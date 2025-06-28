High School

Final 2025 Texas high school football 7-on-7 state tournament results

Final scores from pool play, consolation and championship rounds of the 2025 Texas 7-on-7 state football tournament

A Hale Center player catches a pass against Tulia in the Sudan 7-on-7 football state-qualifying tournament Friday, June 13, 2025, at Hornet Field in Sudan.
The 2025 Texas 7-on-7 State Tournament wrapped up on Saturday, with three champions crowned of over 100 teams who competed in the event.

All three divisions competed through bracket play following two days of pool action. Division I featured 64 teams, Division II included 32, and Division III had 32 qualifiers from across the state.

Games were held at various fields across the San Antonio area, with teams advancing based on pool standings into either the championship or consolation brackets.

Panther Creek claimed the Division II title with a 32-26 win over Kilgore in the final. Tidehaven took the Division III championship with a 34-21 win over Ganado. The Woodlands claimed the Division I crown on Saturday, defeating South Oak Cliff 27-7.

Below is a full scoreboard breakdown of every pool play result and bracket matchup from the 2025 7-on-7 State Tournament.

Division I

Pool A

Game 1

Bridgeland 25, College Station 14

Colleyville 24, Pharr-San Juan-Alamo 6

Game 2

College Station 20, Pharr-San Juan-Alamo 14

Colleyville 20, Bridgeland 18

Game 3

Bridgeland 26, Pharr-San Juan-Alamo 14

College Station 33, Colleyville 20

Final pool standings: College Station 2-1; Colleyville 2-1; Bridgeland 2-1; Pharr-San Juan-Alamo 0-3.

Pool B

Game 1

Palo Duro 33, Azle 13

The Woodlands 27, Westwood 19

Game 2

The Woodlands 14, Palo Duro 7

Westwood 34, Azle 19

Game 3

The Woodlands 26, Azle 14

Palo Duro 12, Westwood 7

Final pool standings: The Woodlands 3-0; Palo Duro 2-1; Westwood 1-2; Azle 0-3.

Pool C

Game 1

Anna 33, Humble 19

Vista Ridge 20, Pebble Hills 12

Game 2

Humble 18, Vista Ridge 14

Anna 32, Pebble Hills 16

Game 3

Pool D

Game 1

DeSoto 28, Alamo Heights 18

Willis 34, Midway 6

Game 2

DeSoto 26, Willis 25

Alamo Heights 27, Midway 20

Game 3

Willis 34, Alamo Heights 14

DeSoto 25, Midway 12

Final pool standings: DeSoto 3-0; Willis 2-1; Alamo Heights 1-2; Midway 0-3

Pool E

Game 1

Liberty Christian 33, Crandall 12

Tompkins 27, Weslaco 21

Game 2

Liberty Christian 40, Weslaco 18

Tompkins 31, Crandall 19

Game 3

Weslaco 33, Crandall 18

Tompkins 34, Liberty Christian 28

Final pool standings: Tompkins 3-0; Liberty Christian 2-1; Weslaco 1-2; Crandall 0-3

Pool F

Game 1

Argyle 25, Hutto 24

Pharr-San Juan-Alamo North 27, Klein 12

Game 2

Pharr-San Juan-Alamo North 32, Hutto 25

Argyle 14, Klein 12

Game 3

Pharr-San Juan-Alamo North 33, Argyle 27

Klein 27, Hutto 21

Final pool standings: Pharr-San Juan-Alamo North 3-0; Argyle 2-1; Klein 1-2; Hutto 0-3

