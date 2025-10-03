Live Updates: No. 6 Aledo vs. No. 18 Denton Ryan in Texas High School Football Showdown; preview, scoring plays
Aledo (5-0, 3-0 and ranked No. 6 in High School on SI’s latest rankings) travels to Denton Ryan (4-0, 2-0, No. 18) tonight in a marquee District 3-5A Division I matchup that could define the rest of the season. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex, and both teams enter unbeaten in district play with playoff positioning on the line.
When these teams played each other 366 days ago, Aledo beat Denton Ryan 42-27. But when they faced off again in the Class 5A-Division I state quarterfinals, the Raiders ended Aledo's season 31-21.
The Bearcats carry one of the most remarkable streaks in Texas high school football history. Aledo has won 130 straight district games, a run that began in October 2007. The streak is the longest in UIL history and one of the longest in the nation, surviving close calls in recent years but remaining intact through 18 seasons of dominance.
This year’s Aledo squad has been balanced on both sides of the ball. Running backs Kaden Winkfield, Brady Powell, and Rudy Moya have fueled a rushing attack that’s piled up nearly 900 yards through five games. Notre Dame commit Kaydon Finley has emerged as the top receiving threat with six touchdowns, while linebacker Chase Wilburn and defensive end Cooper Cyphers headline a physical defense.
Denton Ryan has the pieces to challenge that streak. Running back Tre’vaughn Reynolds has already accounted for nearly 700 rushing yards and six scores. Quarterback Quin Henigan has played mistake-free football, while defensive lineman Uzziah “Cookie” Warmate and linebacker Demari Ruth anchor a front seven capable of disrupting Aledo’s rhythm. Cornerback Xaier Hiler provides stability in the secondary.
The winner tonight will grab control of the district title race and secure a favorable playoff path. For Aledo, it’s also about preserving a streak that has become part of Texas football history. For Ryan, it’s the chance to end it – like Aledo's season last year – and prove the Raiders are ready to reclaim their place among the state’s elite.
Top Stars
For Aledo
Kaydon Finley, WR, sr. – Four-star; Notre Dame commit; No. 13 overall WR by Rivals
Alex Patton, CB, jr. – Three-star; 15 offers; No. 41 CB by Rivals
Jordan Hall, CB, soph. – Three-star; 2 offers; No. 25 CB by Rivals
Payton Williams, IOL, sr. – Three-star; UTSA commit
Carson Dempsey, Edge, sr. – Three-star; Tulsa commit
For Denton Ryan
Xaier Hiler, CB, sr. – Three-star; Arizona commit, No. 70 CB by Rivals
Uzziah Warmate, DL, sr. – Three-star; Sam Houston State commit
Live Updates
Teams
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
Final
Aledo
Denton Ryan
Pregame
X
First Quarter
X
Second Quarter
X
Third Quarter
X
Fourth Quarter
X