Texas Girls High School Basketball State Champions & Runners-Up - March 16, 2026

The 2026 Texas girls basketball season has come to an end, and champions have been crowned across each classification.

After months of competition, the teams listed below rose above the field to capture state titles in their respective divisions.

High School On SI has the completed brackets along with the champions and runner-ups for every classification.

Take a look below to see the teams that finished on top and the full path each squad took to reach the state finals.

CLASS 1A DIVISION 1 BRACKET (select to view bracket)

Champions: Broaddus Bulldogs

Runner-Ups: Eula Pirates

CLASS 1A DIVISION 2 BRACKET (select to view bracket)

Champions: Nazareth Swifts

Runner-Ups: Saltillo Lions

CLASS 2A DIVISION 1 BRACKET (select to view bracket)

Champions: Panhandle Panthers

Runner-Ups: Mason Punchers

CLASS 2A DIVISION 2 BRACKET (select to view bracket)

Champions: Lipan Indians

Runner-Ups: Martin's Mill Mustangs

CLASS 3A DIVISION 1 BRACKET (select to view bracket)

Champions: Hitchcock Bulldogs

Runner-Ups: Shallowater Mustangs

CLASS 3A DIVISION 2 BRACKET (select to view bracket)

Champions: Wall Hawks

Runner-Ups: Central Heights Blue Devils

CLASS 4A DIVISION 1 BRACKET (select to view bracket)

Champions: Decatur Eagles

Runner-Ups: La Vega Pirates

CLASS 4A DIVISION 2 BRACKET (select to view bracket)

Champions: Lincoln Tigers

Runner-Ups: Fredericksburg Billies

CLASS 5A DIVISION 1 BRACKET (select to view bracket)

Champions: Ryan Raiders

Runner-Ups: Glenn Grizzlies

CLASS 5A DIVISION 2 BRACKET (select to view bracket)

Champions: Argyle Eagles

Runner-Ups: Barbers Hill Eagles

CLASS 6A DIVISION 1 BRACKET (select to view bracket)

Champions: Summer Creek Bulldogs

Runner-Ups: Flower Mound Jaguars

CLASS 6A DIVISION 2 BRACKET (select to view bracket)

Champions: Lancaster Tigers

Runner-Ups: Westlake Chaparrals

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