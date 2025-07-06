Texas high school coach and wife found dead after Kerr County flooding; children still missing
In a tragic development Saturday afternoon, the bodies of longtime Kerrville Tivy soccer coach Reece Zunker and his wife Paula were discovered after early Friday morning floods ravaged the area, bringing the death toll to at least 43, per the Associated Press, with CNN citing 51 deaths – including 15 children – according to local officials.
Kerrville, Texas Mayor Joe Herring Jr. had warned earlier that “(Saturday) would be a hard day” as search and rescue efforts continued for victims swept away by the flooding.
Sadly, those words rang true. While officials have yet to say how many remain missing, the Zunkers’ two young children and at least 27 youths from a single summer camp that was reportedly washed away are also known to be unaccounted for.
The announcement of the Zunkers’ deaths was made at Kerrville’s Church of Christ, where Youth and Family Minister Ricky Pruitt, whose son, Cooper, played for Zunker at Tivy, said Reece Zunker’s parents arrived at the church just before prayer vigil with the unfortunate news.
“What started out as a prayer vigil turned into a time of comforting one another and giving witness to two lives of wonderful people whose lives were taken for this tragedy,” Pruitt said on Facebook. “Coach Zunker and his wife Paula’s (lives) ended tragically in the flood over the past two days and were discovered today.”
The death toll rose significantly on Saturday – spiking from 27 early in the morning to 43 by 3:40 p.m. local time.
“Heartbroken over the loss of Coach Reece Zunker and his wife Paula,” Tivy Boys Soccer wrote in a tribute post on Facebook. Per his LinkedIn, Zunker had been with Kerrville ISD since 2012.
“Our Tivy Soccer & KISD community is heartbroken with the loss of our leader and inspiration,” the post continued. “Coach Reece Zunker was not just a soccer coach he was a mentor, teacher and a role model for our Kerrville kids. He rebuilt the soccer program and left a legacy. His passion for his players, students, co-workers, community and his family will never be forgotten.
“You’ll Never Walk Alone (Moto from his favorite soccer team Liverpool). We pray for all that knew him. We pray for the Zunker family.”
Former Tivy standout Jonathan Ellington, who played for Zunker and graduated in 2019, called the loss “unfathomable.”
“This is absolutely heartbreaking,” Ellington said on Facebook. “Coach Zunker is the whole reason we excelled in soccer at Tivy in 2019. He taught us to work hard, to move as a team, and how to trust and rely on one another’s instincts in the beautiful game.
“He was a father figure to us all and was an integral part of the culture at Kerrville Tivy,” Ellington continued. “It is unfathomable to think that he and his wife are actually gone. Please pray that his children are found safe in the flood.”
Zunker found success at Tivy and guided the Antlers to 23 wins over the last two seasons – including a 10-9-1 mark this past winter.
More important than the wins, Zunker’s impact stretched well beyond the pitch. His impact in the classroom – not only for his students but also for coworkers – will always be felt.
“My son Cooper played for Coach Z, enjoyed time in the Zunker Bunker (his classroom), and was challenged to work hard… and harder,” Pruitt said. “We are grateful for the life he lived and his influence on our son.
“Although he did not coach my soccer playing (and now coaching) daughter Aubrey, he influenced and encouraged her, too.”
Mario Estrada, former Culinary Arts teacher at Tivy, shared photos of the two hunting together and called Zunker “a true friend.”
“A true friend, an amazing father, loving husband, coach/mentor to so many and if you were lucky enough to know him you can understand why this hurts so much,” Estrada said on Facebook. “I was fortunate enough to be across the hallway from this guy for 4 years and call (him) my friend.
“His ability to SHOW UP, every day for everyone was inspiring.”
As search and rescue teams continue to look for those missing, the coming days could bring about more difficulties as The Weather Channel is calling for a 70 percent chance of rain on Sunday with localized flooding possible in the areas already impacted by the weekend’s floods.
The storms prompted Texas Governor Greg Abbott to sign a federal disaster declaration on Saturday, which the Trump Administration said it will honor.