Pool G

Game 1

Cinco Ranch 26, El Paso Eastwood 6

Waco 25, Eaton 20

Game 2

Waco 26, El Paso Eastwood 20

Cinco Ranch 27, Eaton 21

Game 3

Cinco Ranch 37, Waco 32

Eaton 27, El Paso Eastwood 25

Final pool standings: Cinco Ranch 3-0; Waco 2-1; Eaton 1-2; El Paso Eastwood 0-3

Pool H

Game 1

Bastrop 27, Alief Taylor 19

East Central 27, Lake Highlands 21

Game 2

Lake Highlands 21, Bastrop 14

Alief Taylor 33, East Central 20

Game 3

Lake Highlands 32, Alief Taylor 6

Bastrop 34, East Central 33

Final pool standings: Lake Highlands 2-1; Bastrop 2-1; Alief Taylor 1-2; East Central 1-2

Pool I

Game 1

Longview 33, Hightower 21

Plano 24, Weiss 12

Game 2

Longview 20, Weiss 10

Plano 21, Hightower 14

Game 3

Weiss 22, Hightower 20

Plano 20, Longview 13

Final pool standings: Plano 3-0; Longview 2-1; Weiss 1-2; Hightower 0-3

Pool J

Game 1

Pieper 30, Jordan 20

Temple 33, Royse City 20

Game 2

Temple 25, Pieper 18

Jordan 32, Royse City 14

Game 3

Jordan 32, Temple 24

Pieper 40, Royse City 18

Final pool standings: Jordan 2-1; Temple 2-1; Pieper 2-1; Royce City 0-3

Pool K

Game 1

Lewisville 20, Mercedes 18

Waller 36, Wichita Falls Memorial 24

Game 2

Mercedes 28, Wichita Falls Memorial 24

Lewisville 21, Waller 12

Game 3

Lewisville 28, Wichita Falls Memorial 16

Waller 29, Mercedes 13

Final pool standings: Lewisville 3-0; Waller 2-1; Mercedes 1-2; Wichita Falls Memorial 0-3

Pool L

Game 1

College Park 34, Alexander 0

Lake Travis 32, Heath 14

Game 2

College Park 32, Lake Travis 26

Heath 36, Alexander 7

Game 3

Lake Travis 47, Alexander 13

College Park 19, Heath 13

Final pool standings: College Park 3-0; Lake Travis 2-1; Heath 1-2; Alexander 0-3

Pool M

Game 1

Dripping Springs 26, Abilene 20

Manvel 28, Lovejoy 19

Game 2

Manvel 25, Dripping Springs 19

Abilene 28, Lovejoy 13

Game 3

Manvel 18, Abilene 13

Dripping Springs 28, Lovejoy 7

Final pool standings: Manvel 3-0; Dripping Springs 2-1; Abilene 1-2; Lovejoy 0-3

Pool N

Game 1

Cy Lakes 27, Austin Bowie 21

Laredo United 35, Princeton 32

Game 2

Cy Lakes 21, Laredo United 19

Princeton 27, Austin Bowie 25

Game 3

Austin Bowie 28, Laredo United 27

Cy Lakes 28, Princeton 27

Final pool standings: Cy Lakes 3-0; Laredo United 1-2; Princeton 1-2; Austin Bowie 1-2

Pool O

Game 1

Austin Anderson 27, Laredo LBJ 13

South Oak Cliff 24, Shadow Creek 12

Game 2

South Oak Cliff 26, Laredo LBJ 21

Shadow Creek 21, Austin Anderson 20

Game 3

South Oak Cliff 26, Austin Anderson 20

Shadow Creek 27, Laredo LBJ 21

Final pool standings: South Oak Cliff 3-0; Shadow Creek 2-1; Austin Anderson 1-2; Laredo LBJ 0-3

Pool P

Game 1

Harker Heights 33, Grand Oaks 13

MacArthur 26, Tyler 20

Game 2

Harker Heights 28, Tyler 25

MacArthur 26, Grand Oaks 20

Game 3

Tyler 28, Grand Oaks 21

Harker Heights 26, MacArthur 19

Final pool standings: Harker Heights 3-0; MacArthur 2-1; Grand Oaks 0-3; Tyler 1-2

