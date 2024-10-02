TAPPS Texas High School football district title predicted winners, sleepers in 2024
The 2024 Texas high school football underway and district races are just getting going across the Lone Star State.
Here is the predicted district winner and a sleeper for all four TAPPS divisions. Which team will win its respective district title? Which will make the most noise and grab one of the four playoff spots?
Can Jason Witten win another championship at Liberty Christian in Argyle despite moving up a division? Will Dallas Christian ride Luke Carney to another title in his final year?
Scroll down for our TAPPS district title race predictions:
TAPPS DIVISION 1
DISTRICT 1
Winner: Argyle Liberty Christian Warriors (14-0)
The reigning Division II state champions return 15 starters this season and moved up a level. RB Chase Garnett, a South Florida pledge, ran for ran for 1,743 yards and 29 TDs last year after transferring from Keller Central.
Sleeper: Dallas Bishop Lynch Friars (3-8)
WR Ty Bradley, who holds an offer from Colorado State, had 36 catches for 602 yards and 7 touchdowns last season — leading the team in all of those categories.
DISTRICT 2
Winner: Houston St. Thomas Eagles (12-1)
The offense has some holes, but the defense returns 6 starters. LB Cooper Davis had 92 tackles and 2 sacks last year.
Sleeper: Austin St. Michael’s Crusaders (3-7)
There are 9 starters back on both sides of the ball, which will help move up from Division II. DB Utah Anderson had 115 tackles last year and was an all-state pick.
TAPPS DIVISION II
DISTRICT 1
Winner: Fort Worth All Saints Saints (9-3)
The Saints lost a D-I quarterback to transfer but picked one up in Gavin Parkhurst. The Rice pledge threw for 2,372 yards and 25 touchdowns while running for 9 more at Fort Worth Trinity Valley School — the SPC champions.
Sleeper: Fort Worth Christian Cardinals (4-6)
The Cardinals return 7 starters on defense including DE Tucker Ashford, who holds offers from Wisconsin, Oklahoma State and Georgia Tech.
DISTRICT 2
Winner: Austin Regents Knights (12-2)
The state runners-up will have to find a new QB, but will have a go-to-target in junior WR Kade Millington had 51 catches, 811 yards and 11 TDs season.
Sleeper: Arlington Grace Prep Lions (5-7)
Bryce Prince was a first-team all-state pick at both RB/DB last year. On offense, he ran for 1,265 yards and 16 scores
DISTRICT 3
Winner: Brownsville St. Jospeh Bloodhounds (5-6)
The Bloodhounds return 16 starters, 9 on offense. First-team all-state OL Diego De La Cruz (6-4, 315) is a UTEP pledge.
Sleeper: Victoria St. Joseph Flyers (5-6)
The Flyers improved by two wins last year and returns 16 total starters. QB Aiden Aragon accounted for 38 TDs last year between passing and rushing and more than 3,000 yards.
DISTRICT 4
Winner: Houston Second Baptist Eagles (8-5)
The Houston school picked former Austin Regents coach Beck Brydon to be the head coach. He brings a 197-52 record, 11 trips to the state finals and 5 state championships.
Sleeper: Cypress Christian Warriors (8-4)
The Warriors bumped up a class but can rely on RB John Kelly, a senior who has committed to Kansas. The former Cy-Fair player ran for 1,980 yards last year,
TAPPS DIVISION III
DISTRICT 1
Winner: Lubbock Christian Eagles (11-3)
A runner-up last year in Division IV, the Eagles move up a division. There are 9 all-staters gone from that team, but all-state LB Zak Lewis (54 tackles) returns.
Sleeper: Fort Worth Lake Country Eagles (4-7)
TE/LB Everett Pitts and WR/DB Ryan Whites were both all-district picks on both sides of the ball last year.
DISTRICT 2
Winner: Dallas Christian Chargers (13-1)
The defending Division III champions lost all but 3 starters from last year’s team. However, QB Luke Carney (Syracuse commit) is back after accounting for nearly 3,600 yards and 47 touchdowns.
Sleeper: McKinney Christian Mustangs (4-6)
There’s a lot of starting spots up for grabs but LB Angel Lopez was the district defensive freshman of the year last year.
DISTRICT 3
Winner: San Antonio Holy Cross Knights (10-3)
The runners-up last year return 10 starters on offense. QB Gibby Alvarado will be a 4-year starter who set 7 school records last year, including TD (31) and yards (2,182).
Sleeper: Austin Hill Country Christian School Knights (9-2)
The school makes the jump from 6-man football to 11-man football this year. LB Grant Greene had a team-high 92 tackles last year and returns.
TAPPS DIVISION IV
DISTRICT 1
Winner: Dallas First Baptist Saints (13-0)
The returning state champions feature 9 starters back on defense and 7 on offense, setting the stage for a possible repeat.
Sleeper: Fort Worth Mercy Culture Royals (5-5)
The defense returns 9 starters, including 6-0, 200-pound sophomore Braden Raybuck, who had 53 tackles, 12 TFL, 2 sacks and 2 fumble recoveries.
DISTRICT 2
Winner: Hallettsville Sacred Heart Catholic Indians (11-1)
Division IV runners-up last year, the Indians return 3 all-starters: OL Lance Barton, WR Hudson Kutac and LB Josh Terry.
Sleeper: Conroe Covenant Cougars (13-1)
The TAPPS 6-man Division II champions move up to 11-man this year. They add an 11-man transfer at QB in Preston Van House from The Woodlands College Park.
-- Cody Thorn | @sblivetx