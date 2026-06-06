The Tomball Cougars (42-1-1) play the Houston Memorial Mustangs (34-7) in the UIL Class 6A Division 2 championship on Saturday at Dell Diamond in Austin.

The Cougars are hoping to win their third title in program history. They won back in 2024 and 2013. They have an impressive 42 wins this season. Their only loss came in the playoffs to Lewisville Marcus, 2-1, but they proceeded to win the next two games and advance to the championship.

Senior pitcher and center fielder CJ Sampson leads them with a 12-1 record on the mound and a .482 batting average. He is signed to play at Texas A&M. Sophomore third baseman Nolan Rush has an impressive .404.

Houston Memorial enters the championship having won 24 of its last 25 games. The Mustangs lost to Dripping Springs in game two of the series, but they won the next game 2-1.

This is the first tournament appearance for Houston Memorial in program history. Junior Grant Sperandio leads them on the mount with an 11-1 record. He is committed to Texas. Sophomore Evan Mauritzen leads the Mustangs from the plate with a .495 average.

Live score updates: Tomball vs. Houston Memorial in Texas High School Baseball Class 6A-D2 Championship

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