Consolation bracket results

First round

Hightower 15, Bridgeland 13

Westwood 20, Royse City 15

Wichita Falls Memorial 28, Humble 8

Alamo Heights def. Alexander, score N/A

Lovejoy 32, Weslaco 19

Klein 27, Bowie 21

Laredo LBJ 25, Eaton 19

Grand Oaks 41, Alief Taylor 14

Weiss 40, Pharr-San Juan-Alamo 19

Azle 31, Pieper 27

Mercedes 26, Vista Ridge 20

Heath def. Midway, score N/A

Abilene 32, Crandall 21

Princeton 35, Hutto 26

Anderson 15, Eastwood 14

Tyler 41, East Central 28

Second round

Westwood 27, Hightower 20

Wichita Falls Memorial 40, Alamo Heights 18

Klein 26, Lovejoy 25

Grand Oaks def. Lovejoy, score N/A

Weiss 37, Azle 14

Heath 29, Mercedes 15

Princeton 27, Abilene 26

Tyler def. Anderson, score N/A

Third round

Wichita Falls Memorial 23, Westwood 19

Grand Oaks 21, Klein 20

Weiss 36, Heath 24

Princeton def. Tyler, score N/A

Semifinals

Grand Oaks 21, Wichita Falls Memorial 18

Weiss 44, Princeton 20

Finals

Grand Oaks 26, Weiss 24

Division I championship results

First round

College Station 19, Longview 0

The Woodlands 40, Temple 20

Waller 28, Anna 27

Lake Travis 39, DeSoto 18

Dripping Springs 27, Tompkins 19

Pharr-San Juan-Alamo North 40, United 34

Cinco Ranch 39, Shadow Creek 30

Lake Highlands 34, MacArthur 21

Colleyville 25, Plano 18

Jordan 26, Palo Duro 7

Pebble Hills 25, Lewisville 12

Willis def. College Park by forfeit

Liberty Christian 33, Manvel 20

Argyle 28, Cy Lakes 26

South Oak Cliff 42, Waco 18

Harker Heights 27, Bastrop 21

Second round

The Woodlands def. College Station, score N/A

Lake Travis 26, Waller 21

Dripping Springs 21, Pharr-San Juan-Alamo North 19

Lake Highlands 33, Cinco Ranch 20

Jordan def. Colleyville, score N/A

Willis 28, Pebble Hills 7

Liberty Christian 27, Argyle 18

South Oak Cliff 32, Harker Heights 20

Third round

The Woodlands def. Lake Travis, score N/A

Dripping Springs 34, Lake Highlands 27

Willis def. Jordan, score N/A

Semifinals

The Woodlands 33, Dripping Springs 28

South Oak Cliff 30, Willis 27

Finals

The Woodlands 27, South Oak Cliff 7

Division II

Pool A

Game 1

Bay City 27, Brownwood 0

Kilgore 32, LBJ 26

Game 2

LBJ 27, Brownwood 6

Kilgore 20, Bay City 19

Game 3

LBJ vs. Bay City

Kilgore vs. Brownwood

Pool standings: Kilgore 2-0; LBJ 1-1; Bay City 1-1; Brownwood 0-2

Pool B

Game 1

Hamshire-Fannett 33, Academy 14

Lamesa 27, Kingsville 14

Game 2

Hamshire-Fannett 33, Lamesa 20

Academy 28, Kingsville 12

Game 3

Academy 33, Lamesa 13

Ham-Fannett 35, Kingsville 6

Final pool standings: Hamshire-Fannett 3-0; Academy 2-1; Lamesa 1-2; Kingsville 0-3

Pool C

Game 1

Cuero 34, China Spring 18

Dumas 19, Paris 7

Game 2

Paris 37, Cuero 36

China Spring 36, Dumas 32

Game 3

Paris 29, China Spring 26

Dumas 31, Cuero 26

Final pool standings: Dumas 2-1; Paris 2-1; Cuero 1-2; China Spring 1-2

Pool D

Game 1

Benbrook 36, Hardin Jefferson 12

Port Isabel 20, West 16

Game 2

West 19, Hardin Jefferson 13

Benbrook 50, Port Isabel 27

Game 3

Benbrook 35, West 14

Hardin Jefferson 27, Port Isabel 18

Final pool standings: Benbrook 3-0; Hardin Jefferson 1-2; Port Isabel 1-2; West 1-2

