Live Updates: Galena Park North Shore vs. Humble Summer Creek; Preview, Scoring, Highlights

Check out the preview and then follow along live as North Shore (8-1) and Summer Creek (8-1) battle for the District 23-6A championship

Humble Summer Creek four-star junior wide receiver Benny Easter Jr. and the Bulldogs (8-1, 5-1) travel to Galena Park North Shore (8-1, 6-0) Friday night in a game that will help decide the District 23-6A title. / Franklin Jenkins

Playoff positioning and the District 23-6A crown will be on the line when Galena Park North Shore hosts Humble Summer Creek at 7 p.m. Friday.

While both teams enter the game 8-1, the North Shore Mustangs currently sit atop the district standings with a 6-0 mark. Summer Creek, meanwhile, is 5-1.

Hot Teams: Summer Creek and North Shore Ride Winning Streaks

The Mustangs are riding an eight-game win streak since losing to Dallas South Oak Cliff 41-31 in the regular season opener. They have not played a close game since – outscoring opponents 468-124 – and are coming off a 47-27 win at Houston C.E. King on Halloween.

Summer Creek’s only loss was to that same C.E. King squad, 42-28, back on Oct. 9. Since then the Bulldogs have walloped Baytown Goose Creek Memorial 73-13, Humble 41-14 and Kingwood 58-17.

The Bulldogs have won games in a variety of ways while outscoring opponents 484-167 – including blowouts against Spring (78-0), Channelview (73-0) and Houston Lamar (58-14), and close wins against Pearland Shadow Creek (37-32) and Humble Atascocita (38-35).

C.E. King (7-2) is also 5-1 in the district entering Friday’s game at Channelview.

A Battle Between Standout Quarterbacks

Friday’s showdown will feature a head-to-head showdown between quarterbacks Kaleb Maryland and Noah Spinks. Maryland, North Shore’s three-star Utah State commit, has passed for 2,297 yards, 25 touchdowns and four interceptions while rushing for 338 yards and five TDs on 51 carries.

Spinks, a transfer from Flower Mound, has passed for 2,371 yards, 27 touchdowns and three interceptions. His favorite target four-star junior wide receiver Benny Easter Jr., who has caught 63 passes for 817 yards and 12 touchdowns. Maryland, meanwhile, will feed senior receiver Jaylen Bocard, who has 37 receptions for 808 yards and nine touchdowns.

Maryland will have to keep an eye on Summer Creek defensive lineman Brinley Tita, who powers his Bulldogs with 65 tackles, including 37 solo, with 17 tackles for loss, 10 sacks and four quarterback hurries.

Follow along for live scoring, highlights and big-play updates as they happen once the game kicks off at 7 p.m. Be sure to refresh this page often, as we will expand updates on the game in the space below as it happens.

Texas High School Football: Humble Summer Creek at Galena Park North Shore

Players to Watch

For Galena Park North Shore Mustangs

Kaleb Maryland, QB, sr. – Three-star; Utah State commit; 119-for-170, 2,297 yards, 25 TDs, 4 INT; 51 carries, 338 rushing yards, 5 TDs

Zaqwaun Nunn, DL, sr. – Three-star; Louisiana Tech commit

Xavier Waters, DL, sr. – Three-star; Louisiana commit

Hezekiah Johnson, RB, sr. – 87 carries, 715 yards, 15 TDs

Kaden Brandley, RB, jr. – 48 carries, 394 yards, 4 TDs

Marcus Stewart, RB, sr. – 43 carries, 318 yards, 3 TDs

Jaylen Bocard, WR, sr. – 37 receptions, 808 yards, 9 TDs

Aubery Johnson, WR, jr. – 33 receptions, 495 yards, 4 TDs

LaDamian Defreeze, WR, jr. – 15 receptions 343 yards, 5 TDs

For Humble Summer Creek Bulldogs

Benny Easter Jr., WR, jr. – Four-star; Holds five offers; 63 receptions, 817 yards, 12 TDs

Amontre Harris, EDGE, sr. – Three-star; SMU commit, 30 tackles, 19 solo, 10 TFL, 3 sacks, 3 hurries

Marrel Davis, CB, sr. – Three-star; Texas State commit; 17 tackles, 14 solo, 5 pass deflections

Tre Brown, WR, jr. – Three-star; 25 receptions, 354 yards, 2 TDs

Noah Spinks, QB, jr. – 178-for-251, 2,371 yards, 27 TDs, 3 INT

Braylin Causey, RB, jr. – 721 rushing yards, 15 TDs on 91 carries

Keshawn Jackson, RB, jr. – 369 rushing yards, 6 TDs on 79 carries

Jamicah Jones, WR, sr. – 39 receptions, 634 yards, 7 TDs

Brinley Tita, DL, sr. – 65 tackles, 37 solo, 17 TFL, 10 sacks, 4 hurries

PJ Cormier, 36 tackles, 24 solo, 15 TFL, 8 sacks, 6 hurries

Patrick Cleveland, K, sr. – 49-for-50 PAT attempts; 8-for-10 field goals, including a long of 44 yards

Teams

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

Final

Summer Creek

North Shore

First Quarter

Live scoring and updates will go here once the game begins.

Second Quarter

X

Third Quarter

x

Fourth Quarter

X

Published
Levi Payton
