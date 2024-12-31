Top 25 Texas high school boys basketball rankings (12/31/2024)
San Antonio Brennan, Allen and Fort Bend Marshall headline the debut of the 2024-25 Texas high school boys basketball power rankings.
Teams from all over the state, from San Antonio to Round Rock to Pearland to Fort Worth are well-represented in the Top 10.
All results are as of Saturday, Dec. 28. Class 6A and 5A teams are considered. Records in parentheses are overall and district play.
1. Brennan (San Antonio, TX) (17-2, 4-0)
Last week: Def. Chisholm Trail (83-58), Def. Frenship (89-63), Def. South Grand Prairie (83-50), Def. Killeen Ellison (79-53).
Brennan beat No. 14 Killeen Ellison 79-53 in the Championship Basketball tournament in Fort Worth on Saturday. The Bears have won six games in a row and are winning by an average of 20.2 points per game. University of Houston signee Kingston Flemings, ranked 12th in the Class of 2025 by ESPN, is averaging 21.3 points, 7.2 rebounds, 7 assists and 3.1 steals per game.
Up next: Vs. San Antonio Holmes, Tuesday, 10 a.m.
2. Allen (Allen, TX) (18-1, 4-0)
Last week: Def. Andress (98-59), Summer Creek (94-67), Cibolo Steele (72-68) and Mansfield Lake Ridge (60-52).
Allen defended home turf last weekend, winning the prestigious Allen In N Out Burger Holiday Invitational. The Eagles topped No. 4 Lake Ridge in the gold division championship game. Allen has won 10 straight games. Six Eagles are averaging at least 7.6 points per game, led by Antoine Shannon’s 13.7. Deandre Thomas (11.9) and Trent Pane (10.7) are also in double-figures.
Up next: At McKinney Boyd, Tuesday, 1:30 p.m.
3. Fort Bend Marshall (Missouri City, TX) (22-2, 2-0)
Last week: Did Not Play.
Marshall, Class 5A’s top team, has won seven in a row. The Buffalos average 54.8 points per game and give up 40.5. Both of Marshall’s losses have come against two 6A teams in No. 1 Brennan (66-57) and No. 11 Katy Jordan (47-43). Senior guard Eian Lowe (brother of standout Pitt guard Jaland Lowe) and senior wing Kevin Sargeant headline the Buffs.
Up next: Vs. Victoria East, Friday, 1:30 p.m.
4. Lake Ridge (Mansfield, TX) (20-2)
Last week: Def. Richardson (59-45), Def. Shadow Creek (70-67), Def. San Antonio Wagner (77-53), Lost Allen (60-52).
Lake Ridge’s only losses have come to No. 12 Lancaster and No. 2 Allen. The Eagles are winning by an average of 16.9 points per game. Senior 6-8, 185-pound wing Eze Nwakamma is averaging 15.8 points on 58% shooting to go with 8.6 rebounds per game. Seniors Abisayo Gbakinro (9.5 ppg, 4.6 rpg) and Shaqir Pack (9.4 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 2.8 apg, 2.5 spg) are also dynamic, versatile talents.
Up next: At Mansfield, Tuesday, 2:30 p.m.
5. Shadow Creek (Pearland, TX) (16-2, 5-0)
Last week: Def. East Central (82-51), Lost Lake Ridge (70-67).
Shadow Creek had won 12 in a row before falling to No. 4 Lake Ridge last weekend. The Sharks are averaging 77.4 points per game and have scored 85 or more points in a game six times. That includes a program-best 121 in a win over Pearland Dawson on Dec. 10. Seniors Michael Collins and Bryce Jack were standout performers at last weekend’s Allen In N Out Burger Invitational.
Up next: At Pearland, Friday, 1 p.m.
6. Stony Point (Round Rock, TX) (18-4, 5-0)
Last week: Def. Putnam City West (94-76), Lost Heritage (82-75, OT), Lost Crowley (103-100 2 OT), Def. Midwest City (73-61).
