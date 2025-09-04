Houston Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 4-6, 2025
There are 105 games scheduled across the Houston metro area on Thursday, September 4, Friday, September 5, and Saturday, September 6, including many games featuring statewide top teams. You can follow every game live on our Houston Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include many of Texas' top-ranked teams on each of the three days this weekend. Look out for Katy and Atascocita battling it out on Friday.
Houston High School Football Schedule - Thursday, September 4, 2025
There are 20 games scheduled across the Houston metro area on Thursday, September 4, highlighted by Lamar vs Summer Creek. You can follow every game on our Houston Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Cypress Woods (1-0) vs Clear Lake (0-1) at 6:00 PM
Barbers Hill (1-0) vs Manvel (1-0) at 6:30 PM
New Caney (0-1) vs Cypress Ranch (0-1) at 6:30 PM
Spring (0-1) vs Cypress Lakes (0-1) at 6:30 PM
Oak Ridge (0-1) vs Stratford (0-1) at 6:30 PM
Royal (0-1) vs Almeta Crawford (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Woodville (0-1) vs Anahuac (0-1) at 7:00 PM
St. Thomas Catholic (0-0) vs Lake Creek (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Galena Park (0-1) vs Sterling (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Brenham (1-0) vs Sterling (0-0) at 7:00 PM
Terry (1-0) vs Westbury (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Lamar (0-1) vs Summer Creek (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Fort Bend Bush (0-1) vs Katy Taylor (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Fort Bend Travis (1-0) vs Jordan (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Cypress Falls (1-0) vs Klein Oak (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Ridge Point (1-0) vs Fulshear (0-1) at 7:00 PM
South Houston (0-1) vs Bellaire (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Westfield (0-1) vs Fort Bend Hightower (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Eisenhower (0-1) vs Clear Brook (0-1) at 7:00 PM
North Forest (0-1) vs Aldine (0-0) at 7:00 PM
Houston High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 5, 2025
There are 74 games scheduled across the Houston metro area on Friday, September 5, highlighted by Atascotita and Katy. You can follow every game on our Houston Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Randle (1-0) vs Alief Elsik (0-1) at 6:00 PM
Burton (0-0) vs Santa Maria (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Groveton (1-0) vs Trinity School of Midland (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Hull-Daisetta (0-1) vs Danbury (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Weimar (1-0) vs Somerville (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Rice Consolidated (0-1) vs Shiner (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Palacios (0-1) vs St. Joseph (1-0) at 7:00 PM
New Waverly (0-0) vs Orangefield (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Anderson-Shiro (0-1) vs Luling (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Hempstead (0-1) vs Rockdale (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Buna (0-1) vs Brazos (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Cameron Yoe (0-1) vs Sealy (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Coldspring-Oakhurst (0-1) vs Shepherd (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Madisonville (1-0) vs Navasota (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Van Vleck (0-1) vs Sweeny (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Wharton (0-1) vs Worthing (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Hardin-Jefferson (1-0) vs East Chambers (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Sinton (1-0) vs Calhoun (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Bay City (1-0) vs Edna (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Bellville (0-1) vs Stafford (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Madison (1-0) vs Yates (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Friendswood (0-1) vs Fort Bend Willowridge (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Iowa Colony (1-0) vs Crosby (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Kingwood Park (1-0) vs Dayton (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Rudder (0-1) vs El Campo (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Vidor (0-1) vs Santa Fe (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Liberty (1-0) vs Texas (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Ball (0-1) vs Texas City (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Angleton (1-0) vs Brazoswood (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Kingwood (1-0) vs La Porte (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Westside (0-1) vs Fort Bend Clements (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Fort Bend Austin (0-1) vs Mayde Creek (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Morton Ranch (0-0) vs Magnolia West (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Magnolia (1-0) vs College Station (0-0) at 7:00 PM
Fort Bend Elkins (1-0) vs Dawson (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Cypress Ridge (0-1) vs Nimitz (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Pasadena (1-0) vs Sam Rayburn (1-0) at 7:00 PM
The Woodlands (1-0) vs Deer Park (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Jersey Village (1-0) vs Langham Creek (0-0) at 7:00 PM
Humble (0-1) vs Klein Forest (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Cleveland (0-1) vs West Fork (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Goose Creek Memorial (1-0) vs Lee (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Spring Woods (0-1) vs Northbrook (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Crowley (0-1) vs North Shore (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Benjamin Davis (0-1) vs Strake Jesuit (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Clear Springs (0-1) vs Houston Heights (0-0) at 7:00 PM
Klein Collins (0-0) vs Willis (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Shadow Creek (0-1) vs Clear Creek (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Klein Cain (0-1) vs College Park (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Tomball (1-0) vs Cinco Ranch (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Chavez (1-0) vs Waltrip (0-1) at 7:00 PM
MacArthur (1-0) vs Channelview (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Caney Creek (0-2) vs Montgomery (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Huntsville (0-1) vs Bryan (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Brazosport (1-0) vs Columbia (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Fort Bend Dulles (0-1) vs Alvin (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Cypress Springs (1-0) vs Alief Taylor (0-0) at 7:00 PM
Katy (0-1) vs Atascocita (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Alief Hastings (0-1) vs Conroe (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Second Baptist (0-0) vs Fort Worth Christian (0-0) at 7:00 PM
Normangee (0-1) vs Iola (0-1) at 7:30 PM
Louise (0-1) vs Bloomington (1-0) at 7:30 PM
East Bernard (0-1) vs The Woodlands Christian Academy (0-0) at 7:30 PM
Ganado (1-0) vs Boling (0-1) at 7:30 PM
Industrial (0-1) vs Yoakum (1-0) at 7:30 PM
Hardin (0-0) vs Corrigan-Camden (1-0) at 7:30 PM
Tidehaven (1-0) vs Goliad (1-0) at 7:30 PM
Cypress Christian (0-0) vs Crockett (0-1) at 7:30 PM
Washington (0-1) vs Sam Houston (0-0) at 7:30 PM
Livingston (1-0) vs Needville (1-0) at 7:30 PM
Columbus (0-1) vs La Grange (1-0) at 7:30 PM
Hargrave (0-1) vs Furr (0-0) at 7:30 PM
Hitchcock (1-0) vs Hamshire-Fannett (1-0) at 7:30 PM
Splendora (1-0) vs Liberty (1-0) at 7:30 PM
Houston High School Football Schedule - Saturday, September 6, 2025
There are 11 games scheduled across the Houston metro area on Saturday, September 6. The final game, Skyline vs Fort Bend Marshall, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Houston Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Wheatley (0-1) vs La Marque (1-0) at 6:00 PM
Fort Bend Kempner (1-0) vs Lamar Consolidated (1-0) at 6:00 PM
Austin (0-1) vs Kashmere (0-1) at 6:00 PM
Pearland (1-0) vs Memorial (1-0) at 6:00 PM
Klein (1-0) vs Dobie (1-0) at 6:00 PM
Tomball Memorial (1-0) vs Cypress Creek (0-1) at 6:00 PM
Cy-Fair (1-0) vs Cypress Park (0-1) at 6:00 PM
Milby (1-0) vs Wisdom (1-0) at 6:00 PM
Skyline (0-1) vs Fort Bend Marshall (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Foster (0-1) vs Seven Lakes (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Clear Falls (0-1) vs George Ranch (1-0) at 7:00 PM
