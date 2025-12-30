Class of 2028 quarterback transferring to different school within Florida
Quarterback Austan Cristiaan, a Class of 2028 prospect out of Florida, is leaving Bishop Verot, according to a report.
Cristiaan told Rivals on Tuesday that he is transferring from Bishop Verot to the Community School of Naples.
“I feel it’s the best opportunity in the country to develop as a QB and prepare for college and the NFL,” Cristiaan said via Rivals.
Cristiaan has offers from various Division I programs – including Appalachian State, Arkansas, FIU, Florida Atlantic, South Florida, Toledo, Virginia Tech and West Virginia.
In his 2025 campaign with the Vikings, Cristiaan was 100-of-185 on completions for 1,272 yards and eight touchdowns.
Bishop Verot compiled a 5-7 record after they won 20 games between its 2023 and 2024 seasons. The fifth-seeded Vikings beat Calvary Christian Academy in the FHSAA Class 2A regional quarterfinals and lost to eventual champion and top-seeded Cardinal Mooney in the next round.
The Community School of Naples went 7-3 in its 2025 season. The third-seeded Seahawks knocked off Northside Christian in the FHSAA Class 1A regional quarterfinals before they fell to eventual champion Cardinal Newman in the semifinals.