Stony Point is averaging 77.2 points per game and has scored 90 or more points in a game five times. The Tigers took a pair of difficult overtime losses last weekend to No. 22 Frisco Heritage and Crowley by a combined 10 points. Three players are averaging double-figure scoring in senior guard Uzziah Buntyn (19.8 ppg), senior guard Landon Short (14.4 ppg) and senior Elijah Clemons (11.7 ppg). Buntyn also averages a team-best 5.2 assists and 3.1 steals per game.
Up next: At Hutto, Tuesday, 1:30 p.m.
7. Duncanville (Duncanville, TX) (8-3, 2-0)
Last week: Competed at Orlando Hoopfest (results unavailable).
Duncanville has had a nomadic start to its season, venturing to Florida last week for a tournament and heading west to Phoenix for a tournament this week. Two of the Panthers’ losses have been to out-of-state teams: Virginia’s Bishop O’Connell (59-56) on Nov. 30 and Utah’s Utah Prep (84-70) on Dec. 14. Duncanville’s only in-state loss was to Dallas Kimball 70-69 on Nov. 12. Senior guard and TCU commit Kayden Edwards is averaging 25 points per game.
Up next: At De La Salle (Calif.), Thursday, 4:30 p.m.
8. West Brook (Beaumont, TX) (21-1, 2-0)
Last week: Def. La Porte (77-56), Def. Hightower (70-61), Def. Cypress Springs (47-36), Def. Port Arthur Memorial (67-57).
West Brook has won 18 straight games. Its only loss this season so far is a 58-50 setback to Fort Bend Bush on Nov. 29. The Bruins are winning by almost 19 points per game. Junior guard Elijah Garrett is averaging 20.1 points on 52% shooting to go with 4.7 assists and 3.2 steals per game.
Up next: At Baytown Lee, Friday, 7 p.m.
9. North Crowley (Fort Worth, TX) (19-3, 1-0)
Last week: Def. Lamar (66-35), Def. Seguin (59-35), Lost Midlothian (53-43), Def. Marcus (60-39).
North Crowley is winning games by an average of 23.9 points per game. The Panthers went 3-1 at the Fort Worth ISD Classic last weekend, placing third. Their loss was to Midlothian, 53-43. North Crowley’s other two losses were to Dickinson (79-76) and Barbers Hill (59-58 in OT). The Panthers have won 13 of their last 14 games.
Up next: Vs. Lake Ridge, Friday, 8 p.m.
10. Veterans Memorial (Corpus Christi, TX) (23-0, 4-0)
Last week: Def. Stratford (84-48), Def. Trinity Christian (58-44), Def. Episcopal (68-53), Def. Katy Jordan (55-52).
Unblemished so far this year, Veterans Memorial is averaging 83.2 points per game. Four Eagles are scoring in double figures, and none are seniors: junior Billy White III (20.6 ppg), junior Sean Mondragon (16.3 ppg), sophomore Jeremiah Moore (10.9 ppg) and freshman Jaron Couture (10.2 ppg). The 6-7 White, the coach’s son, is a blossoming recruit in the Class of 2026. He’s also averaging 9.2 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game.
Up next: At Corpus Christi Miller, Thursday, 1:30 p.m.
11. Katy Jordan (Fulshear, TX) (20-2, 5-0)
Last week: Def. Dickinson (82-75), Def. Westbury Christian (71-35), Def. Iowa Colony (56-44), Lost Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial (55-52).
In just its fourth year of varsity play, Jordan has quickly made a name for itself in the Greater Houston area. The Warriors were regional semifinalists two seasons ago and regional quarterfinalists last year. This year, their only losses have been to San Antonio Harlan (58-56) and No. 10 Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial (55-52). Jordan is led by its senior backcourt of Elijah Black (11.2 ppg, 3.4 apg, 1.5 spg) and Eden Holt (10.7 ppg).
Up next: At Paetow, Saturday, 11:30 a.m.
