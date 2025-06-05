Overton vs. Collinsville: Texas high school baseball 2A DII state championship; preview, live scoring, updates
Overton and Collinsville will open the UIL baseball state championship schedule Thursday morning with a showdown that features one of the most dangerous arms in the 2A bracket and a team chasing a repeat.
Opening pitch will be bright and early - slated for 9 a.m. at Dell Diamond in Round Rock.
The Mustangs are chasing the program’s first state title behind a playoff-tested roster and the all-around dominance of junior Rylan Holleman. He enters the final 12-0 on the mound with a 2.19 ERA and is also hitting .457 with eight home runs. Overton (31-8) has responded to adversity throughout the postseason, including back-to-back series wins over Gary and Burton (each series lasting three games) to reach Round Rock.
Collinsville (31-4) is no stranger to the state tournament stage. The Pirates are the defending 2A champions and back in Round Rock with a 10-1 playoff mark and a young but explosive core. Sophomores Jaxon Jenkins and Jaxon Spivey and freshmen Caysen Schafer and Paxton Davidson have been key all postseason, but it’s seniors Garrett Trevino and Cash Morgan along with junior catcher Peyton Davidson who give the group its backbone.
Both teams have been pushed along the way. Collinsville pulled off a 14-13 win in 9 innings in a decisive Game 3 against Windthorst in the second round, but have not lost since. Overton also needed three games to get past Gary and Burton.
This game has the potential to kick off state championship week with a bang.
