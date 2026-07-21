Best Bets Today for July 21: Day 198 of Betting $100 Every Day for a Year (Tuesday MLB Picks)

We are quickly approaching the 200th day in my journey of betting $100 every day for a year, and we are doing our best to keep our head above water, clinging on to a profit despite a losing Monday.

We move on to Tuesday's sports betting action, and as is going to be typical for this time of year, I'm going to be focusing solely on Major League Baseball. It's time to dive into my plays, which includes the Orioles ending the Red Sox 14-game win streak.

Betting $100 Every Day for a Year Record

Yesterday: 1-3 (-$43.75)

Year-to-date: 336-362-11 (+$43.50)

July 21 Picks and Best Bets

$40: Rays -112 vs. Blue Jays via FanDuel

$30: Orioles +125 vs. Red Sox via TheScore Bet

$30: Matthew Liberatore OVER 5.5 Strikeouts (+132) via FanDuel

Rays vs. Blue Jays Best Bet

Pick: $40 on Rays -112

I've had enough of my Toronto Blue Jays. It's time to accept that last season was a year when everything went right, and this season is a year when everything has gone wrong. They're now 28th in the Majors in wRC+ over the past 30 days, well below the Tampa Bay Rays, who come in at sixth in that metric. Kevin Gausman gets the start for them tonight, and he's been downright bad for them since the start of June, sporting a 6.23 ERA in that time frame.

The Rays should be much bigger favorites in this spot.

Orioles vs. Red Sox Best Bet

Pick: $30 on Orioles +125

It's time for the Red Sox's win streak to come to an end. You would think that a team on a 14-game win streak would have numbers popping off the charts, but that hasn't been the case. Over the past 30 days, they're ninth in the Majors in wRC+ and only 22nd in the metric when facing RIGHT-handed pitchers. To be fair, it's largely been the pitching that has carried them, but a team can only win so many games in a row with an above-average offense.

Meanwhile, the Baltimore Orioles rank just one spot below the Red Sox in wRC+ over the past month, and tonight they'll be starting a solid pitcher in Kyle Bradish. I love Baltimore as a +125 underdog in this spot.

Cardinals vs. Angels Best Bet

Pick: $30 on Matthew Liberatore OVER 5.5 Strikeouts (+132)

The Los Angeles Angels have the highest strikeout rate in baseball this season at 25.1%. That number goes up to 26% when facing left-handed pitchers, and that mark increases further to 30.1% when facing left-handed pitchers over the past 30 days. They'll face another lefty tonight in Matthew Liberatore of the St. Louis Cardinals, who has reached 6+ strikeouts in two of his last three starts.

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