Denton Bily Ryan beats Leander Tom Glenn in UIL Class 5A Division 1 Texas High School Basketball Championship game

Denton Billy Ryan always found an answer each time Leander Tom Glenn got close in the UIL Girls Class 5A Division 1 championship game on Saturday.

The finals were tied three times, but Ryan got some key buckets in the third quarter to keep Glenn at bay and won 45-34 at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

The win gives the Lady Raiders a second straight championship and a 37-4 mark in the 2025-26 season.

Junior Jamyla Anderson was the MVP of the game. She had a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds, while adding 4 assists.

Game breakdown

The No. 2-ranked Lady Raiders led 9-5 after the first quarter and were up 23-18 at the break. Anderson hit a buzzer-beater at the end of the second to make it a 5-point game.

Ryan and Glenn were tied 12-12 at one point in the second quarter.

In the third quarter, the Grizzly pulled with one or two points on three different occasions, 23-22, 25-24 and 27-25.

Each time, Kinsley Lewis had points for the Lady Raiders to keep the lead in hand. The first two times were buckets in the paint and then the James Madison pledge hit two free throws with 3:14 left.

The Raiders closed the third on an 8-2 run.

Raiders recap

Ryan closed the year with 18 in a row after a loss against Fort Worth North Crowley. The other setbacks this year were against Ontario Christian from Canada, Arygle (Class 5A Division 2 champion) and Dallas Lincoln (Class 4A Division 2 champions).

Ryan beat Argyle twice in district play.

The run to the title includes wins over:

No. 7 Leander Tom Glenn

No. 8 Prosper Walnut Grove

No. 10 Amarillo Tascosa

No. 16 Cleburne

No. 21 El Paso Americas

Glance at the Grizzly

Former North Texas player Katina Flournoy-Walker led Glenn to a 35-4 mark and the first state title berth.

Elizabeth Lee had a game-high 17 points for Glenn. She hit a 3-pointer late in the fourth to pull her team within 38-34, but Ryan didn’t allow a bucket — or point — over the final 3:01.

Glenn had won 15 in a row heading into the finals. The Grizzly beat No. 23 La Porte in the semifinals, but the biggest win was beating No. 1-ranked San Antonio Karen J. Wagner in the quarterfinals.