12. Lancaster (Lancaster, TX) (15-5, 1-1)
Last week: Def. Beaumont United (83-40), Def. Zachary (64-55), Def. Red Oak (67-48).
Lancaster scheduled tough early on. Its losses are to Oak Cliff Faith Family Academy (57-53), Oklahoma’s Moore High (51-47), No. 15 Denton Guyer (60-55), St. Francis Episcopal (58-51) and No. 7 Duncanville (59-57). But the Tigers are hitting a bit of a groove, winning four straight by an average of 24.8 points per game.
Up next: At Mesquite, Jan. 7, 8 p.m.
13. Mansfield Summit (Arlington, TX) (14-6, 2-0)
Last week: Def. McKinney (63-49), Lost South Grand Prairie (59-49), Lost Denton Guyer (54-50).
Summit is another team that has scheduled competitively through its non-district campaign. The Jaguars’ have lost to Little Elm (56-47), No. 15 Denton Guyer (twice: 50-48, 54-50), No. 4 Lake Ridge (50-49) and No. 3 Fort Bend Marshall (43-48). Defense has been Summit’s calling card early. The Jaguars are giving up only 47.2 points per game.
Up next: At Joshua, Friday, 3 p.m.
14. Ellison (Killeen, TX) (15-5)
Last week: Def. Mansfield Legacy (64-36), Def. Denton Guyer (52-41), Def. Argyle (48-45), Lost San Antonio Brennan (79-53).
Ellison is only allowing 48.9 points per game. A state finalist last season, the senior-laden Eagles are paced by 6-2 point guard Jojo McIver and junior guard Sean Parks. Three of Ellison’s losses were to No. 3 Fort Bend Marshall (51-44), No. 13 Mansfield Summit (51-45) and No. 1 San Antonio Brennan (79-53).
Up next: Vs. San Angelo Central, Friday, 2:30 p.m.
15. Guyer (Denton, TX) (17-6, 1-1)
Last week: Def. Wylie (65-48), Lost Killeen Ellison (52-41), Def. Plano East (67-48), Def. Mansfield Summit (54-50).
Four of Guyer’s losses have come to No. 2 Allen (64-63, OT), No. 3 Fort Bend Marshall (54-38), No. 14 Killeen Ellison (52-41) and No. 23 Marcus (58-55). Senior point guard Jordan Lowery, a UT-Arlington commit and three-star recruit, headlines the Wildcats. Guyer is averaging 57.7 points per game and giving up 51.7.
Up next: Vs. Little Elm, Friday, 3 p.m.
16. Plano East (Plano, TX) (15-3, 3-1)
Last week: Def. Keller (70-69), Lost Argyle (47-44), Lost Denton Guyer (67-48).
Defending Class 6A state champion East is reeling a bit after starting the season 15-1. The Panthers’ last two games were losses to Argyle by three points and No. 15 Denton Guyer by 19 in tournament play. East, however, does have a few quality wins, including victories over Little Elm, No. 6 Stony Point and Lufkin. The Panthers have a positive point differential average of 8.7.
Up next: Vs. McKinney, Tuesday, 2:30 p.m.
17. Atascocita (Humble, TX) (13-3, 2-0)
Last week: Def. Pinnacle (76-48), Def. San Tan Charter (75-56).
Atascocita is on a six-game win streak. The perennial Greater Houston area power is allowing just 52.3 points per game. Junior 6-2 guard Cameron Ned leads the way for the Eagles. Senior wing Jaylen Fenner and junior guard Adam Boyd are also premier talents.
Up next: At North Shore, Saturday, 1 p.m.
18. DeSoto (DeSoto, TX) (13-6, 0-1)
Last week: Lost Red Oak (70-62), Def. Goines Stem Academy (65-64), Lost Kimball (94-87).
After a strong start to the season, DeSoto is in a bit of a slump, having lost three of its last four games. Senior Cameren Paul and junior Kayden Johnson lead the way for the Eagles. DeSoto is averaging 64.6 points per game and giving up 59.1.
