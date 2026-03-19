Top 25 Florida High School Baseball State Rankings – March 19, 2026

There is a new No. 1 in the High School on SI Florida high school baseball Top 25: Venice.

The Indians rose three spots to the top spot after racing to a 15-0 start. They have beaten teams all over the Sunshine State and beyond.

IMG Academy (12-2) dropped to No. 2 after having its 12-game win streak snapped. Five-time defending state champion Stoneman Douglas (14-3) was one of the biggest movers in this week’s rankings, rising nine spots to No. 3 after winning seven straight.

Bishop Snyder (12-2) out of North Florida jumped 10 spots to No. 5 after winning six of its last seven games.

Two unbeaten Central Florida schools cracked the top 10 for the first time: No. 9 Bishop Moore (15-0) and No. 10 Merritt Island (15-0).

The High School on SI Florida Baseball Rankings are compiled by reporter Jeff Gardenour based on research and conversations with an extensive network of coaching and media sources. Reach Jeff on X @JMarkG1962 or email him at jgardenour1962@gmail.com

1. Venice (15-0)

Last time: 4

The Southwest Florida power is blistering hot, going 8-0 in March after a strong start in February. Among the latest victories are 14-1 against Sarasota, and 6-3 against Jesuit.

2. IMG Academy (12-2)

Last time: 1

The Ascenders ripped off 12 straight wins to begin the season and then fell to The Bennett School (Houston), 4-3, and Tampa Jesuit, 8-1. Senior Charlie Messina is batting .471 and has a .765 slugging percentage, and junior Juan Diaz has clubbed four home runs and five doubles, and drove in 12 runs.

3. Stoneman Douglas (14-3)

Last time: 12

The five-time defending state champion has found its rhythm after a slow start. They have won seven straight, including a 5-1 victory against Doral Academy.

4. Doral Academy (13-2)

Last time: 3

The Firebirds won 12 straight before falling to Pembroke Pines Charter, 9-1, in a huge upset, and defending national champion Stoneman Douglas, 5-1. They bounced back to beat Miami High, 9-1.

5. Bishop Snyder (12-2)

Last time: 15



The Cardinals out of Jacksonville are flying high, winning six of their last seven games, including a 2-1 victory against South Walton.

6. South Walton (13-3)

Last time: 5

The Seahawks won 11 straight before falling to IMG, 5-4, in a close battle. They then defeated Trinity Christian of Jacksonville, 7-3; lost to Bishop Snyder, 2-1; and beat FSU High School, 13-3. Leading the way are top prospects Coleman Borthwick, a senior right-hander/shortstop who is batting .438, and senior pitcher Denton Lord, who is 5-1 with a glittering 1.09 ERA.

7. Tampa Jesuit (11-3)

Last time: 2

The Tigers have won five of their seven games, including an 8-1 win against IMG. Junior catcher Brady Marshall is batting .515, and junior Samir Mohammed (6-foot-5, 250 pounds) is 4-0 with 37 strikeouts and only five walks.

8. Tampa Catholic (14-1)

Last time: 19

The Crusaders jumped a whopping 11 spots to No. 8 after ripping off 10 straight wins to begin the season before falling to IMG Royal, 4-1. Cole Bitman is batting .429 with 14 RBI, and Ty Fraga is 4-0 with a 1.05 ERA.

9. Bishop Moore (15-0)

Last time: 14

The Hornets are Central Florida’s top team, scoring in double digits six times. Tyler Lomas is batting .510 with seven doubles, three home runs, 20 runs scored and 19 RBI. Layton Hall is 3-0 with a 0.68 earned run average.

10. Merritt Island (15-0)

Last time: Not ranked

The Space Coast’s top team is red-hot, winning eight games by 10 or more runs. Sophomore Ty Brandes is batting .525 with 26 runs scored and 10 stolen bases, and is 3-0 on the mound – one of seven undefeated pitchers for the Mustangs.

The Next 15

11. Miami Columbus (11-3)

12. North Broward Prep (13-3)

13. Trinity Christian Academy (Jacksonville) (12-3)

14. West Broward (11-3)

15. St. John Paul II Academy (16-1)

16. St. Johns Country Day (10-4)

17. St. Thomas Aquinas (12-3)

18. Calvary Christian (Clearwater) (13-1)

19. Tallahassee Chiles (14-3)

20. Mater Academy (12-3)

21. Spruce Creek (13-3)

22. Creekside (13-3)

23. Canterbury (12-3)

24. IMG Royal (11-1)

25. Key West (14-2)

Dropped out: Bishop Verot (11-5), Jupiter (10-4), The First Academy (Orlando, 8-6), Winter Park (9-8), Winter Springs (11-4).

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Jeff Gardenour can be reached via email at jgardenour1962@gmail.com or X Venoce@JMarkG1962