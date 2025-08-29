Houston Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - August 28-30, 2025
There are 107 games scheduled across the Houston metro area on Thursday, August 28, Friday, August 29, and Saturday, August 30, including many games featuring statewide top teams. You can follow every game live on our Houston Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include many of Texas' top-ranked teams on each of the three days this weekend. We get a chance to see a two possible state contenders in North Shore and South Oak Cliff take each other on in a highly anticipated early season matchup .
Houston High School Football Schedule - Thursday, August 28, 2025
There are 20 games scheduled across the Houston metro area on Thursday, August 28, including King vs Westfield. You can follow every game on our Houston Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
MacArthur (0-0) vs Cypress Ridge (0-0) at 4:30 PM
Dawson (0-0) vs Bridgeland (0-0) at 4:30 PM
Almeta Crawford (0-0) vs Fort Bend Clements (0-0) at 5:00 PM
Royal (0-0) vs Yates (0-0) at 5:00 PM
Galena Park (0-0) vs Porter (0-0) at 5:00 PM
Worthing (0-0) vs Terry (0-0) at 5:00 PM
West Brook (0-0) vs Eisenhower (0-0) at 5:00 PM
Mayde Creek (0-0) vs Fort Bend Travis (0-0) at 5:00 PM
Sam Rayburn (0-0) vs Spring Woods (0-0) at 5:00 PM
Stratford (0-0) vs Tomball (0-0) at 5:00 PM
Cypress Ranch (0-0) vs Tompkins (0-0) at 5:00 PM
Pearland (0-0) vs Fulshear (0-0) at 5:00 PM
King (0-0) vs Westfield (0-0) at 5:00 PM
George Ranch (0-0) vs Westside (0-0) at 5:00 PM
Clear Creek (0-0) vs Kingwood (0-0) at 5:00 PM
Cypress Park (0-0) vs College Park (0-0) at 5:00 PM
Cinco Ranch (0-0) vs The Woodlands (0-0) at 5:00 PM
Magnolia West (0-0) vs Bryan (0-0) at 5:00 PM
Conroe (0-0) vs Alief Elsik (0-0) at 5:00 PM
Kashmere (0-0) vs Sharpstown (0-0) at 5:30 PM
Houston High School Football Schedule - Friday, August 29, 2025
There are 73 games scheduled across the Houston metro area on Friday, August 29, highlighted by North Shore vs South Oak Cliff. You can follow every game on our Houston Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
La Pryor (0-0) vs Burton (0-0) at 5:00 PM
Groveton (0-0) vs Alto (0-0) at 5:00 PM
Danbury (0-0) vs Sabine Pass (0-0) at 5:00 PM
Iola (0-0) vs Mildred (0-0) at 5:00 PM
Gunter (0-0) vs Kinkaid (0-0) at 5:00 PM
Crawford (0-0) vs Anderson-Shiro (0-0) at 5:00 PM
Brazos (0-0) vs Hempstead (0-0) at 5:00 PM
Warren (0-0) vs Hardin (0-0) at 5:00 PM
Industrial (0-0) vs Edna (0-0) at 5:00 PM
East Chambers (0-0) vs Rice Consolidated (0-0) at 5:00 PM
Anahuac (0-0) vs Hitchcock (0-0) at 5:00 PM
Iowa Colony (0-0) vs Stafford (0-0) at 5:00 PM
Sealy (0-0) vs Navasota (0-0) at 5:00 PM
Needville (0-0) vs Columbia (0-0) at 5:00 PM
El Campo (0-0) vs Wharton (0-0) at 5:00 PM
Calhoun (0-0) vs Yoakum (0-0) at 5:00 PM
Sweeny (0-0) vs Bay City (0-0) at 5:00 PM
Celina (0-0) vs Bellville (0-0) at 5:00 PM
Dekaney (0-0) vs Port Arthur Memorial (0-0) at 5:00 PM
Milby (0-0) vs North Forest (0-0) at 5:00 PM
Madison (0-0) vs Wheatley (0-0) at 5:00 PM
Kingwood Park (0-0) vs Montgomery (0-0) at 5:00 PM
Fort Bend Marshall (0-0) vs Friendswood (0-0) at 5:00 PM
Dayton (0-0) vs Crosby (0-0) at 5:00 PM
