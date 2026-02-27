Vote: Who Should be High School on SI National Girls Basketball Freshman of the Year?
The Class of 2029 isn’t waiting their turn. Across the country, freshmen are stepping into major roles, producing at a high level, and impacting winning on varsity teams. From elite scoring guards to dominant post prospects, this group already looks like the foundation of the next era of high school girls basketball.
Now it’s time to decide who stood above the rest.
Cast your vote for High School on SI National Girls Basketball Freshman of the Year and weigh in on which underclassman truly separated himself from the pack. Your voice helps determine who earns one of the most prestigious national freshman honors in high school basketball.
Voting conscludes March 15th at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Kristen Winston, Guard, Hoover (AL)
Winston has contributed to winning early in her career. Hoover is 33–1 with her leading the way at point guard. Her combination of positional size, skill, and athleticism — traits you simply cannot teach — has propelled her to the top of national prospect watchlists. On many nights, she leads the team in both points and assists. Winston is one of the most gifted passers in the freshman class.
Harper Winter, Guard, Blue Valley North (KS)
Winter is the next phenom to come out of Blue Valley North. The 5’9 guard stepped in and immediately replaced the production of Kansas freshman Jaliya Davis. Winter is carving her own path by connecting her team with shooting range and advanced playmaking. The state of Kansas is in good hands with another star rising through the ranks.
Liv Johnson, Guard, Carmel Catholic (IL)
Johnson entered the season with significant anticipation — and she’s delivered. She brings a rare blend of physical traits, intangibles, and skill, all of which have been on display during her freshman year. At 6’1 with deep three-point range, she’s a matchup problem on the offensive end. She has the tools to become the face of Illinois high school basketball in the years ahead.
Jayden McClain, Center, Ryle (KY)
McClain naturally draws attention. At 6’6, she’s a post prospect with enormous upside. Her game has already translated to the varsity level, highlighted by numerous double-doubles this season. Ryle sits at 19–9 and has built much of its offense around the freshman star. McClain holds offers from Kentucky, Ole Miss, Clemson, and Georgia.
Beckett Greenway, Guard, Providence Academy (MN)
Greenway has benefited from learning alongside her older sister, Maddyn, a five-star Kentucky commit. In her freshman season, the younger Greenway is averaging 18.7 points per game while shooting an efficient 43% from three. Providence Academy is 22–4 and one of the top teams in Minnesota, and her production has directly translated to wins.
Ashlyn Evans, Guard, Byrnes (SC)
Evans is the next star to emerge from South Carolina. She already holds offers from Miami, Mississippi State, Clemson, and Wake Forest. That early college attention is backed by an all-state selection in her first season. Evans is a dynamic scorer who fills up the stat sheet and is quickly becoming a national name in the 2029 class.
Jaiyana Bogan-Jacobs, Guard, Campo Verde (AZ)
It took no time for Bogan-Jacobs to make an impact at the varsity level. She has delivered multiple explosive scoring performances and looks like the next big-time talent out of Arizona. Her toughness, swagger, and skill have already earned her an offer from Arkansas. She also broke Campo Verde’s single-game scoring record with a 41-point performance.
Eyani Mills, Wing, Liberty North (MO)
Mills plays a significant role for Liberty North, one of the top large-school programs in Missouri. The agile 6’2 wing does a little bit of everything. Her overall impact goes beyond scoring — she defends, rebounds, and consistently makes winning plays. Mills is widely regarded as one of the higher-upside prospects in the class.
Leila Bryant, Guard, Holy Trinity Episcopal Academy (FL)
Bryant’s play has generated headlines this season. She has positioned herself as the top freshman in Florida. A recent 35-point performance against Montverde proved she can compete with elite competition regardless of age. Few players combine her shooting touch and high basketball IQ. The future is bright.
Ja’Kyiah Cook, Guard, Chaminade-Julienne (OH)
Cook has made an immediate impact at the varsity level. Her game is mature and blends seamlessly with older players. A two-way guard with a physical 6’1 frame, Cook is a creative downhill attacker who displays advanced footwork and pace well beyond her years.
Chloe Jenkins, Guard, Ontario Christian (CA)
No one on this list may impact winning more directly than Jenkins. As a freshman, she’s contributing to one of the top teams in the country at Ontario Christian. She has embraced doing whatever it takes to win. Despite being a guard, she leads the team with 11.4 rebounds per game — a clear reflection of her toughness and motor.
The Class of 2029 is already loaded with game-changers, and this is just the beginning. Each of these freshmen has proven she can impact winning, produce against high-level competition, and carry the weight of expectations.
Now it’s your turn. Who has been the most impressive freshman in the country this season? Cast your vote.