Pool E

Game 1

Chapel Hill 28, Columbia 26

Midland Christian 19, Jarrell 13

Game 2

Columbia 14, Midland Christian 12

Chapel Hill 27, Jarrell 18

Game 3

Chapel Hill 24, Midland Christian 20

Jarrell 20, Columbia 19

Final pool standings: Chapel Hill 3-0; Midland Christian 1-2; Jarrell 1-2; Columbia 1-2

Pool F

Game 1

Graham 28, Hitchcock 13

La Vega 12, Van Alstyne 6

Game 2

Van Alstyne 25, Hitchcock 7

La Vega 39, Graham 12

Game 3

Graham 24, Van Alstyne 20

La Vega 20, Hitchcock 14

Final pool standings: La Vega 3-0; Graham 2-1; Van Alstyne 1-2; Hitchcock 0-3

Pool G

Game 1

La Marque 20, Lake Dallas 12

Stephenville 35, New Tech 7

Game 2

Stephenville 20, La Marque 16

New Tech 20, Lake Dallas 18

Game 3

Stephenville 27, Lake Dallas 26

New Tech 21, La Marque 13

Final pool standings: Stephenville 3-0; New Tech 2-1; La Marque 1-2; Lake Dallas 0-3

Pool H

Game 1

Lorena 18, Mineral Wells 0

Panther Creek 28, Somerset 26

Game 2

Mineral Wells 22, Somerset 0

Panther Creek 38, Lorena 13

Game 3

Somerset 34, Lorena 19

Panther Creek 25, Mineral Wells 13

Final pool standings: Panther Creek 3-0; Lorena 1-2; Mineral Wells 1-2; Somerset 1-2

