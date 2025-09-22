Texas baseball coach airlifted to hospital Sunday after being shot on field minutes before first pitch
A 12U youth baseball game in Katy, Texas, was thrown into chaos Sunday morning when a 27-year-old coach was hit by a stray bullet in front of horrified onlookers who were rushing for cover as bullets began ricocheting throughout the ballpark as players were taking the field for a morning game.
He was shot in the shoulder and airlifted to a hospital, where officials say he is in stable condition.
The shooting occurred at TheRac Baseball complex on FM-2855 during morning tournament games, according to a statement from TheRac. The Waller County Sheriff’s Office reported receiving a call about a firearms complaint at approximately 9:50 a.m., followed minutes later by a report that someone had been injured.
Players, coaches, and parents scrambled for cover as multiple shots rang out. Video captured from a video stream at the scene shows children diving and running across the fields. Witnesses said that gunfire had been audible in the area on Saturday, but Sunday’s rounds were much closer.
One young player, 11-year-old Colton Bierman, who had just taken the mound to pitch, told Click2Houston he had to crawl to his mother to get to safety. Witnesses reported that some bullets struck nearby structures and that one ricocheted off a pole before hitting the coach.
Some parents said shots could be heard as early as 7 a.m., before the first games began.
Investigators have identified three persons of interest and questioned them, though no confirmed arrests have been reported. Authorities said the gunfire came from property adjacent to the baseball fields used for recreational shooting.
While authorities did not confirm exactly who fired the shots or why the individuals questioned were not arrested, officials did hint that the shooting did not appear to be intentional. According to a search on Google maps, the Katy Police Department Gun Range is not far from the ballpark.
TheRac Baseball released a statement regarding the incident:
“This morning, during a baseball game, an unfortunate incident occurred involving recreational shooting on a nearby property," TheRac's statement said. "The local police department was immediately notified of the possible illegal hunting and responded to the scene in an effort to locate and apprehend the individuals involved.
During this time, a coach was struck in the shoulder. On-site medical personnel provided immediate care, and he was transported to the hospital for further treatment. Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family as he receives treatment for his injuries.
"The police have since apprehended the individuals in question," the statement continued. "We are taking every single step possible to ensure this does not happen again on our property. Any future practices or games at the facility are at a pause until law enforcement and our internal investigation has been completed to ensure the safety of all that visit the facility.”