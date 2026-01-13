Houston Area High School Boys Basketball Schedule & Scores - January 13, 2026
There are 60 games scheduled across the Houston metro area on Tuesday, January 13. You can follow every game live on our Houston Metro High School Boys Basketball Scoreboard.
Houston High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Tuesday, January 13, 2026
The marquee matchups of the evening feature some of Texas’s top-ranked teams, with Sterling vs. West Brook and Magnolia taking on Klein Oak in what should be an exciting night of basketball.
Fort Bend Willowridge vs. Harmony School of Innovation — 5:30 PM
Lamar vs. Bellaire — 6:00 PM
Cuero vs. Boling — 6:15 PM
Victoria East vs. Lamar Consolidated — 6:30 PM
Tomas vs. Terry — 6:30 PM
Trinity vs. Palestine — 6:30 PM
Brenham vs. Rudder — 6:30 PM
Chavez vs. Westside — 6:45 PM
Magnolia vs. Klein Oak — 7:00 PM
Klein Forest vs. Magnolia West — 7:00 PM
Klein vs. Klein Cain — 7:00 PM
King vs. North Shore — 7:00 PM
A&M Consolidated vs. Montgomery — 7:00 PM
Ridge Point vs. Fort Bend Hightower — 7:00 PM
Fort Bend Travis vs. Fort Bend Dulles — 7:00 PM
Fort Bend Elkins vs. Fort Bend Clements — 7:00 PM
Fort Bend Bush vs. Fort Bend Austin — 7:00 PM
Mayde Creek vs. Katy Taylor — 7:00 PM
Katy vs. Morton Ranch — 7:00 PM
Jersey Village vs. Memorial — 7:00 PM
Summer Creek vs. Kingwood — 7:00 PM
Humble vs. Goose Creek Memorial — 7:00 PM
Klein Collins vs. Tomball — 7:00 PM
Victoria West vs. Fort Bend Marshall — 7:00 PM
Anahuac vs. Warren — 7:00 PM
Porter vs. Kingwood Park — 7:00 PM
Santa Fe vs. Texas City — 7:00 PM
Grand Oaks vs. Willis — 7:00 PM
Iowa Colony vs. La Porte — 7:00 PM
Randle vs. Fort Bend Kempner — 7:00 PM
Sterling vs. West Brook — 7:00 PM
Cypress Ridge vs. Stratford — 7:00 PM
Sealy vs. Harmony School of Innovation — 7:00 PM
Freeman vs. Royal — 7:00 PM
Northbrook vs. Cypress Creek — 7:00 PM
Cypress Falls vs. Cy-Fair — 7:00 PM
Conroe vs. The Woodlands — 7:00 PM
New Caney vs. Cleveland — 7:00 PM
Madisonville vs. Navasota — 7:00 PM
Liberty vs. Tarkington — 7:00 PM
Dayton vs. West Fork — 7:00 PM
Dayton vs. Pasadena — 7:00 PM
West Fork vs. Crosby — 7:00 PM
Livingston vs. Hardin-Jefferson — 7:00 PM
Cinco Ranch vs. Seven Lakes — 7:00 PM
El Campo vs. Sweeny — 7:00 PM
Needville vs. Columbia — 7:00 PM
Oak Ridge vs. Caney Creek — 7:00 PM
Beaumont United vs. Lee — 7:00 PM
Barbers Hill vs. Port Neches-Groves — 7:00 PM
Wharton vs. Bay City — 7:00 PM
Atascocita vs. Channelview — 7:00 PM
Angleton vs. Friendswood — 7:00 PM
Madison vs. Galena Park — 7:15 PM
Furr vs. Yates — 7:15 PM
Wheatley vs. Kashmere — 7:15 PM
Karnes City vs. Calhoun — 7:15 PM
Hargrave vs. Shepherd — 7:30 PM
La Marque vs. Brazosport — 7:30 PM
Worthing vs. Mickey Leland — 8:00 PM
