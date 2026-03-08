Lancaster Wins 1st State Title, Spoils Westlake's Perfect Season In Texas UIL Class 6A D2 Girls Basketball Finals

The ‘Webo’ chants rained down in a fever pitch in the final seconds of the Class 6A Division 2 championship game on Saturday night.

The Lancaster Tigers made history and prevented history on the same token with a 51-37 win over Austin Westlake at the Alamodome.

Playing in their first state championship game, the No. 6-ranked Tigers took home the trophy back to DFW for those WEBO fans, which means “We Believe in Orange.”

On the other side, No. 1-ranked Westlake was seeking state title No. 4 and entered with a perfect 40-0 record. One of those wins was a 78-74 2 OT win over Lancaster back on Nov. 15.

The Chaparrals were seeking to be the first undefeated Class 6A champion since Duncanville did so in the 2015-2016 season.

Lancaster’s Mackenzie White, an all-tournament pick last year, was named the game MVP. She was 14 points, 7 rebounds and 2 steals.

Lancaster dedicated this season to assistant coach Lamesia McKinney who is currently battling stage 4 cancer. She has provided inspiration and says the team has inspired her in her fight. @LancasterISD @SpectrumNews1TX pic.twitter.com/y38VnfwHt0 — Travis Recek (@TravisRecek) March 8, 2026

Game highlights

Westlake actually started out on a 6-0 run, but White's layup with 1 second left gave Lancaster a 13-11 lead after the first period.

The Tigers (33-5) started to pull away and went up by 8 before Peyton. Hensle hit a 3-pointer for Westlake at the 6:16 mark.

Lancaster responded by going on a 10-0 run and took a 31-18 lead into the break.

The third quarter featured only 12 total points. The Chaparrals were unable to take advantage of Lancaster’s tough quarter shooting — 2-for-11 — by going 2-for-10 themselves.

The other quarters for Lancaster from the field was 46.2% in the first, 58.3% in the second and 71.4% in the fourth.

Westlake fell behind by as much as 22 points in the fourth quarter. A 2-minute span featured a 10-0 run that pulled the Chaps within 12 points with 39 seconds left.

Double-digit scoring

Four players had 10 or more points in the win, 3 from Lancaster.

Journee Hampton and Ava Womack joined White in that group for the Tigers. Hampton had 12 points and 2 steals. Womack had 10 points and 5 rebounds.

Houston signee Tamia King was the lone Westlake player in double figures. She had a double-double with 11 points, 14 rebounds and added 4 assists.

Playoff rundown

Westlake was back in the title game for the first time in 30 years — which was also the last time they won a title.

Lancaster made the final four for the first time last year but lost to eventual state champion Fort Worth Boswell in the semifinals.

The playoff run for both this year included beating two ranked teams before the finals.

Lancaster beat No. 16 Denton Ray Braswell and No. 25 Cypress Springs.

Westlake escaped the semifinals with a 51-50 win over No. 5 Alvin Shadow Creek. They also beat No. 13 San Antonio Sonia Sotomayor.