Division II Championship bracket

First round

Kilgore 27, Columbia 6

La Marque 33, Paris 21

Hamshire-Fannett 27, Hitchcock 14

Mineral Wells 19, Hardin Jefferson 13

Lake Dallas 27, Dumas 14

LBJ 27, Jarrell 14

Benbrook 27, Somerset 14

Academy 30, Van Alstyne 28

Chapel Hill 25, Brownwood 7

Cuero 26, New Tech 6

La Vega 28, Kingsville 8

Lorena 27, Port Isabel 13

China Spring 33, Stephenville 27

Bay City 27, Midland 7

Panther Creek 34, West 19

Graham 25, Lamesa 0

Second round

Kilgore 28, La Marque 19

Mineral Wells 26, Hamshire-Fannett 20

LBJ 25, Lake Dalas 19

Benbrook 33, Academy 27

Chapel Hill 35, Cuero 34

Lorena 19, La Vega 13

China Spring 34 Bay City 13

Panther Creek 19, Graham 13

Third round

Kilgore 21, Mineral Wells 13

Benbrook 24, LBJ 20

Chapel Hill 28, Lorena 21

Panther Creek 18, Bay City 12

Semifinals

Kilgore 27, Benbrook 15

Panther Creek 27, Chapel Hill 23

Finals

Panther Creek 32, Kilgore 26

Division III

Pool A

Game 1

Eldorado 26, Bosqueville 14

Poth 26, Grapeland 19

Game 2

Poth 29, Eldorado 20

Bosqueville 26, Grapeland 19

Game 3

Poth 29, Bosqueville 27

Eldorado 32, Grapeland 28

Final pool standings: Poth 3-0; Eldorado 2-1; Bosqueville 1-2; Grapeland 0-3

Pool B

Game 1

East Bernard 19, Hearne 13

Junction 20, Kountze 13

Game 2

Hearne 19, Kountze 6

Junction 24, East Bernard 20

Game 3

East Bernard 33, Kountze 18

Junction 21, Hearne 15

Final pool standings: Junction 3-0, East Bernard 2-1; Hearne 1-2; Kountze 0-3

Pool C

Game 1

Ganado 47, Goldthwaite 27

Trinity 33, Hale Center 27

Game 2

Goldthwaite 26, Trinity 8

Ganado 33, Hale Center 13

Game 3

Ganado 34, Trinity 22

Hale Center 26

Goldthwaite 14

Final pool standings: Ganado 3-0; Hale Center 1-2; Goldthwaite 1-2; Trinity 1-2

Pool D

Game 1

Brady 21, Haskell 19

Kenedy 28, Rio Vista 12

Game 2

Rio Vista 19, Haskell 18

Brady 33, Kenedy 6

Game 3

Rio Vista 20, Brady 19

Haskell 20, Kenedy 18

Final pool results: Rio Vista 2-1; Brady 2-1; Haskell 1-2; Kenedy 1-2

Pool E

Game 1

Gunter 20, De Leon 6

Iraan 27, Natalia 0

Game 2

Gunter 32, Natalia 12

De Leon 31, Iraan 21

Game 3

De Leon 28, Natalia 14

Gunter 28, Iraan 19

Final pool standings: Gunter 3-0; De Leon 2-1; Iraan 1-2; Natalia 0-3

Pool F

Game 1

Agua Dulce 20, Coahoma 14

Tioga 30, Hamilton 12

Game 2

Coahoma 34, Tioga 0

Agua Dulce 26, Hamilton 14

Game 3

Tioga 32, Agua Dulce 12

Hamilton 26, Coahoma 19

Final pool standings: Tioga 2-1; Agua Dulce 2-1; Hamilton 1-2; Coahoma 1-2

Pool G

Game 1

Albany 24, Hico 12

Tidehaven 40, Wolfe City 13

Game 2

Wolfe City 32, Hico 20

Albany 32, Tidehaven 28

Game 3

Albany 14, Wolfe City 7

Tidehaven 34, Hico 19

Final pool standings: Albany 3-0; Tidehaven 2-1; Wolfe City 1-2, Hico 0-3

Pool H

Game 1

Lexington 25, Sonora 15

Wallis Brazos 24, Sunray 6

Game 2

Wallis Brazos 34, Sonora 28

Sunray 28, Lexington 27

Game 3

Wallis Brazos 19, Lexington 14

Sonora 21, Sunray 12

Final pool standings: Wallis Brazos 3-0; Lexington 1-2; Sonora 1-2; Sunray 1-2

Division III championship bracket

First round

Poth 26, Natalia 19

Hale Center 28, Wolfe City 16

Coahoma 27, Junction 21

Brady 27, Sonora 19

Ganado 35, Hico 18

Eldorado 33, Iraan 0

Rio Vista 32, Sunray 14

Hamilton 33, East Bernard 20

Grapeland 13, Gunter 7

Tidehaven 33, Golthwaite 22

Kountze 19, Tioga 0

Lexington 27, Haskell 12

Albany 27, Trinity 14

Bosqueville 21, De Leon 0

Wallis Brazos 26, Kennedy 20

Hearne 28, Agua Dulce 27

Second round

Poth 21, Hale Center 18

Coahoma 35, Brady 12

Ganado 27, Eldorado 13

Hamilton 20, Rio Vista 13

Tidehaven 25, Grapeland 7

Lexington 21, Kountze 0

Albany 33, Bosqueville 27

Hearne 27, Brazos 19

Third round

Coahoma 34, Poth 13

Ganado 33, Hamilton 14

Tidehaven 21, Lexington 14

Hearne 14, Albany 13

Semifinals

Ganado 35, Coahoma 13

Tidehaven 27, Hearne 19

Finals

Tidehaven 34, Ganado 21

