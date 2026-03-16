Texas Girls High School Basketball State Champions & Runners-Up - March 16, 2026
The 2026 Texas girls basketball season has come to an end, and champions have been crowned across each classification.
After months of competition, the teams listed below rose above the field to capture state titles in their respective divisions.
High School On SI has the completed brackets along with the champions and runner-ups for every classification.
Take a look below to see the teams that finished on top and the full path each squad took to reach the state finals.
CLASS 1A DIVISION 1 BRACKET (select to view bracket)
Champions: Broaddus Bulldogs
Runner-Ups: Eula Pirates
CLASS 1A DIVISION 2 BRACKET (select to view bracket)
Champions: Nazareth Swifts
Runner-Ups: Saltillo Lions
CLASS 2A DIVISION 1 BRACKET (select to view bracket)
Champions: Panhandle Panthers
Runner-Ups: Mason Punchers
CLASS 2A DIVISION 2 BRACKET (select to view bracket)
Champions: Lipan Indians
Runner-Ups: Martin's Mill Mustangs
CLASS 3A DIVISION 1 BRACKET (select to view bracket)
Champions: Hitchcock Bulldogs
Runner-Ups: Shallowater Mustangs
CLASS 3A DIVISION 2 BRACKET (select to view bracket)
Champions: Wall Hawks
Runner-Ups: Central Heights Blue Devils
CLASS 4A DIVISION 1 BRACKET (select to view bracket)
Champions: Decatur Eagles
Runner-Ups: La Vega Pirates
CLASS 4A DIVISION 2 BRACKET (select to view bracket)
Champions: Lincoln Tigers
Runner-Ups: Fredericksburg Billies
CLASS 5A DIVISION 1 BRACKET (select to view bracket)
Champions: Ryan Raiders
Runner-Ups: Glenn Grizzlies
CLASS 5A DIVISION 2 BRACKET (select to view bracket)
Champions: Argyle Eagles
Runner-Ups: Barbers Hill Eagles
CLASS 6A DIVISION 1 BRACKET (select to view bracket)
Champions: Summer Creek Bulldogs
Runner-Ups: Flower Mound Jaguars
CLASS 6A DIVISION 2 BRACKET (select to view bracket)
Champions: Lancaster Tigers
Runner-Ups: Westlake Chaparrals
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Ben Dagg began his career in the sports world in 2020 as a sports statistician at his alma mater, Carroll College. Following his undergraduate studies, while taking a masters in sports management and coaching, he assisted in the tournament coordination of Surf Cup International, an elite youth soccer tournament in Rome, Italy. In 2023, he returned to the Pacific Northwest where he became a data operations account manager for SBLive.