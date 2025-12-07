Austin Vandegrift avenges early season loss against Dripping Springs: Texas high school football playoffs recap
The quarterfinal round of the playoff featured 19 rematches across the state of Texas.
One of them is another showdown of CenTex powers in Dripping Springs vs. Austin Vandegrift, the defending Class 6A Division II champs.
The two clash at 3 p.m. on Dec. 6 at the Alamodome.
Dripping Springs won the Week 1 meeting rather handily, 41-14.
Since then, Vandegrift (11-2) had won 11 of 12 and enter as winners of the past eight. That includes a 16-14 win against Austin Westlake in the bi-district round. Westlake was the Class 6A Division I runner-up last year.
Dripping Springs (12-1) have won five in a row heading into this game since a 14-7 loss to Austin Lake Travis, a Class 6A Division I semifinalist.
This is the Tigers’ third trip to the fourth round in the past four years. In 2023, they lost to Cibolo Steele and in 2022, fell to Vandegrift, 27-24.
That season, Vandegrift lost to DeSoto in the state championship game.
Dripping Springs vs. Austin Vandegrift: Live score, updates from Texas high school football playoffs
Dripping Springs gets the ball first
Tigers facing 3rd and 1 but 3 offensive lineman jump
4th and 6. 40 yard FG attempt
FIELD GOAL! Ian French makes it. 9:23 left in 1st. Dripping Springs 3, Vandegrift 0
Miles Teodecki with a first down run for the Vipers
Justin Moore with a first-down run on an end around for the Vipers. Ball at DS 44
Big play! Teodecki to Brock Chilton for a 27-yard gain. Ball at the 17.
Teodecki to Marshall Linenberger for a 13-yard gain. 1st and goal at the 5
TOUCHDOWN! Evan Williamson. 4-yard run. 5:10 left. PAT is blocked. Looks like Malachi Igharo for Dripping Springs. Vandegrift up 6-3. The sophomore got pulled up from the JV roster. He had 110 yards rushing and 94 yards receiving last week.
Vipers ball again and they are driving. Teodecki to Chilton good for about 20 yards
Moore for a 28-yard run on another end around
End of 1: Vandegrift 6, Dripping Springs 3
2nd Quarter
4th and 7 for Vandegrift at the 31. They are going for it
Teodecki runs and looks to have gotten it but a flag on the play
Call against Vipers. They will punt the ball now
Ames to Montgomery for what looked like a catch at first but it falls to ground. Dripping Springs to punt with 8:30 left
Pass interference on Dripping Springs coming up on a deep pass attempt to Chilton. Ball at Drippring Springs 45
4th and 1 coming up for the Vipers
Teodecki to Linenbarger for a first down. Ball at the 16-yard line now
TOUCHDOWN! Teodecki with a 1-yard keeper. 4:26 left. PAT is good. Vandegrift 13, Dripping Springs 3
TURNOVER! Chase Ritchie with an INT at the 30-yard line. 2:30 to go in the 2nd. Dripping Springs offense has struggled to do much. Long kickoff return set up the opening score. Since then, not much
TOUCHDOWN! Sam Brown with a 6-yard TD run. Big play was a throw by Teodecki to Chilton.
FIELD GOAL French with a 51-yard field goal for Tigers to close the first half. Vandegrift 20, Dripping Springs 6
HALFTIME: Vandegrift 20, Dripping Spring 6
3rd quarter
TOUCHDOWN! Ames throws a touchdown pass to Merrik Bloomgren. With 7:49 left, Dripping Springs pulls within a possession. Vandegrift 20, Dripping Springs 13
Big play! Ames to Merrik Bloomgren for 51 yards. Ball at the 20 yard line.
Bad snap leads to 8 yard loss for the Tigers
Dripping Springs missed a field goal with 3:18 left Ball at the 29-yard line for Vandegrift
TURNOVER! Dripping fumbles punt return. Thomas Foote picks it up at the 6. 49 seconds left in the third.
End of 3rd Vandegrift 20, Dripping Springs 13
4th quarter
4th and goal coming up for the Vipers when play resumes
TOUCHDOWN! Teodecki to Brock Chilton for a score. 11:55 left. Vandegrift 27, Dripping Springs 13
INTERCEPTION! Luke Davis jumps the route 9:04 left Vandegrift gets the ball back
TOUCHDOWN! Ames to James Montgomery for 48 yards. 5:36 left. Vandegrift 27, Dripping Springs 20
Big play! Teodecki with a pump fake and scrambles for a first down. Ball at the 39-yard line now. 4:46 left. Wide open side of the field.
Moore comes up with first down run on 3rd down. 3:03 to go. Clocking bleeding in a hurry for the Tigers, who haven’t been able to stop the last two third downs
Dripping Springs calls a timeout with 2:44 left
Dripping Springs calls a timeout with 2:37 to go
3rd and 1 coming up
Moore with another first down run for the Vipers. That should be about It to lock up the win
Two minute timeout coming
Final timeout for Dripping Springs. 3rd and 8 coming up with 1:55 left
4th and 7 and Vandegrift punts. Ball at the 1 yard line
1:01 left
One play left. 4 seconds left. 76 yards from the end zone
Vandegrift calls a timeout
A completion and then a few laterals and Parker Davis gets an interception.
FINAL: Vandegrift 27, Dripping Springs 20
RECAP
Austin Vandegrift returned to the state semifinals after scoring 20 unanswered points to set the stage for a 27-20 win on Saturday.
The Vipers turned two turnovers into 14 points, incidentally the same number of points they had in the first showdown, a Week 1 loss.
Miles Teodecki, who led the Vipers to the state title last year, ran for a touchdown and passed for one as well. The Vipers ran for three touchdowns.
The Tigers rallied late and pulled with a score in the third quarter. However, a fumble turned into 7 quick points for the Vipers early in the fourth.
Chase Ames threw another touchdown pass to pull the Tigers within 27-20, but the defense couldn't get a stop. The time the Tigers got the ball back, they had no times out and had to go 99 yards in 1 minute.