in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and has covered sports and news since 1999.