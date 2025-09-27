High School on SI Texas High School Football Week 5 Top 25 Fared
Week 5 featured only one battle Top 25-ranked team, which guaranteed at least one ranked team would suffer a loss.
However, two more teams in the Top 25 finished on the wrong side of the scoreboard in point totals on Friday night.
High School on SI Texas High School Football Top 25 Rankings, Sept. 23
C.E. King pulled an upset in Houston by beating Humble Atascocita, while Trophy Club Byron Nelson snapped a 2-game losing streak to upset Euless Trinity.
Here’s a look at what the rest of the teams did, except for two idle teams.
1. Southlake Carroll beat Keller Timber Creek, 55-13
2. Allen beat McKinney, 62-0
3. Richmond Dr. Thomas E. Randle beat No. 21 Iowa Colony, 49-42
4. Austin Lake Travis beat Austin James Bowie, 63-21
5. Celina beat Frisco Panther Creek, 35-28
6. Aledo beat Keller Fossil Ridge, 56-14
7. Humble Summer Creek beat Channelview, 73-0
8. Prosper beat Plano East, 48-20
9. Fort Worth North Crowley beat Mansfield Legacy, 68-0
10. Duncanville beat Dallas Skyline, 50-3
11. Dallas South Oak Cliff beat Dallas William Hardin Adamson, 44-0
12. Austin Westlake (Idle)
13. Humble Atascocita lost to Houston C.E. King, 70-55
14. Euless Trinity lost to Trophy Club Byron Nelson, 38-13
15. Galena Park North Shore beat Humble, 34-6
16. Dripping Springs (Idle)
17. Austin Vandegrift beat Cedar Park Vista Ridge, 21-10
18. Carthage beat Jasper, 42-0
19. Spring Branch Smithson Valley beat San Antonio Pieper, 27-17
20. Denton Billy Ryan beat Granbury, 41-0
21. Iowa Colony lost to No. 3 Richmond Randle, 49-42
22. Brenham beat Gilmer, 49-7
23. Dickinson beat Friendswood Clear Brook, 71-20
24. Fort Bend Ridge Point beat Fort Bend Travis, 49-9
25. Pearland beat Manvel, 66-14