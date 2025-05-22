Texas high school baseball playoffs: UIL Class 4A-6A regional finals scoreboard, brackets, updates
With state championships coming into sight, play rolls on this week with the regional finals round of the UIL Texas State Baseball Championships.
The winners of this round will move into the state semifinals, one step closer to earning a trip to Round Rock.
FINAL: Texas high school baseball playoffs: UIL Class 4A-6A regional semifinal scoreboard, brackets, updates
These regional finals series, which will either be 1- or 3-game series as decided by coaches prior to the start of the series, are scheduled to conclude by May 24, weather permitting.
Two defending state champions are still alive from Class 4-6A: Class 5 Grapevine and Class 6 Tomball. This year, there will be two titles per class awarded.
Be sure to follow High School on SI Texas for the latest stories, scores and updates.
Class 4A Division I
2025 UIL Texas 4A Division I Baseball bracket
Series finished by May 24
Regional finals
Quadrant 1
Seminole vs. Mineral Wells
Quadrant 2
Lindale vs. Texarkana Pleasant Grove
Quadrant 3
China Springs vs. Lumberton
Quadrant 4
Corpus Christi Calallen vs. Corpus Christi Tuloso-Midway
Class 4A Division II
2025 UIL Texas 4A Division II Baseball bracket
Series finished by May 24
Regional finals
Quadrant 1
Graham vs. Brock, May 22
Quadrant 2
Carthage vs. Spring Hill
Quadrant 3
Bridge City vs. Salado
Quadrant 4
Wimberley vs. Sinton
Class 5A Division I
2025 UIL Texas 5A Division I Baseball bracket
Series finished by May 24
Regional finals
Quadrant 1
Colleyville Heritage 1, Aledo 0 (3-1)
Quadrant 2
Midlothian vs. McKinney North
Quadrant 3
Mt. Belvieu Barbers Hill vs. Austin L.C. