Live Updates: No. 2 Allen vs. No. 7 Prosper for Texas Football District 6-6A Title; preview, scoring, highlights
Some might have predicted the District 6-6A title would come down to today’s game between No. 2 Allen (7-0, 5-0) and No. 7 Prosper (7-0, 5-0), and they would have been right.
They probably couldn’t have predicted the start time. Due to the threat of inclement weather, today’s game is set to kick off at 1 p.m. Central Time in Prosper.
A Different Vibe
While there will be less of a Friday night feel and more of a Saturday afternoon football vibe, the implications are the same. Not only is a coveted district championship on the line, but this outcome could have a big impact on playoff seeding.
Besides sharing a mascot and a perfect record, there are other similarities between the foes. Both teams are potent on offense and stingy on defense. Allen has the statistical edge in both categories, outscoring opponents 390-48 coming in. Prosper has outscored opponents 366-120.
Familiar Foes and Close Calls
These teams have had some dramatic games in their history, including Prosper’s 37-36 win in 2023 and 29-24 win in 2022. Allen is coming off a 56-7 win at home against Plano West. Prosper traveled to McKinney and tamed the Lions 59-0.
Last year’s showdown between the 6A Division I powers went Allen’s way, 22-7. Allen went on to a 13-1 record and reached the quarterfinals of the 6A-I playoffs before losing to eventual state champion North Crowley. Prosper finished 8-3 and suffered a first-round loss to Coppell.
Winning in the Trenches
Prosper enters the game leading all DFW 6A teams in average yards per game with 510.29 and is fourth in passing yards per game with 307.1. Allen, meanwhile, is second in DFW 6A points per game with 55.7 and has the sixth-most passing yards with 2,148.
Keep an eye on the battle between Prosper’s offensive line and Allen’s defensive front, as both units count among the best in Texas 6A.
Be sure to check back often once the game begins at 1 p.m. Central for live scoring and updates that will be provided in the expandable space at the bottom of the page.
Star Players
For Allen
Jeremiah Daoud, QB, sr. – Florida Atlantic commit has completed 86-of-116 passes for 1,396 yards, 18 touchdowns, 2 interceptions and has 8 carries for 53 yards and 2 TDs
Lyndon Spriggs, RB, jr. – Averaging 6.6 yards per carry, has rushed 60 times for 398 yards and 7 touchdowns
Jaden Hambric, RB, sr. – Splitting carries with Spriggs, has rushed for 295 yards on 64 carries (4.6 average) with 7 TDs
Caleb Smith, WR, sr. – Three-star Arizona commit, leads team with 542 yards and 6 touchdowns on 33 receptions
Carter Harris, WR, sr. – Averages 31.5 yards per reception with 472 yards and 5 TDs on 15 catches
Josyah Johnson, WR, soph. – Leads the team in with 34 receptions and 7 touchdown grabs and is third on the team with 464 yards receiving
Kai Wheaton, CB, sr. – Three-star recruit committed to Oregon State
James Roberson, S, jr. – Uncommitted three-star recruit
Dominic Butler, CB, soph. – Uncommitted three-star recruit
Lebron Bauer, CB, sr. – Uncommitted three-star recruit
Jacob McRae, OT, sr. – Three-star recruit committed to Colorado State
Joshua “JT” Shaw, DE, sr. – UTEP commit
Japrei Wafter, LB, sr. – UTEP commit
For Prosper
Braeden Imhoff, QB, sr. – Committed to Lamar; Has passed for 1,800 yards with 18 touchdowns and 3 interceptions and has rushed for 115 yards
Bryce Robinson, RB, sr. – Averaging 7.5 yards per carry, leads the team with 857 yards rushing and 12 TDs
Lathon Latiolais, WR, sr. – Three-star recruit and Tulsa commit; Leads the team with 826 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns. Averages 24.9 yards per catch
Dallas Boozer, WR, sr. – Three-star recruit committed to Arkansas State; Recently returned from an injury and has 305 yards and 2 touchdowns in three games this season
Bryce Gilmore, OT, sr. – Four-star recruit committed to Texas Tech
Zaden Krempin, OT, sr. – Four-star recruit committed to Texas A&M
Sean Stover, C, sr. – Four-star recruit committed to Duke
Will Endicott, G, jr. – Uncommitted three-star recruit
Jake Johnson, DL, sr. – Three-star recruit committed to USC
Mikey Bukauskas, P, sr. – Three-star recruit committed to Texas
Live Updates
Teams
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
Final
(2) Allen
(7) Prosper
Pregame
Live scoring and updates will go here once the game begins.
First Quarter
X
Second Quarter
X
Third Quarter
X
Fourth Quarter
X