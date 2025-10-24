High School

Live Updates: No. 2 Allen vs. No. 7 Prosper for Texas Football District 6-6A Title; preview, scoring, highlights

Follow along for live scoring and updates as two of Texas' best battle it out for the district crown

No. 2 Allen travels to take on No. 7 Prosper for a 1 p.m. Friday game that will determine the District 6-6A champion.
Some might have predicted the District 6-6A title would come down to today’s game between No. 2 Allen (7-0, 5-0) and No. 7 Prosper (7-0, 5-0), and they would have been right.

They probably couldn’t have predicted the start time. Due to the threat of inclement weather, today’s game is set to kick off at 1 p.m. Central Time in Prosper.

A Different Vibe

While there will be less of a Friday night feel and more of a Saturday afternoon football vibe, the implications are the same. Not only is a coveted district championship on the line, but this outcome could have a big impact on playoff seeding.

Besides sharing a mascot and a perfect record, there are other similarities between the foes. Both teams are potent on offense and stingy on defense. Allen has the statistical edge in both categories, outscoring opponents 390-48 coming in. Prosper has outscored opponents 366-120.

Familiar Foes and Close Calls

These teams have had some dramatic games in their history, including Prosper’s 37-36 win in 2023 and 29-24 win in 2022. Allen is coming off a 56-7 win at home against Plano West. Prosper traveled to McKinney and tamed the Lions 59-0.

Last year’s showdown between the 6A Division I powers went Allen’s way, 22-7. Allen went on to a 13-1 record and reached the quarterfinals of the 6A-I playoffs before losing to eventual state champion North Crowley. Prosper finished 8-3 and suffered a first-round loss to Coppell.

Josyah Johnson Allen Eagles WR
Sophomore wide receiver Josyah Johnson leads Allen in receptions (34) and touchdown receptions (7) entering Friday's game at Prosper. / Michael Horbovetz

Winning in the Trenches

Prosper enters the game leading all DFW 6A teams in average yards per game with 510.29 and is fourth in passing yards per game with 307.1. Allen, meanwhile, is second in DFW 6A points per game with 55.7 and has the sixth-most passing yards with 2,148.

Keep an eye on the battle between Prosper’s offensive line and Allen’s defensive front, as both units count among the best in Texas 6A.

Be sure to check back often once the game begins at 1 p.m. Central for live scoring and updates that will be provided in the expandable space at the bottom of the page.

Star Players

For Allen

Jeremiah Daoud, QB, sr. – Florida Atlantic commit has completed 86-of-116 passes for 1,396 yards, 18 touchdowns, 2 interceptions and has 8 carries for 53 yards and 2 TDs

Lyndon Spriggs, RB, jr. – Averaging 6.6 yards per carry, has rushed 60 times for 398 yards and 7 touchdowns

Jaden Hambric, RB, sr. – Splitting carries with Spriggs, has rushed for 295 yards on 64 carries (4.6 average) with 7 TDs

Caleb Smith, WR, sr. – Three-star Arizona commit, leads team with 542 yards and 6 touchdowns on 33 receptions

Carter Harris, WR, sr. – Averages 31.5 yards per reception with 472 yards and 5 TDs on 15 catches

Josyah Johnson, WR, soph. – Leads the team in with 34 receptions and 7 touchdown grabs and is third on the team with 464 yards receiving

Kai Wheaton, CB, sr. – Three-star recruit committed to Oregon State

James Roberson, S, jr. – Uncommitted three-star recruit

Dominic Butler, CB, soph. – Uncommitted three-star recruit

Lebron Bauer, CB, sr. – Uncommitted three-star recruit

Jacob McRae, OT, sr. – Three-star recruit committed to Colorado State

Joshua “JT” Shaw, DE, sr. – UTEP commit

Japrei Wafter, LB, sr. – UTEP commit

For Prosper

Braeden Imhoff, QB, sr. – Committed to Lamar; Has passed for 1,800 yards with 18 touchdowns and 3 interceptions and has rushed for 115 yards

Bryce Robinson, RB, sr. – Averaging 7.5 yards per carry, leads the team with 857 yards rushing and 12 TDs

Lathon Latiolais, WR, sr. – Three-star recruit and Tulsa commit; Leads the team with 826 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns. Averages 24.9 yards per catch

Dallas Boozer, WR, sr. – Three-star recruit committed to Arkansas State; Recently returned from an injury and has 305 yards and 2 touchdowns in three games this season

Bryce Gilmore, OT, sr. – Four-star recruit committed to Texas Tech

Zaden Krempin, OT, sr. – Four-star recruit committed to Texas A&M

Sean Stover, C, sr. – Four-star recruit committed to Duke

Will Endicott, G, jr. – Uncommitted three-star recruit

Jake Johnson, DL, sr. – Three-star recruit committed to USC

Mikey Bukauskas, P, sr. – Three-star recruit committed to Texas

Live Updates

Teams

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

Final

(2) Allen

(7) Prosper

Pregame

