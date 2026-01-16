San Antonio Area High School Boys Basketball Schedule & Scores - January 16, 2026
There are 29 games scheduled across the San Antonio metro area on Friday, January 16. You can follow every game live on our San Antonio Metro High School Boys Basketball Scoreboard.
San Antonio High School Boys Basketball Schedule - January 16, 2026
Some of the marquee matchups of the evening featuring some of Texas's top teams are as follows:
Brandeis vs Madison — 5:30 PM
Uvalde vs Somerset — 5:45 PM
Carrizo Springs vs Devine — 5:45 PM
Floresville vs Pearsall — 6:00 PM
Bandera vs Fredericksburg — 6:15 PM
Southwest vs McCollum — 6:30 PM
Wagner vs Pieper — 6:30 PM
Veterans Memorial vs Alamo Heights — 6:30 PM
Lanier vs Fox Tech — 6:30 PM
Jay vs Southwest Legacy — 6:30 PM
Southside vs Winn — 6:30 PM
South San Antonio vs Harlandale — 6:30 PM
Burbank vs Edison — 6:30 PM
Brackenridge vs Seguin — 6:30 PM
Smithson Valley vs Boerne-Champion — 6:30 PM
Tivy vs Boerne — 6:30 PM
Wimberley vs Canyon Lake — 6:30 PM
Steele vs San Marcos — 7:00 PM
Lee vs Johnson — 7:00 PM
East Central vs Johnson — 7:00 PM
Roosevelt vs Clark — 7:00 PM
Cuero vs San Antonio Memorial — 7:00 PM
Judson vs Canyon — 7:00 PM
Poteet vs Dilley — 7:30 PM
Young Men’s Leadership Academy vs Randolph — 7:30 PM
Del Rio vs Eagle Pass — 7:30 PM
Navarro vs La Vernia — 7:30 PM
John F. Kennedy vs Gonzales — 7:30 PM
Churchill vs Reagan — 7:30 PM
