Student-athlete stabbed, killed at Texas high school track meet identified
According to a report by Fox 4 KDFW, the student-athlete that was stabbed at a UIL District 11, 5A track meet at David Kuykendall Stadium Wednesday morning has been identified.
Frisco ISD has has confirmed the athlete killed was 17-year old Austin Metcalf, a sprinter at Frisco Memorial and also played on the football team.
The suspect in custody is 17-year old Karmelo Anthony, who is being held without bond, per the report.
The incident took place in the morning hours around 10 a.m. when a fight broke out between the two students. End result was the track meet getting at first suspended but then canceled because of the stabbing and Frisco police is currently searching for more answers on why the murder took place.
Students were released from the track meet and immediately sent home via buses.
"The stadium was immediately secured and students were released and sent back to their home campus on FISD buses with expediency," Frisco ISD said in a statement per the report.
-- Andy Villamarzo