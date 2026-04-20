Vote: Who Should be High School on SI National Girls Athlete of the Week? (4/20/2026)

Each week during the high school sports season, High School on SI will gather the best performances across the country with the help of fans, readers and staff.

Now, it’s your turn to choose a standout among the pack, the best of the best.

Here are the nominees for High School on SI’s National High School Girls Athlete of the Week for April 13-19. Voting closes on Sunday, April 26 at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time). The winner will be announced in the following week’s National High School Girls Athlete of the Week post.

The poll is below the write-ups on each athlete.

Congratulations to Alayna Fink of McGuffey (Pennsylvania) track for winning last week’s National High School Girls Athlete of the Week poll. Fink set a new McGuffey school record in the pole vault with a clearance of 9 feet in a home meet with Carlynton and Washington. The previous record was 8-6.

Want to nominate an athlete? Email Bob Lundeberg at bob.lundeberg@gmail.com

High School on SI National Girls Athlete of the Week nominees

1. Yaraly Benitez, fr., Southern Lee (North Carolina) soccer

Benitez netted all three of her team’s goals in a 3-2 victory over West Johnston.

2. Riley Bobrowski, sr., Watchung Hills (New Jersey) softball

Bobrowski, a Villanova signee, struck out 18 and didn’t allow a hit in a 6-0 shutout of St. Mary.

3. D’Anna Cotton, sr., Cummings (North Carolina) track

Cotton, a South Carolina signee, won the triple jump at the Apex Lions Relays at 42 feet, 10.75 inches, the No. 1 mark nationally this season.

4. Aubrey Evans, jr., McDonald (Ohio) softball

Evans struck out 19 and didn’t allow a hit in a 4-0 shutout of Western Reserve. Later in the week, the junior tossed a five-inning no-hitter with 14 strikeouts—including the 300th of her career—in an 11-0 win over Chaney.

5. Alexis Fahey, sr., Forest Lake (Minnesota) track

Fahey placed first in the discus at the SEC Open with a top throw of 159 feet, 8 inches, the seventh-best mark in the country this year.

6. Molly Flaherty, sr., Shanley (North Dakota) soccer

Flaherty netted a hat trick in a 7-0 shutout of West Fargo.

7. Ava Flicker, sr., Perkiomen Valley (Pennsylvania) track

Flicker, a Princeton commit, shattered her personal record in the javelin at the Rap Curry Invitational with a top throw of 172-2. The mark ranks first nationally this spring.

8. Maddie Grant, sr., Georgetown (Massachusetts) softball

Grant struck out 14 and hit a home run at the plate as Georgetown defeated Gloucester, 3-1.

9. Natalya Horton, jr., La Salle (New York) softball

Horton, a Lenoir Rhyne commit, whirled a 13-strikeout perfect game in a 3-0 victory over Voorheesville.

10. Kaahliyah Lacy, so., San Jacinto Valley Academy (California) track

Lacy set a new meet record at the Mt. SAC Relays with a blistering time of 39.93 seconds, the nation’s No. 1 time this season and the fourth-fastest in U.S. history. The sophomore also picked up gold medals in the 100 (11.77) and 100 hurdles (13.65).

11. Abby Lovell, jr., Lowndes Academy (Alabama) softball

Lovell hit for the cycle—including a walk-off grand slam in the eighth inning—in an 8-4 victory over Fort Dale Academy.

12. Annie McCracken, sr., Granville (Ohio) track

McCracken became the second girl in Ohio history to clear 14 feet in the pole vault at the Granville Invitational. Her 14-0 clearance ranks first in the country this spring.

13. Catherine Piccininni, sr., Smithtown West (New York) flag football

Piccininni accounted for five total touchdowns—three rushing, two passing—in a 33-7 romp over Copiague.

14. Lily Pierrot, sr., Lancaster (Texas) track

Pierrot, a Vanderbilt signee, won the 100 at the 6A Area 11-12 Championships with a time of 11.18, the fourth-best time nationally this season. Pierrot edged Duncanville’s Sanyah Keeton, who ran an 11.23.

15. Ava Sampson, sr., Scott (West Virginia) softball

Sampson broke the Scott career home runs record in a 4-3 loss to Wayne. Sampson also homered in victories over St. Albans and Mingo Central and is sitting on 27 career bombs.

16. Thea Staten, sr., Bryan (Ohio) softball

Staten surpassed the 1,000 career strikeouts mark in an 8-0, six-inning win over Liberty. The N.C. State commit struck out 16 while allowing just one hit and two walks.

17. Addyson Stiverson, jr., Montrose (Michigan) track

Stiverson secured gold medals in the shot put (51-10) and discus (145-5) at the Frankenmuth Marco Marcet Invitational. The junior’s shot put mark ranks second in the country this spring.

18. Elsie Testa, sr., Abington (Massachusetts) softball

Testa struck out 14 of the 15 batters she faced en route to a five-inning perfect game in a 14-0 win over Hull. The senior also had three RBIs at the plate.

About Our Athlete of the Week Voting

High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.

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-- Bob Lundeberg | @sblivesports

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