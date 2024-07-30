Which states have the most Olympians at the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics?
The Olympics are all about international bragging rights, but for Team USA athletes to make it to Paris, they first had to earn a spot over competitors from their own country.
After four years of competition, it is time to tally up which states produced the most Olympians.
As you might have guessed, California leads the way with the most members of Team USA, followed by Florida and Texas, but 45 other states (and one territory) have local athletes to root for at the 2024 Games as well.
States with the most athletes in 2024 Paris Olympics
Here is a look at how many Olympians there are from each state in descending order.*
*This list includes all Team USA Olympic and Paralympic athletes making the trip to Paris.
- California - 145
- Florida - 47
- Texas - 46
- Illinois - 40
- Pennsylvania - 35
- New York - 31
- Colorado - 29
- Georgia - 27
- Indiana - 25
- Maryland - 24
- New Jersey - 23
- Massachusetts - 21
- Washington - 20
- Michigan - 18
- Minnesota - 18
- Wisconsin - 18
- Ohio - 17
- North Carolina -16
- Arizona - 15
- Connecticut - 11
- Utah - 11
- Missouri - 10
- Nevada - 8
- Oregon - 8
- Tennessee - 8
- Iowa - 7
- Nebraska - 7
- South Carolina - 6
- Alabama - 5
- Hawaii - 5
- Louisiana - 5
- Arkansas - 4
- Kansas - 4
- Kentucky - 4
- New Hampshire - 4
- Idaho - 3
- Oklahoma - 3
- Vermont - 3
- Virginia - 3
- Alaska - 2
- Deleware - 2
- Mississippi - 2
- Montana - 2
- New Mexico - 2
- Rhode Island - 2
- South Dakota - 2
- West Virginia - 2
- Maine - 1
- Virgin Islands - 1
There are no Olympic or Paralympic athletes from North Dakota, Wyoming, or Washington D.C. competing at the 2024 Paris Summer Games.
You can find more of the latest Olympic coverage on SBLive.
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite high school teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app:
Download iPhone App | Download Android App
-- Sam Brown | sam@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports