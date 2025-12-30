High School

Class of 2028 quarterback transferring to different school within Florida

Austan Cristiaan announced his move to a new program as he continues his development

Kevin L. Smith

Class of 2028 quarterback Austan Cristiaan (5) throws to a receiver for Bishop Verot in a spring football game against Archbishop McCarthy on May 21.
Quarterback Austan Cristiaan, a Class of 2028 prospect out of Florida, is leaving Bishop Verot, according to a report.

Cristiaan told Rivals on Tuesday that he is transferring from Bishop Verot to the Community School of Naples. 

“I feel it’s the best opportunity in the country to develop as a QB and prepare for college and the NFL,” Cristiaan said via Rivals.

Cristiaan has offers from various Division I programs – including Appalachian State, Arkansas, FIU, Florida Atlantic, South Florida, Toledo, Virginia Tech and West Virginia.

In his 2025 campaign with the Vikings, Cristiaan was 100-of-185 on completions for 1,272 yards and eight touchdowns. 

Bishop Verot compiled a 5-7 record after they won 20 games between its 2023 and 2024 seasons. The fifth-seeded Vikings beat Calvary Christian Academy in the FHSAA Class 2A regional quarterfinals and lost to eventual champion and top-seeded Cardinal Mooney in the next round.

The Community School of Naples went 7-3 in its 2025 season. The third-seeded Seahawks knocked off Northside Christian in the FHSAA Class 1A regional quarterfinals before they fell to eventual champion Cardinal Newman in the semifinals.

Kevin L. Smith
KEVIN L. SMITH

Kevin L. Smith, a Rochester (NY) native and a graduate of St. Bonaventure University, has been covering high school sports for over a decade. He started out as a freelance sportswriter in 2013. Since then, he’s held sportswriter and editor positions for newspapers in Coudersport (PA), Sayre (PA) and Oswego (NY). Smith currently covers high school sports in the Greater Syracuse Area for syracuse.com | Post-Standard, a position he’s held since 2021. You can follow him on social media @KevLSmittie. Story ideas can be sent to KLSFreelancing@outlook.com.

