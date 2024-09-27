Live score updates: Summer Creek vs. Channelview in Texas high school football showdown (9/27/2024)
The No. 8 Summer Creek Bulldogs (3-0) play the Channelview Falcons (0-3) at Chanelview High School in a Texas high school football showdown.
The game is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.
This page will be updated with scoring plays throughout the game. Refresh the page for the latest update.
Summer Creek vs. Channelview Live Score Updates
Updates will be placed here.
SBLIVE SPORTS LAUNCHES HIGH SCHOOL ON SI
High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before.
For more information, visit si.com/high-school.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App