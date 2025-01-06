Maturity of record-setting guard Jaden Holt fuels state-ranked Katy Jordan
As Jaden Holt wrapped up an electric 12-point fourth quarter Saturday, single-handedly lifting undermanned state-ranked Katy Jordan to a pivotal district win, reflection was in order.
It was just two years ago that Holt and Warriors coach Charlie Jones butted heads in what was initially a contentious relationship. Holt, a forceful playmaking talent, had his idea of how he thought the offense should be run. Mainly, through him. Jones, meanwhile, desired more of a communal attack.
Fast-forward to last weekend, and there was Holt, on more than a few occasions, slicing through the lane and delivering a perfect pass to a wide-open shooter in the corner. Or passing and relocating to get the offense moving and defense thinking.
Paetow had no answer for Holt, and Holt expertly prowled, either in transition or on the secondary break, or in the halfcourt with patience and precision as a shot creator.
“It’s almost like when a dad sees his son struggling through school and he finally gets it,” Jones said of what it’s like to watch Holt now. “He finally becomes an adult. Jaden’s just matured. He’s a leader.
“He still has his moments where I’m like, ‘C’mon, Jaden. Don’t be (silly).’ But I know he’s going to always bounce back.”
It’s no coincidence that coach and player, once divided and now one-for-all, enjoyed personal milestones Saturday. Jones earned career win No. 200. Holt, with his team down two starters and two key reserves, set a school record with 38 points.
Neither would have happened without the other.
“It’s maturity,” said Holt, who is averaging more than 20 points over his last six games and a team-best 14 points per game overall this season. “It’s me and Coach being on the same level now. Yeah, we butted heads, but we came together. Coach trusts in me and I believe in him. That makes us go.”
Jordan is 21-2 overall, 6-0 in District 19-6A. The Warriors are ranked No. 11 in the SBLive/Sports Illustrated Top 25 Texas high school basketball rankings.
A big reason is Holt, a 5-foot-9, 150-pound lead guard whose talent belies his size. Holt is quick, competes and does not back down. He can score on all three levels, just as comfortable pulling up from 23 feet as he is for an off-the-dribble midrange bucket or tough drive to the basket.
On his career night, Holt torched Paetow for seven 2-point shots, a pair of 3-pointers and 18-of-21 shooting from the free-throw line, a signature trait of his.
“Getting fouled and getting to the line, that’s something I work on a lot and it’s a skill a lot of people don’t notice,” he said. “Getting fouled is a skill. I’ve been working on small techniques to get fouled and get open. Just drawing contact and not shying away from the contact once you get it. Just being strong.
“I’m making shots, too, so I’m comfortable and confident in my shot.”
Holt has always been able to get to the rim at will. Few defenders can stay in front of him. This season, however, he is more of a consistent threat from 3-point range.
Against Paetow, Holt hit two of three 3s and was fouled on three more attempts from deep.
“When he first got here, everybody said he couldn’t shoot,” Jones said. “Now you can’t play him too close, or he’ll go by you. And if you back off, he’ll shoot it. I’m blessed to have him, and I just hope he’s as happy to have me as a coach as I am to have him.”
Holt is. He calls Jones a father figure. That affection between the two would have been unheard of when Holt arrived to Jordan as a sophomore but is a testament to their willingness to work and compromise with the other.
“Me and coach, we see eye-to-eye now,” Holt said.
Theirs is a bond defined by trust. Through difficult, constant talks and meetings his sophomore year, Holt got a feel for Jones’ intentions. And Jones, because of the time and effort he saw Holt put into his craft, started to understand the young man’s self-assuredness was not rooted in anything but his own truth.
“He’s been training since he was a little kid,” Jones said. “His dad is tough on him. His older brother is tough on him. He doesn’t think anybody is better than him. That used to be a detriment for him at times. But he’s really used it to grow into the player he is now.”
That player is someone who thrives when it matters most.
In a district game against 21-3 Cinco Ranch last month, Holt scored nine of his team-high 17 points in the fourth quarter. The Paetow heroics came as no surprise to anyone who’s been paying attention.
Clutch time is Holt’s time. It’s a confidence in himself developed from playing on great teams when he was young.
Holt played in national showcases with AAU’s Houston Hoops EYBL, a premier program. As an eighth grader, he played on a top national AAU team.
From a hoops perspective, he was baptized in pressure as a child.
“I work out for those moments,” Holt said. “My dad’s always preaching to me, ‘Big moments, big moments.’ Since I was young, I’ve always played on a big stage. It’s natural. When the moment comes, I never run from it.
“There’s nothing I can’t handle. I’m used to it.”
Holt’s talent is obvious. He is no hidden gem or diamond in the rough. People know he makes Jordan go.
What he wants most this season is to show he’s not about the numbers. Holt’s first year at Jordan, the Warriors made it to the regional semifinals. Last year, they were regional quarterfinalists.
Holt wants more, better. Not for himself. For his team.
“I want to show I’m more than just a scorer,” he said. “I’m a winner. I’m a leader. We’ve been deep in the playoffs before, and I want to show we can get there and win for real.”