High School

San Antonio Area High School Boys Basketball Schedule & Scores - January 16, 2026

Get San Antonio area schedules and scores as the 2026 Texas high school boys basketball season continues on Friday, January 16

Spencer Swaim

The Eastlake bench celebrates during a District 1-6A boys basketball game against Franklin at Franklin High School in El Paso, Texas, on Friday, Jan. 9, 2026.
The Eastlake bench celebrates during a District 1-6A boys basketball game against Franklin at Franklin High School in El Paso, Texas, on Friday, Jan. 9, 2026. / Gaby Velasquez/ El Paso Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There are 29 games scheduled across the San Antonio metro area on Friday, January 16. You can follow every game live on our San Antonio Metro High School Boys Basketball Scoreboard.

San Antonio High School Boys Basketball Schedule - January 16, 2026

Some of the marquee matchups of the evening featuring some of Texas's top teams are as follows:

Brandeis vs Madison — 5:30 PM

Uvalde vs Somerset — 5:45 PM

Carrizo Springs vs Devine — 5:45 PM

Floresville vs Pearsall — 6:00 PM

Bandera vs Fredericksburg — 6:15 PM

Southwest vs McCollum — 6:30 PM

Wagner vs Pieper — 6:30 PM

Veterans Memorial vs Alamo Heights — 6:30 PM

Lanier vs Fox Tech — 6:30 PM

Jay vs Southwest Legacy — 6:30 PM

Southside vs Winn — 6:30 PM

South San Antonio vs Harlandale — 6:30 PM

Burbank vs Edison — 6:30 PM

Brackenridge vs Seguin — 6:30 PM

Smithson Valley vs Boerne-Champion — 6:30 PM

Tivy vs Boerne — 6:30 PM

Wimberley vs Canyon Lake — 6:30 PM

Steele vs San Marcos — 7:00 PM

Lee vs Johnson — 7:00 PM

East Central vs Johnson — 7:00 PM

Roosevelt vs Clark — 7:00 PM

Cuero vs San Antonio Memorial — 7:00 PM

Judson vs Canyon — 7:00 PM

Poteet vs Dilley — 7:30 PM

Young Men’s Leadership Academy vs Randolph — 7:30 PM

Del Rio vs Eagle Pass — 7:30 PM

Navarro vs La Vernia — 7:30 PM

John F. Kennedy vs Gonzales — 7:30 PM

Churchill vs Reagan — 7:30 PM

Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!

Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here.

More Boys Basketball Coverage from High School On SI

feed

Published
Spencer Swaim
SPENCER SWAIM

Spencer Swaim manages data operations at SBLive sports. He joined the SBLive staff upon graduation from Carroll College where he ran Track and Cross Country. He currently serves as an assistant coach for Track and Cross Country at Bishop Kelly high school in Boise, ID.

Home/Texas