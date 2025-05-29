GoFundMe Donation From NBA’s Luka Doncic Propels Dallas Texans Soccer Into National Cup
It's not hard to turn and see Luka Doncic making headlines.
First it was for being on the receiving end of a blindsided trade from the Dallas Mavericks to the Los Angeles Lakers. What a punch in the gut. Then it was the prompt first round exit at the hands of the Minnesota Timberwolves during the 2025 NBA Playoffs. Another body blow. Even overseas the guy is making news after attending a Real Madrid game, Luka's former basketball club in Europe, and appearing a sleeker version of himself while sitting courtside.
Then there's the story that should be receiving more fanfare.
It's the one where Luka donates to a dozen GoFundMe pages in the Dallas Fort Worth area prior to his return to Dallas as a member of the Lakers at the end of the season. Through his generosity, high school students and programs in need were able to reach their respective goals for purchasing everything from new equipment, to uniforms for their season, and solidifying their hefty tournament travel budgets. The campaigns ranged from supporting whole teams to individual players, in addition to the Dallas Texans Soccer program which is officially bound for Denver in July to play at the 2025 National Cup.
Search up the Dallas Texans plea on GoFundMe to "back our boys" and you'll see one name at the top of the list thanks to a $1,200 donation: Luka Doncic.
“We started a GoFundMe campaign to help cover expenses for a few of our players who were struggling to afford the dues and tournament fees that come with club soccer,” Jena Fejeran, who coaches the boys' team and organized the fundraiser for Dallas Texans 09B Fort Worth, told High School on SI.
“The whole team came together to try and close the gap so these boys could stay on the field without worrying about the financial burden. We had raised about $3,800 of our $5,000 goal when I suddenly got an email saying our fundraiser had reached its goal. I logged in and saw a $1,200 donation from Luka.”
At first, Jena thought it was a scam. She didn’t dare tell a soul. But once the funds transferred into the GoFundMe account the following week and a phone call from the crowd sourcing company confirmed its legitimacy, Jena couldn’t help but be grateful for Luka’s kind support.
“That donation helped us get everyone squared away—and we even registered for an extra tournament that we ended up winning. We’re now the US Club Texas State Cup champions and qualified for the National Cup in Denver this July,” said Fejeran, who was a teacher just outside of Fort Worth before becoming a coach with the Texans.
Formed in 1993 by Hassan Nazari, a former 1978 World Cup and 1976 Olympic player for Iran, the Texans became a passion project for Jena after watching some of her students play together. They were all good. They were all unaffiliated with a local soccer club to help them grow and develop as players. In 2018 with the support of friends and the Texans, Coach Jena hit the soccer pitch and never looked back. Now, thanks to a timely assist from an NBA All-Star Luka Doncic and the untapped talent of Dallas Texans 09B Fort Worth, the team is officially Denver bound for the chance to play for a national title.
“I can’t say enough good things about the club—they’ve opened so many doors for these kids. Some are now playing in college, and others have had the chance to travel internationally—all because they were given a shot through this program,” Jena added.
“It’s donations like Luka’s that make all of this possible. For many of our players, club soccer would be completely out of reach without this kind of support.”