Live Updates: San Antonio Brennan vs. North Crowley; UIL 6A Division I Boys Basketball State Championship

San Antonio Brennan and Fort Worth North Crowley meet Saturday for the UIL Class 6A Division I boys basketball state championship at the Alamodome. Tipoff is set for 5 p.m.

Follow along in the live updates section below throughout the game for live scoring, in-game updates, photos and highlights as the action unfolds in San Antonio.

Brennan (33-3) enters the first state championship game in program history riding a 21-game winning streak. The Bears have not lost a district game since Feb. 2, 2023, and are trying to finish a breakthrough postseason run after falling in the state semifinals each of the past two seasons.

Saturday’s appearance also carries regional significance. Brennan is the first San Antonio-area 6A boys team to reach the state final since Wagner in 2017, and the area has not produced a champion in the state’s largest classification since Jay won the 5A title in 2002.

North Crowley (34-3) arrives in the Alamodome after knocking off defending champion Duncanville 52-49 in the semifinals to reach its first state final since 2008. The Panthers are ranked No. 2 in Class 6A by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches and No. 13 nationally by MaxPreps.

Junior guard Isaak Hayes leads North Crowley with 18.2 points and 4.6 assists per game, while senior forward Trey Hall adds 14.5 points and 8.9 rebounds. Brennan counters with a balanced lineup featuring UTEP signees Donovan Criss and 7-footer Delano Tarpley along with senior guard Talon Todd, giving the Bears multiple scoring options.

Check back once the game tips for live scoring updates, key moments, photos and highlights from the UIL Class 6A Division I championship inside the Alamodome.

Live scoring

Team 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Final SA Brennan North Crowley

First quarter

Live scoring and updates will go here once the game starts.

Second quarter

Third quarter

Fourth quarter

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