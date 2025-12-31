North Platte Girls Wrestling Shows Love For The Sport By Starting A Podcast
All of the time. All of the preparation. All of the hard work. It all comes down to this moment.
From a Must Watch to a Must Listen
No, we’re not just talking about the start to the North Platte High School Girls Wrestling season and the lofty goals they’ve set out to achieve together and individually on the mat. Instead, their love for the sport goes much deeper than that. It has crossed over from a recognized winter sport by the Nebraska School Activities Association in 2022-23 to being a must-watch program under the exceptional training of head coach, Matthew Paeth. Now the Lady Bulldogs are also a must-listen this season after launching, On The Line: A Wrestling Podcast on YouTube.
It’s here where they talk everything and anything high school wrestling complete with in-studio interviews with student-athletes and coaches for each episode produced by the student-led Bulldog Productions. With girls high school wrestling viewed as the fastest growing high school sport in the United States (last year 46 states offered girls high wrestling, in 2017 only six states did), expect to see more students creating their own unique content to mirror their own journey through high school girls wrestling.
“I want other people to try and understand why wrestlers love doing what they do and that it isn’t just for the fun of it,” said Gigi Rivas, a Junior who wrestles for North Platte High School and co-hosts On The Line: A Wrestling Podcast.
“The pressure you put on yourself when thinking about a match can be a lot, and a podcast is just something fun to do.”
Along with Gigi, Coach Paeth kindly spent time talking with High School on SI about the launch of On The Line: A Wrestling Podcast, the Lady Bulldogs 2025-26 wrestling season in Nebraska, and why their pride and passion for girls high school wrestling in North Platte can be easily felt with each episode.
Can you share how the idea of the On The Line: A Wrestling Podcast came about?
My teammate was the one who thought of it because she was in a video production class and wanted to do something that related to her, so she started a podcast about wrestling and the highs and lows of it.
What do you hope to achieve by launching a wrestling podcast?
I hope for people to start watching it more and to have different wrestlers tell their stories about how they started and what their goals are. Hopefully our podcast can get out in the world to where someone from California, for example, can be watching us.
Why is it important to you to host the podcast and be part of the show?
I like to listen to other people talk about what it’s like being a wrestler. I want other people to try and understand why wrestlers love doing what they do and that it isn’t just for the fun of it. Wrestling is truly the hardest sport in the world and for someone to love it like they do is hard.
Coach, what does it mean to you to see your student-athletes wanting to not only talk about girls wrestling but also help educate people on the sport?
To me, it means everything—and it tells me we’re doing something right.
When our student-athletes want to talk about girls wrestling and take the initiative to educate others, it shows they’re invested in more than just winning matches. They understand that they’re part of something bigger. They recognize that girls wrestling is still growing, and that they have a voice and a responsibility in shaping how the sport is viewed and respected.
It also reflects confidence and ownership. They’re proud of who they are and what they do, and they’re not afraid to advocate for themselves or their teammates. That aligns completely with my philosophy: developing strong, empowered young women who lead, serve, and leave the program better than they found it.
Seeing them educate others tells me they’re learning life skills—communication, leadership, accountability—that go far beyond the mat. Wrestling may be the platform, but the goal is to help them become leaders who aren’t afraid to stand up for what they believe in. When they do that for girls wrestling, they’re setting the standard for what this program is about.
You're already a few episodes in, what have you learned so far about hosting a wrestling podcast?
That you have to come prepared! Our last episode with Jade Stockton was very last minute and we didn’t have many questions prepared so it was kind of rough. I’ve also learned that everyone has different advice to give and that every piece of it is important.
Coach, the 2025 girls wrestling season is already underway. What are some key factors to getting off to a strong start to this season, individually and as a team?
Getting off to a strong start, both individually and as a team, comes down to a few key factors that align with our philosophy.
Individually, it starts with preparation and consistency. That means taking care of the small things every day—being disciplined with training, recovery, nutrition, and weight management, and showing up with the right mindset. Early in the season isn’t about being perfect; it’s about being intentional and coachable. Athletes who buy into the process, compete hard in practice, and focus on steady improvement set themselves up for success as the season progresses.
As a team, it’s about culture and connection. We emphasize accountability, effort, and supporting one another from day one. A strong start happens when everyone understands their role and takes pride in doing it, whether that’s scoring points in the lineup, pushing teammates in the room, or leading with a positive example. We talk a lot about controlling what we can control—our effort, our attitude, and our preparation—and trusting the rest will take care of itself.
Ultimately, a strong start isn’t defined by early wins or losses. It’s defined by how we train, how we respond to challenges, and how committed we are to getting better every single day. If we do that individually and collectively, the results will follow when it matters most.
What's harder to prepare for: a match or the guest you are interviewing on the podcast?
I would say that preparing for a podcast can be tough, but in the end, preparing for a match is definitely harder. The pressure you put on yourself when thinking about a match can be a lot, and a podcast is just something fun to do.