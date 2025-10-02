High School

Houston Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 2-4, 2025

Get Houston area schedules and scores as the 2025 Texas high school football season continues Thursday, October 2

Ben Dagg

Scenes from Eastwood vs Plano
Scenes from Eastwood vs Plano / Mark Lambie / El Paso Times, El Paso Times via Imagn Content Services, LLC

There are 88 games scheduled across the Houston metro area on Thursday, October 2, Friday, October 3, and Saturday, October 4, including many games featuring statewide top teams. You can follow every game live on our Houston Metro High School Football Scoreboard

The marquee matchups of the weekend include many of Texas' top-ranked teams on each of the three days this weekend. Look out for Pearland vs Dawson battling it out on Friday.

Houston High School Football Schedule - Thursday, October 2, 2025

There are 20 games scheduled across the Houston metro area on Thursday, October 2. There are several games featuring ranked teams, highlighted by Spring Woods vs Galena Park. You can follow every game on our Houston Metro High School Football Scoreboard

Katy Taylor (0-5) vs Seven Lakes (1-3) at 6:30 PM

Cypress Ranch (2-2) vs Cypress Park (0-4) at 6:30 PM

Stratford (1-3) vs Northbrook (1-3) at 6:30 PM

La Porte (3-1) vs Kingwood Park (2-1) at 7:00 PM

Spring Woods (2-2) vs Galena Park (1-4) at 7:00 PM

Barbers Hill (4-1) vs Sterling (4-1) at 7:00 PM

Splendora (2-2) vs West Fork (2-2) at 7:00 PM

Fort Bend Elkins (3-2) vs Fort Bend Travis (2-2) at 7:00 PM

Eisenhower (1-2) vs MacArthur (1-3) at 7:00 PM

Ridge Point (5-0) vs Fort Bend Bush (3-2) at 7:00 PM

Taylor (1-4) vs Seven Lakes (1-3) at 7:00 PM

Shadow Creek (3-2) vs Dobie (2-2) at 7:00 PM

Tomball Memorial (2-2) vs Klein Forest (1-4) at 7:00 PM

Waller (3-0) vs Cypress Lakes (2-2) at 7:00 PM

Brazoswood (2-3) vs Clear Springs (4-1) at 7:00 PM

Jordan (4-1) vs Cinco Ranch (2-3) at 7:00 PM

Chavez (1-3) vs Houston Heights (2-3) at 7:00 PM

Alief Hastings (1-4) vs Fulshear (3-2) at 7:00 PM

Conroe (3-1) vs Oak Ridge (3-2) at 7:00 PM

Hardin (4-0) vs East Chambers (4-0) at 7:30 PM

Houston High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 3, 2025

There are 60 games scheduled across the Houston metro area on Friday, October 3. There are many games featuring ranked teams, highlighted by Kingwood vs North Shore. You can follow every game on our Houston Metro High School Football Scoreboard

