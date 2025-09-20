From Texas High School B Team to 4-0 FBS Starting Quarterback
There is no shame in saying you were a freshman starting on the B team when you play Texas high school football.
It is kind of expected, especially at a powerhouse like Vandegrift High School.
But as the seasons move on and you remain second-string, your chances of fulfilling a life-long dream of being a major college football quarterback dwindle by the passing year.
For most.
Not Drew Mestemaker, who handled all the adversity thrown his way and has North Texas off to a 4-0 start as the starting quarterback for the Mean Green.
From Walk-On to Starter for 4-0 Mean Green
Mestemaker took his chances at North Texas as a walk-on, seeing the field in 2024 four times. None bigger than his start in the bowl game for the Mean Green where he nearly led them to a victory over Texas State after replacing Chandler Morris, who entered the transfer portal and is now the starter at Virginia.
After attempting just five passes in his first three games, Mestemaker completed 26 of 41 for 393 yards with two touchdowns, adding another 55 yards rushing with a score. That performance earned him the starting role this year over Miami transfer Reese Poffenbarger, where he has excelled.
“I always had the belief in myself that I would eventually have my chance,” Mestemaker told CBS Sports. “(Getting to play) was just a surreal experience. Once I got my first play and first hit out of the way, it was just like normal. It was just playing football, like I’ve done my whole life.”
Drew Mestemaker has Become a Hollywood Story
In the season opener, Mestemaker threw for 329 yards and three touchdowns, surpassing 200 yards in the next two games - all wins for North Texas. In a 59-10 thrashing of Washington State, he completed 24 of 29 with four passing TDs.
Mestemaker and the Mean Green improved to 4-0 on Saturday with a 45-38 overtime victory vs. Army, as the 6-foot-4 signal-caller hit on 26 of 36 with a passing touchdown. He directed three first-quarter scoring drives.
Vandegrift put Mestemaker on the field early, as he was a starter for a handful of junior varsity games as a sophomore. During his junior season, he was the backup to Brayden Bohanon, a current Baylor baseball player.
Drew Mestemaker was Willing to do Whatever to Help the Team Win
Going into his senior season, it appeared of if Mestemaker would take control. But Deuce Adams, a Louisville commit, moved to the school from New Braunfels and beat him out for the starting job.
Mestemaker played safety for the team, earning all-district honors as they finished 10-0.
“I was just trying anything to get on the field and play with my best friends that I grew up with,” Mestemaker said. “I didn’t want to leave or stand on the sideline my senior year.”
As for being on the field now as a college starting quarterback, Mestemaker says, “It’s crazy. It’s always been a goal of mine to be at this level. To finally be living it out, it brings you back to when you’re a kid watching college football and dreaming about being in that place.
“Sometimes you’ve got to take a step back and be like, you’re living a dream.”
North Texas hosts South Alabama next Saturday live on ESPNU.