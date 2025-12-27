Zeke Zuberbuhler of Darlington Voted High School on SI Wisconsin's Offensive Player of the Year
Congratulations to Darlington junior quarterback Zeke Zuberbuhler for being voted High School On SI Wisconsin's Offensive Player of the Year.
In the enthusiastic fan-voted poll (held Dec. 17-Dec. 24), consisting of 25 talented players throughout the state, the Darlington standout came out on top.
The Wisconsin Football Coaches Association all-state honorable mention selection and Southwest Wisconsin Activities League (SWAL) Offensive Player of the Year combined for 2,637 all-purpose yards and 40 touchdowns in leading the high-powered Redbirds to a WIAA Division 6 state championship.
Zuberbuhler combined for 197 all-purpose yards and four touchdowns as Darlington defeated Edgar 42-18 in the WIAA D6 state championship game to finish with a 14-0 overall record.
Zuberbuhler received 38% of the vote to claim top honors, Arrowhead junior Nolan Hanson finished second (33%), Mayville senior running back Landen Baker took third (13%), Waupun senior quarterback Chase Beahm placed fourth (7%), and Ripon senior running back Eric Cumber was fifth (2%. There were 23,099 votes registered in the week-long poll.
