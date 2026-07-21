Rays vs. Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, July 21

The Tampa Bay Rays continue to hold on to the top spot in the AL East at 57-42, 1.5 games above the New York Yankees and six games above the surging Boston Red Sox.

They'll face the last-place Toronto Blue Jays tonight, after beating them by a score of 7-1 last night. The Blue Jays' World Series hangover has been real, and at 46-54, they need to get hot in a hurry if they want any hope of returning to the postseason.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for today's action.

Rays vs. Blue Jays Odds, Run Line, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Run line

Rays -1.5 (+150)

Blue Jays +1.5 (-182)

Moneyline

Rays -112

Blue Jays -104

Total

OVER 7.5 (-114)

UNDER 7.5 (-106)

Rays vs. Blue Jays Probable Pitchers

Tampa Bay: Drew Rasmussen, RHP (7-5, 3.26 ERA)

Toronto: Kevin Gausman, RHP (4-8, 4.33 ERA)

Rays vs. Blue Jays How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, July 21

Time: 7:07 p.m. ET

Venue: Rogers Centre

How to Watch (TV): Sportsnet, Rays.TV

Rays record: 57-42

Blue Jays record: 46-54

Rays vs. Blue Jays Best MLB Prop Bet

Kevin Gausman UNDER 5.5 Strikeouts (-138)

Kevin Gausman has struggled in recent starts, and now he has to face a Rays team that has the second-lowest strikeout percentage over the past 30 days. They have struck out on just 18.7% of their at-bats. This Rays lineup has a .367 career batting average against Gausman, so this could be a short night for the Jays' pitcher.

Rays vs. Blue Jays Prediction and Pick

In today's edition of Betting $100 Every Day, I broke down why I'm betting on the Rays to get the win:

I've had enough of my Toronto Blue Jays. It's time to accept that last season was a year when everything went right, and this season is a year when everything has gone wrong. They're now 28th in the Majors in wRC+ over the past 30 days, well below the Tampa Bay Rays, who come in at sixth in that metric. Kevin Gausman gets the start for them tonight, and he's been downright bad for them since the start of June, sporting a 6.23 ERA in that time frame.

The Rays should be much bigger favorites in this spot.

Pick: Rays -112 via FanDuel

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