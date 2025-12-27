High School

Zeke Zuberbuhler of Darlington Voted High School on SI Wisconsin's Offensive Player of the Year

Zuberbuhler earned 38% of the vote to outdistance Arrowhead junior quarterback Nolan Hanson, who finished second with 33%

Jeff Hagenau

Darlington quarterback Zeke Zuberbuhler (13) sprints down the right side line during the WIAA Division 6 state championship game.
Congratulations to Darlington junior quarterback Zeke Zuberbuhler for being voted High School On SI Wisconsin's Offensive Player of the Year.

In the enthusiastic fan-voted poll (held Dec. 17-Dec. 24), consisting of 25 talented players throughout the state, the Darlington standout came out on top.

The Wisconsin Football Coaches Association all-state honorable mention selection and Southwest Wisconsin Activities League (SWAL) Offensive Player of the Year combined for 2,637 all-purpose yards and 40 touchdowns in leading the high-powered Redbirds to a WIAA Division 6 state championship.

Zuberbuhler combined for 197 all-purpose yards and four touchdowns as Darlington defeated Edgar 42-18 in the WIAA D6 state championship game to finish with a 14-0 overall record.

Zuberbuhler received 38% of the vote to claim top honors, Arrowhead junior Nolan Hanson finished second (33%), Mayville senior running back Landen Baker took third (13%), Waupun senior quarterback Chase Beahm placed fourth (7%), and Ripon senior running back Eric Cumber was fifth (2%. There were 23,099 votes registered in the week-long poll.

JEFF HAGENAU

Jeff Hagenau has been a sports writer in southeast Wisconsin for the past 28 years, covering at the high school, collegiate and professional levels. He graduated from Carroll University with a degree in journalism and has showcased his versatility by reporting on a wide array of sports over the course of his memorable career.

