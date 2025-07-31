Vote: Who Are The Top Returning Alaska High School Running Backs For 2025?
When you think of Alaska, the first images that might pop into your head are grizzly bears, lakes and rivers, fishing and mountains. However, the state also features some hard-nosed football teams that are led by some excellent running backs. It also makes sense that in the frigid climate of the state, that these teams excel in running the football.
With the season set to begin here in a few weeks, it is time to recognize these offensive playmakers who will be the catalyst for their teams this season. As always, we ask you, the fans, to vote on who you think is the top returning running back in Alaska for the 2025 season.
Voting closes on August 14 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Here are the nominations:
Andon Wolverton, Soldotna
Last season, Wolverton rushed for over 1,121 yards and 20 touchdowns. He averaged 17 yards per carry and rushed for over 100 yards in six games. Wolverton also tallied one touchdown reception.
Patrick Melvin, North Pole
Melvin returns as the second leading rusher in the state after rushing for 892 yards on 134 carries last season. He rushed for eight touchdowns, averaged nearly seven yards per carry and rushed for over 100 yards in five games.
Michael Roschi, Eagle River
Last season, Roschi rushed for 670 yards and six touchdowns on 90 carries. He averaged 7.4 yards per carry and rushed for over 100 yards in three games. Roschi also caught six passes for 70 yards.
Luke Poland, Chugiak
In 2024, Poland was one of the top playmakers for the Mustangs. He rushed for 526 yards and six touchdowns on 84 carries. He also averaged over six yards per carry and rushed for over 100 yards in two games.
Manny Maga, West Anchorage
Maga enters his junior season after rushing for 354 yards on 80 carries last season. He averaged just over four yards per carry, but his numbers should improve as he spent another off season learning and better understanding the offense.
Michael Marquez, Redington
Marquez rushed for over 200 yards in four games last season, and he scored two rushing touchdowns. His best game statistically came in the 56-46 win over Homer when he rushed for 129 yards and one touchdown on 29 carries.
Riei Anselmo, Dimond
Anselmo showed flashes of his running ability in limited action last season. In nine games, he rushed for 253 yards and one touchdown on 63 carries. His longest rush was 15-yards, and he averaged four yards per carry.
Landen Glynn, West Valley
Glynn is also another running back who saw limited action who is looking to make a bigger impact this season. In 2024, Glynn rushed for 206 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries. His best game of the season came in the 32-14 win over Palmer when he rushed for 142 yards and one touchdown on six carries.
Editor’s note: Our corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. This poll is specifically for fans to vote on the players that have been nominated and in no way discredits any other player that may not be mentioned in our poll.