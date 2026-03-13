La Marque and Dallas David W. Carter will play for the Class 4A Division 2 finals in the last game on Friday at The Alamodome.

La Marque enters with a 41-1 mark, while Carter is 30-6.

Carter carries a 24-game winning streak into the game, while La Marque has a 20-game winning streak.

Carter's roster includes two standout players.

Shaq Kizzee is ranked No. 9 in the Class of 2027. The 6-foot-10 center holds 5 Division 1 offers.

Amarion Hunter, a junior combo guard who has 5 Division 1 offers, according to 247Sports. He's ranked No. 18 in the state in the Class of 202.

La Marque features a balanced scoring attack with 4 players scoring 9.6 points per game or more. Leading the way is junior Malcolm McNair. He had 16 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists in a semifinal win earlier this week.

He had 18 and 20 points in the previous two playoff games.

Senior Je'Caryous Oliver scores 13.8 points per game. He a finalist for the top player in the Houston area.

Thankful for being a candidate for GUY V. LEWIS AWARD, and for selecting me as top 25 In Houston area best high school basketball players Truly honored!! pic.twitter.com/RVXxfbLejj — Je’Caryous Oliver (@JeCaryous0liver) February 15, 2026

WHERE TO WATCH

You can watch the state finals on NFHS. You can find the stream here

Dallas Carter vs. LaMarque: Live Score Updates From UIL Class 4A D2 Boys Texas High School Basketball Finals

Live updates will be here when the game starts