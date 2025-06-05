Liberty-Eylau vs. London: Texas high school Class 3A DI baseball state championship; preview, live scoring, updates
The Class 3A Division I state final between Texarkana Liberty-Eylau and Corpus Christi London is set for 7 p.m. Thursday at Dell Diamond.
Defending champion Liberty-Eylau (36-4) is back in the state final for the second straight year and chasing its third state title. The Leopards dropped three of their first five games this season but haven’t lost since April 5 and have gone 33-1 over their last 34. They’ve swept every opponent in the playoffs and enter with a 10-0 postseason mark. Senior arms Dylan Nabors (11-0) and Triston Haugh (10-2), along with junior Maddax Moore (9-0), give them one of the deepest pitching staffs still playing.
London (34-6) rolls into the final with a 13-game win streak. The Pirates have outscored their playoff opponents 96-12 and feature a mix of senior experience and standout underclassmen. Christian Olivares (.516), Aiden Salinas (.500) and JJ Villegas (.440) lead a balanced offense that has produced double-digit runs in seven of nine playoff games. On the mound, London can go to any of four arms with at least eight wins, including seniors Noah Cervantes (9-0), Zak Garcia (8-0) and Ethan Ortega (10-3).
Both teams have been here before. This is the fifth state tournament trip for each, and London is looking to add to its 2016 championship. The difference could come down to which staff handles the pressure of the big outs late in a one-game title matchup. Liberty-Eylau’s roster is filled with seniors who were part of last year’s title run, while London’s group has relied on big moments from both its upperclassmen and young core.
