Gordon vs. Fayetteville: UIL Texas Class 1A baseball state championship; preview, live scoring, updates
It's hard to image they'd be here after what they've gone through in the last two months, but Gordon will take on Fayetteville to open Saturday’s slate at Dell Diamond in Round Rock when they square off at 9 a.m. in the Class 1A state championship game.
Fayetteville brings the pedigree with 10 previous state tournament appearances and two titles to its name. But it’s Gordon - a first-time finalist playing for its first championship - that may have the state’s most resilient team.
The Longhorns have powered their way to a 9-1 postseason mark despite losing their home field when a tornado struck campus back on May 18. Rather than packing it in, the Longhorns rallied - like their community - and have been on a mission for Round Rock.
They’ve outscored opponents 109-37 across five rounds and swept through the last two series, knocking off Perrin-Whitt and Hamlin to get here. Gordon’s lineup features a pair of two-way seniors in Maddox Stewart and Aiden Shank, while Stryker Reed has been a breakout bat hitting over .500. For the Longhorns to finish the job, they’ll need someone from the bottom of the order to rise up against Fayetteville’s deep staff.
Fayetteville enters its 11th state tournament with one of the most complete rosters in the field. The Lions are 6-1 in the playoffs and have allowed just nine runs this postseason. They’ve scored 45 runs in their last two series and have won by 15, 19 and even 20 in recent games. Junior ace Jack Schley (6-0, 1.33 ERA) and senior starter Chance Konvicka (5-1, 1.25 ERA) form one of the best 1-2 punches in the state, and the Lions can run - they’ve stolen 67 bases in 22 games.
Offensively, Fayetteville will rely on Schley, Konvicka, senior leadoff man Lawson Fritsch and shortstop Easton Jaeger to set the tone. Their ability to control the tempo with speed and get clutch outs late in games has made the difference in tight moments. They survived a semifinal scare by edging Brookeland in three games, including a 1-0 win and a 3-1 clincher.
This one has the makings of a classic. Gordon has grit and a whole bunch of support. Fayetteville has polish and determination.
You can also watch the game (fee required) on NFHS Network.