Hull-Daisetta (0-4) vs Sabine Pass (0-2) at 7:00 PM

Iola (2-2) vs Somerville (3-1) at 7:00 PM

Burton (1-0) vs Snook (0-4) at 7:00 PM

New Waverly (2-3) vs Newton (4-1) at 7:00 PM

East Bernard (2-3) vs Rice Consolidated (0-5) at 7:00 PM

Freeman (1-1) vs Hitchcock (3-2) at 7:00 PM

Hempstead (0-4) vs Thrall (1-4) at 7:00 PM

Palacios (1-3) vs Goliad (3-1) at 7:00 PM

Aransas Pass (1-3) vs Edna (1-3) at 7:00 PM

Washington (2-1) vs Wheatley (1-4) at 7:00 PM

Diboll (1-3) vs Shepherd (4-0) at 7:00 PM

Yates (5-0) vs Kashmere (0-3) at 7:00 PM

Royal (1-2) vs Sweeny (3-2) at 7:00 PM

Wharton (3-3) vs La Marque (2-1) at 7:00 PM

Harmony School of Innovation (0-4) vs Columbia (2-3) at 7:00 PM

Milby (2-3) vs Westbury (4-1) at 7:00 PM

Lake Creek (1-3) vs Montgomery (3-1) at 7:00 PM

Huntsville (2-2) vs Port Neches-Groves (4-0) at 7:00 PM

Fort Bend Kempner (3-0) vs Porter (1-1) at 7:00 PM

Crosby (1-3) vs Friendswood (2-2) at 7:00 PM

Dayton (2-1) vs Nederland (3-1) at 7:00 PM

Ball (2-3) vs Port Arthur Memorial (4-1) at 7:00 PM

Angleton (4-0) vs Pasadena (1-3) at 7:00 PM

Klein Oak (2-3) vs Klein Collins (4-0) at 7:00 PM

Fort Bend Hightower (3-1) vs Fort Bend Dulles (0-5) at 7:00 PM

Fort Bend Clements (2-3) vs Fort Bend Austin (1-4) at 7:00 PM

Paetow (1-2) vs Morton Ranch (2-3) at 7:00 PM

Pearland (5-0) vs Dawson (4-1) at 7:00 PM

Cypress Ridge (0-4) vs Memorial (3-1) at 7:00 PM

Manvel (2-3) vs South Houston (0-4) at 7:00 PM

Klein (4-1) vs Tomball (3-1) at 7:00 PM

Tompkins (1-3) vs Mayde Creek (3-2) at 7:00 PM

Cypress Falls (1-3) vs Cypress Creek (0-4) at 7:00 PM

Jersey Village (2-2) vs Cy-Fair (3-1) at 7:00 PM

New Caney (0-4) vs Grand Oaks (2-2) at 7:00 PM

King (2-0) vs Goose Creek Memorial (3-1) at 7:00 PM

Kingwood (3-1) vs North Shore (3-1) at 7:00 PM

Dekaney (0-1) vs Westfield (1-3) at 7:00 PM

Dickinson (4-0) vs Clear Lake (0-5) at 7:00 PM

Westside (0-5) vs Bellaire (2-2) at 7:00 PM

Clear Creek (1-4) vs Clear Falls (3-2) at 7:00 PM

Clear Brook (0-4) vs Deer Park (3-2) at 7:00 PM

College Park (5-0) vs Willis (4-1) at 7:00 PM

Humble (1-3) vs Channelview (1-3) at 7:00 PM

St. Thomas Catholic (1-0) vs Central Catholic (2-2) at 7:00 PM

Cleveland (0-5) vs Caney Creek (0-5) at 7:00 PM

Sam Rayburn (3-1) vs Alvin (2-3) at 7:00 PM

Foster (1-4) vs Alief Elsik (1-4) at 7:00 PM

Nimitz (3-1) vs Aldine (0-3) at 7:00 PM

Summer Creek (4-0) vs Atascocita (2-2) at 7:00 PM

Kenedy (4-1) vs Ganado (4-1) at 7:30 PM

Weimar (3-1) vs Schulenburg (2-2) at 7:30 PM

Industrial (0-4) vs Tidehaven (5-0) at 7:30 PM

Brazos (3-1) vs Van Vleck (1-3) at 7:30 PM

Rogers (4-1) vs Columbus (3-2) at 7:30 PM

Coldspring-Oakhurst (1-3) vs Kirbyville (2-3) at 7:30 PM

Anahuac (1-4) vs Orangefield (3-2) at 7:30 PM

Livingston (2-2) vs Liberty (1-6) at 7:30 PM

Hargrave (3-1) vs Lumberton (1-3) at 7:30 PM

Scarborough (0-2) vs Furr (1-3) at 7:30 PM

Houston High School Football Schedule - Saturday, October 4, 2025

There are eight games scheduled across the Houston metro area on Saturday, October 4. The final game, Worthing vs Northside, starts at 7 p.m. You can follow every game on our Houston Metro High School Football Scoreboard

Waltrip (3-1) vs Sharpstown (1-3) at 12:00 PM

Wisdom (2-3) vs Lamar (2-3) at 12:00 PM

Worthing (1-4) vs Northside (0-2) at 7:00 PM

Sterling (2-3) vs Austin (0-4) at 7:00 PM

Magnolia (4-0) vs Klein Cain (2-3) at 7:00 PM

Langham Creek (3-1) vs Cypress Woods (3-1) at 7:00 PM

Spring (0-4) vs Benjamin Davis (2-2) at 7:00 PM

Cypress Springs (3-1) vs Bridgeland (3-1) at 7:00 PM

Published