Up next: At Horn, Friday, 7:30 p.m.
19. Highland Park (Dallas, TX) (15-4, 1-0)
Last week: Lost Liberty (44-42).
After starting the season 0-3, Highland Park had won 15 in a row before falling in a heartbreaker at the buzzer to Liberty last week. The Scots are winning games by an average of almost 14 points. Henry Beckett, Jacob Ariyo, Colin Noble and Caden Cantrell can each be a game-changer on any given night for Highland Park.
Up next: Vs. Turner, Tuesday, 1 p.m.
20. Westwood (Round Rock, TX) (22-0, 4-0)
Last week: Def. Weiss (75-49), Def. Austin (72-45), Def. CHSA HomeSchool (65-52), Def. Pearland (59-45).
Defense is paving the way for Westwood’s undefeated season so far. The Warriors are giving up a stingy 45.7 points per game. Seven times, they have held opponents to 40 or fewer points in a game. Senior guard Indy McBrearty has been Westwood’s go-to offensive threat. He averaged 18 points per game during the Warriors’ 3-0 stay at the Round Rock tournament last weekend.
Up next: Vs. Round Rock, Tuesday, 1 p.m.
21. Steele (Cibolo, TX) (20-2, 2-0)
Last week: Def. Lake Highlands (73-51), Rockwall (71-70), Lost Allen (72-68), Def. San Antonio Wagner (64-63).
Steele’s only losses this season came to Austin St. Michael’s (66-49) and No. 2 Allen (72-68). The junior-laden Knights are led by junior guard Maurice Eddie (14.5 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 1.8 spg), junior wing Logan Gonzalez (13.5 ppg, 6.5 rpg, 2.5 spg) and junior guard Josh Rice (11.1 ppg, 4 apg, 3 rpg, 1.8 spg). Stelle is averaging 67 points per game and giving up 56.6.
Up next: At Judson, Friday, 1 p.m.
22. Heritage (Frisco, TX) (16-3, 2-0)
Last week: Def. Stony Point (82-75, OT).
Heritage has won 14 of its last 15 games. The Coyotes are winning by an average of 15 points per game. Junior guard Cameron Lomax leads the way, averaging 20.8 points, 4 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.6 steals per game. He has plenty of help in junior Bryson Howard (16.2 ppg, 9.1 rpg, 3.7 apg, 1.4 bpg) and senior Mikhail Patel (12.8 ppg).
Up next: At Frisco, Friday, 1 p.m.
23. Marcus (Flower Mound, TX) (15-6, 1-1)
Last week: Def. Memorial (60-51), Def. Legacy School of Sport Sciences (58-40), Lost Mansfield Timberview (57-52), Lost North Crowley (60-39).
Marcus lost its last two games in tournament play after winning 15 of its first 19. The Marauders are averaging 58.1 points per game and giving up 49.3. Senior guard Jayden Ramnanan is a dynamic scorer. He recently had 32 points against No. 15 Denton Guyer.
Up next: At Flower Mound, Friday, 3 p.m.
24. Prosper (Prosper, TX) (17-3, 3-1)
Last week: Def. Granbury (57-37).
Two of Prosper’s losses were to No. 23 Marcus (65-59) and No. 2 Allen (75-46), and the other was a 51-49 setback to 18-5 Amarillo. J’den Shields and Ethan Harmon are prominent leaders for the Eagles, who have already surpassed their win totals from each of the previous two seasons.
Up next: Vs. Princeton, Tuesday, 2 p.m.
25. Ridge Point (Missouri City, TX) (15-5, 2-0)
Last week: Lost Catholic (63-60), Def. Dunham (53-50).
Ridge Point is one of the top teams in the Greater Houston area. Senior 6-4 guard Dorian Hayes is a UTSA signee. Senior 6-10 forward Logan Menefee recently committed to Army. Junior point guard Jaylen Singleton is a blossoming talent. The Panthers are averaging 61.7 points per game and giving up 51.3.
Up next: At Clements, Saturday, 2 p.m.