High School

Live score updates: Duncanville vs. The Woodlands in Texas high school football playoff regionals (11/30/2024)

Get game updates from the Texas regional championship between the Panthers and the Highlanders

Jack Butler, SBLive Sports

Duncanville plays The Woodlands in the Texas high school football regionals on Saturday, November 30
Duncanville plays The Woodlands in the Texas high school football regionals on Saturday, November 30 / Michael Horbovetz

The Duncanville Panthers (11-0) play The Woodlands Highlanders (11-1) in the Texas high school football UIL 6A Division 1 regionals on Saturday at Hutto High School.

The game is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.

This page will be updated with scoring plays. Refresh the page for the latest update.

Duncanville vs. The Woodlands Texas Regional Playoff Live Score Updates

Updates will be placed here.

DOWNLOAD THE SBLIVE APP

To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App

Published
Jack Butler, SBLive Sports
JACK BUTLER, SBLIVE SPORTS

Jack Butler is a Regional Editor for SBLive Sports, covering Minnesota and Michigan. 

Home/Texas