Texas high school baseball playoffs: UIL Class 4A-6A regional finals scoreboard, brackets, updates

Winners advance to state semifinals next week

Cody Thorn

Dripping Springs pitcher Cooper Rummel pitches in the first inning as the Tigers take on the San Antonio Clark Cougars in the first game of the Class 6A Division II area round playoff series, May 8, 2025.
Dripping Springs pitcher Cooper Rummel pitches in the first inning as the Tigers take on the San Antonio Clark Cougars in the first game of the Class 6A Division II area round playoff series, May 8, 2025. / Sara Diggins/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With state championships coming into sight, play rolls on this week with the regional finals round of the UIL Texas State Baseball Championships.

The winners of this round will move into the state semifinals, one step closer to earning a trip to Round Rock.

These regional finals series, which will either be 1- or 3-game series as decided by coaches prior to the start of the series, are scheduled to conclude by May 24, weather permitting.

Two defending state champions are still alive from Class 4-6A: Class 5 Grapevine and Class 6 Tomball. This year, there will be two titles per class awarded.

Class 4A Division I

2025 UIL Texas 4A Division I Baseball bracket

Series finished by May 24

Regional finals

Quadrant 1

Seminole vs. Mineral Wells

Quadrant 2

Lindale vs. Texarkana Pleasant Grove

Quadrant 3

China Springs vs. Lumberton

Quadrant 4 

Corpus Christi Calallen vs. Corpus Christi Tuloso-Midway

Class 4A Division II

2025 UIL Texas 4A Division II Baseball bracket

Series finished by May 24

Regional finals

Quadrant 1

Graham vs. Brock, May 22

Quadrant 2

Carthage vs. Spring Hill

Quadrant 3

Bridge City vs. Salado

Quadrant 4

Wimberley vs. Sinton

Class 5A Division I

2025 UIL Texas 5A Division I Baseball bracket

Series finished by May 24

Regional finals

Quadrant 1

Colleyville Heritage 1, Aledo 0 (3-1)

Quadrant 2

Midlothian vs. McKinney North

Quadrant 3

Mt. Belvieu Barbers Hill vs. Austin L.C. Anderson

Quadrant 4

Spring Branch Smithson Valley vs. La Joya Palmview

Class 5A Division II 

2025 UIL Texas 5A Division II Baseball bracket

Series finished by May 24

Regional finals

Quadrant 1

Lubbock-Cooper vs. Grapevine

Quadrant 2

Lucas Lovejoy 1, Frisco Wakeland 0 (3-2, X-X)

Quadrant 3

Nederland vs. Kingwood Park

Quadrant 4

Liberty Hill vs. Boerne-Champion

Class 6A Division I 

2025 UIL Texas 6A Division I Baseball bracket

Series finished by May 24

Regional finals

Quadrant 1

Prosper vs. Keller

Quadrant 2

Klein Cain vs. Waco Midway

Quadrant 3

Humble Atascocita vs. Pearland

Quadrant 4

Buda Johnson vs. Austin Lake Travis

Class 6A Division II 

2025 UIL Texas 6A Division II Baseball bracket

Series finished by May 24

Regional finals

Quadrant 1

Flower Mound Marcus vs. Southlake Carroll

Quadrant 2

Tomball  vs. Cypress Woods

Quadrant 3

Kingwood vs. Katy Taylor

Quadrant 4

PSJA vs. Dripping Springs