Brazoswood (0-0) vs Santa Fe (0-0) at 5:00 PM
Huntsville (0-0) vs Brenham (0-0) at 5:00 PM
Klein Oak (0-0) vs Port Neches-Groves (0-0) at 5:00 PM
College Station (0-0) vs Klein Collins (0-0) at 5:00 PM
Westbury (0-0) vs Fort Bend Dulles (0-0) at 5:00 PM
Barbers Hill (0-0) vs New Caney (0-0) at 5:00 PM
Manvel (0-0) vs Ball (0-0) at 5:00 PM
Lake Creek (0-0) vs Magnolia (0-0) at 5:00 PM
Deer Park (0-0) vs La Porte (0-0) at 5:00 PM
Katy Taylor (0-0) vs Cypress Woods (0-0) at 5:00 PM
Memorial (0-0) vs Seven Lakes (0-0) at 5:00 PM
Summer Creek (0-0) vs Shadow Creek (0-0) at 5:00 PM
South Houston (0-0) vs Lee (0-0) at 5:00 PM
Tomball Memorial (0-0) vs Humble (0-0) at 5:00 PM
Cypress Lakes (0-0) vs Cypress Falls (0-0) at 5:00 PM
Cypress Creek (0-0) vs Jordan (0-0) at 5:00 PM
Cy-Fair (0-0) vs Klein Cain (0-0) at 5:00 PM
Grand Oaks (0-0) vs Spring (0-0) at 5:00 PM
Sterling (0-0) vs Goose Creek Memorial (0-0) at 5:00 PM
Foster (0-0) vs Randle (0-0) at 5:00 PM
Klein (0-0) vs Oak Ridge (0-0) at 5:00 PM
Caney Creek (0-0) vs Warren (0-0) at 5:00 PM
Beaumont United (0-0) vs Bellaire (0-0) at 5:00 PM
Clear Springs (0-0) vs Ridge Point (0-0) at 5:00 PM
Clear Lake (0-0) vs Angleton (0-0) at 5:00 PM
Fort Bend Hightower (0-0) vs Clear Falls (0-0) at 5:00 PM
Willis (0-0) vs Benjamin Davis (0-0) at 5:00 PM
Dobie (0-0) vs Clear Brook (0-0) at 5:00 PM
Chavez (0-0) vs Northbrook (0-0) at 5:00 PM
Pasadena Memorial (0-0) vs Channelview (0-0) at 5:00 PM
Waller (0-0) vs Caney Creek (0-0) at 5:00 PM
Alvin (0-0) vs Bastrop (0-0) at 5:00 PM
Jersey Village (0-0) vs Alief Hastings (0-0) at 5:00 PM
Trinity (0-0) vs Strake Jesuit (0-0) at 5:00 PM
Atascocita (0-0) vs Lamar (0-0) at 5:00 PM
Trinity School of Midland (0-0) vs Hull-Daisetta (0-0) at 5:30 PM
Louise (0-0) vs Flatonia (0-0) at 5:30 PM
Ganado (0-0) vs Van Vleck (0-0) at 5:30 PM
Boling (0-0) vs Weimar (0-0) at 5:30 PM
Palacios (0-0) vs Tidehaven (0-0) at 5:30 PM
Goliad (0-0) vs East Bernard (0-0) at 5:30 PM
Liberty (0-0) vs Coldspring-Oakhurst (0-0) at 5:30 PM
Shepherd (0-0) vs Kirbyville (0-0) at 5:30 PM
Corrigan-Camden (0-0) vs Tarkington (0-0) at 5:30 PM
Hargrave (0-0) vs La Marque (0-0) at 5:30 PM
Cuero (0-0) vs Columbus (0-0) at 5:30 PM
Episcopal (0-0) vs Waltrip (0-0) at 5:30 PM
Splendora (0-0) vs Cleveland (0-0) at 5:30 PM
North Shore (0-0) vs South Oak Cliff (0-0) at 5:30 PM
Houston High School Football Schedule - Saturday, August 30, 2025
There are 14 games scheduled across the Houston metro area on Saturday, August 30, highlighted by Dickinson vs Katy. You can follow every game on our Houston Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Brazosport (0-0) vs Furr (0-0) at 4:00 PM
Texas City (0-0) vs Sterling (0-0) at 4:00 PM
Austin (0-0) vs Pasadena (0-0) at 4:00 PM
Fort Bend Bush (0-0) vs Cypress Springs (0-0) at 4:00 PM
Paetow (0-0) vs Langham Creek (0-0) at 4:00 PM
Houston Heights (0-0) vs Fort Bend Elkins (0-0) at 4:00 PM
Washington (0-0) vs Wisdom (0-0) at 4:00 PM
Alief Taylor (0-0) vs Klein Forest (0-0) at 4:00 PM
Aldine (0-0) vs Fort Bend Kempner (0-0) at 4:00 PM
New Waverly (0-0) vs Teague (0-0) at 5:00 PM
Fort Bend Willowridge (0-0) vs Lamar Consolidated (0-0) at 5:00 PM
Fort Bend Austin (0-0) vs Livingston (0-0) at 5:00 PM
Dickinson (0-0) vs Katy (0-0) at 5:00 PM
Nimitz (0-0) vs Morton Ranch (0-0) at 5:30 PM
