Midway vs. Atascocita: Texas high school baseball Class 6A DI state championship; preview, live scoring, updates
Waco Midway and Humble Atascocita will serve as the main event of the 2025 UIL Texas Baseball State Championships.
That's because they'll take the stage last. The 11th and final game of the tournament is scheduled for 4 p.m. on Saturday at Dell Diamond in Round Rock. Most games in the tournament have been running late, so there's a good chance this game starts sometime after 4.
Midway (32-8) enters with a shot at its second state title and first since 2003.
Midway (32-8) enters with a shot at its second state title and first since 2003. The Panthers turned their season around in a big way after a 6-6 start, ripping off 21 straight wins at one point and surviving several close calls in a tough playoff bracket.
They’ve gone 10-2 in the postseason and earned their trip to the finals with a tough series win over Prosper, responding to a 9-0 loss in Game 2 with a clutch 4-2 win in Game 3.
Atascocita (32-12-2), meanwhile, is chasing history. This marks just the second state tournament appearance for the Eagles, who are looking for their first championship in program history.
After an up-and-down regular season, they’ve heated up in the playoffs, going 10-3 and taking down tough opponents like Katy, Pearland and Lake Travis in three-game series. Strong pitching and timely hitting have been the difference during their postseason run.
Follow High School On SI – Texas for continued coverage from the UIL state baseball finals, including live updates from Dell Diamond and full-game recaps from every classification.
