Vote: Who should be High School on SI National Boys Athlete of the Week? (12/22/2025)

High School on SI National Boys Athlete of the Week nominees
1. Tai Bell, so., Mater Lakes Academy (Florida) basketball
Bell had 37 points, seven rebounds, three assists and two steals in an 84-74 victory over Crossroads.
2. Grayson Coleman, jr., Windward (California) basketball
Coleman netted a career-high 45 points as Windward took down Milken, 84-72.
3. Bode Ham, sr., Jayton (Texas) football
Ham shattered numerous UIL records in a 99-54 Class 1A Division I championship game win over Richland Springs, running for 430 yards and 10 touchdowns on 28 carries while throwing for 118 yards and three more scores. The senior also had eight total tackles (three for loss).
4. Kayden Harmon, so., New Haven (Michigan) basketball
Harmon dominated with 21 points, 14 rebounds and four blocks in a 75-42 victory over Sterling Heights.
5. Jack Holestine, sr., Central (Oregon) basketball
Holestine buried six three-pointers and finished with 33 points as Central fell to Ruston (Louisiana), 73-56.
6. Eli Hopkins, jr., Oregon City (Oregon) basketball
Hopkins had 31 points, seven rebounds and four assists in a 66-49 win over Roosevelt.
7. Rod Kholessi, sr., South Pasadena (California) basketball
Kholessi tallied 42 points, seven rebounds and five assists as South Pasadena hammered Hillcrest Christian, 85-39.
8. Christian Lawrence, sr., Thomas County Central (Georgia) football
Lawrence set a new Georgia state championship game record with 380 rushing yards in a 62-21 Class 5A title game win over Gainesville. The Wake Forest signee had 39 carries for 380 yards and five touchdowns.
9. Zihanna Lightfoot, sr., North Pitt (Pennsylvania) basketball
Lightfoot had 34 points — a new career-high — 11 rebounds, five steals, three assists and three blocks in a 65-43 victory over D.H. Conley.
10. Britton McGhee, sr., Fort Zumwalt North (Missouri) basketball
McGhee splashed a school-record nine three-pointers en route to 29 points in an 82-53 rout of North Point.
11. Richie Ramirez, jr., Mater Dei (California) basketball
Ramirez netted 41 points in an 87-61 victory over Coeur d’Alene (Idaho).
12. Logan Roos, sr., Sandpoint (Idaho) basketball
Roos put up a monster double-double with 26 points, 17 rebounds and six steals as Sandpoint hammered Priest River, 77-26.
13. Nathan Schanbacher, jr., North Hills (Pennsylvania) basketball
Schanbacher had 33 points as North Hills edged Seneca Valley, 58-56.
14. Jack Siegel, sr., Charlotte Catholic (North Carolina) basketball
Siegel netted 17 points — including the 1,000th of his prep career — in a 52-39 win over Charlotte Country Day. The senior also had six rebounds in the game.
15. Cedric Tomes, sr., East Ridge (Minnesota) basketball
Tomes, a Minnesota signee, poured in 34 points as East Ridge fell to Maple Grove, 80-75.
