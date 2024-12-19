Ganado tops Stamford in triple overtime to win Texas 2A Division 1 high school football championship (video/photos)
ARLINGTON, Texas — Bryce Ullman accounted for three touchdowns to lift Ganado over Stamford 30-28 in triple overtime in the Texas 2A Division 1 state championship game on Thursday afternoon at AT&T Stadium.
Ullman connected with receiver Austen Pena for the game-winning, 2-point conversion in the third overtime. Both teams scored a touchdown in the first extra quarter and then both were held scorless in the second overtime.
Ullman completed 13-of-22 passes for 172 yards and two touchdowns and he also scored on a 6-yard run for the game's first touchdown in the first quarter.
Logan Bures rushed for a game-high 100 yards and he scored on a 1-yard run in the first overtime for Ganado (15-1). Cain Hayden caught both of Ullman's touchdown passes and he finished with six catches for 102 yards.
Christian Duran completed 15-of-22 passes for 152 yards and two touchdowns for Stamford (15-1) while Kaston Vega had a team-high 89 yards and he scored on runs of 1 and 5 yards.