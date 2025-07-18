Disaster relief on the diamond: San Antonio Missions to wear 4 Texas high school baseball teams' jerseys
In the wake of devastating floods in the Hill Country, professional teams are aiding in the cause by donating money.
The San Antonio Missions, the Double-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres, is doing so as well, but is taking a different route.
The team announced July 16 it would wear high school baseball jerseys of four high schools in the Hill Country — Center Point, Ingram Tom Moore, Comfort and Kerrville Tivy.
Those are the closest public schools in the area of the flooding that started July 3 near the Guadalupe River and, as of July 17, has claimed 135 victims, with many more still missing.
“Our hearts are heavy as we witness the devastating flooding that has impacted so many across the Texas Hill Country,” said Missions President Burl Yarbrough. “As a proud part of Central Texas, the Missions are committed to supporting our neighbors as they begin to recover and rebuild.”
Yarbrough said he and his staff started immediately thinking of ways to help after seeing the disaster unfold a little more than an hour north of its ballpark.
The Missions lost 1-0 to Midland on July 3 and he said he remembered rain during the game and rain while driving home in the rain to his house in Boerne.
“You really had no idea until we woke up to know how severe it was,” he said.
He said staff members for the Missions have family in the Hill Country or have been part of those communities before moving.
The idea of a fundraising benefit came to light and each school was contacted and was on board with the idea. San Antonio players will wear one of four jerseys during the game and afterwards, an auction will be held for an autographed jersey.
“We’re to kind of look like an All-Star Team because we’re going to have four different high school jerseys,” Yarbrough said. “Some will be wearing Kerrville Tivy, some will be wearing Ingram (ISD), some in Center Point and some in Comfort.”
Tivy lost soccer coach Reese Zunker and his family. Zunker and his wife Paula were found on July 5. Children Lyle and Holland were confirmed dead on July 17 by the Kerrville Daily Times, from a post by Wes Zunker.
Previous reporting: Texas high school coach and wife found dead after Kerr County flooding; children still missing
The City of Kerrville is using Tivy High's Antler Stadium as the base point where volunteers gather before going out to help clean up, according to San Antonio’s FOX affiliate.
Yarbrough said he expects members from all four of the baseball teams will also be on hand for the game against the Springfield Cardinals.
The team also announced in its press release that former San Antonio Spurs great Manu Ginobili will throw out the first pitch wearing a jersey of one of the schools. Ginobili, a four-time NBA champion and basketball Hall of Famer, is one of the owners of the Missions.
“I think everybody in our area have been greatly affected by what has happened,” Yarbrough said. “And it's really not only the people from the Hill Country, but people at the (youth) camp, and they were camping out were from all over the state and country. This touched a lot of people and we're very happy to come up with an idea that we hope will raise some funds.”
Proceeds from the jersey auction will go to the Kerr County Flood Relief Fund as well as towards a partnership the Missions are entering with the Round Rock Express, Nolan Ryan Foundation and RS3 Turf to help Ingram Little League rebuild their fields that suffered damage from the floods.
Ingram, located between Hunt and Kerrville, had three fields located off SH 39.
The Missions will partner with the Round Rock Express, the Texas Rangers’ Triple-A affiliate, which owners with shares of both teams.
“Baseball is such a big part of kids growing up and Ingram to lose their fields and everything, it’s going to be real good partnering with the Round Rock Express, the Nolan Ryan Foundation and RS3, to get them back and ready to play ball next year,” Yarbrough said.
Round Rock and the Nolan Ryan Foundation held a fundraiser during the team’s homestand July 8-13. There was a 50-50 raffle with funds benefiting the Texas flood relief, a donation drive for hygiene products for those affected, in exchange for tickets to a game. On July 11, Round Rock players wore Express 34 jerseys that were auctioned offer on Minor League Baseball’s website.
The Missions are actively working with Major League Baseball and the San Diego Padres on ways to involve fans across the country in relief efforts. More information about these efforts and additional fundraising initiatives will be announced in the coming weeks, according to a news release.
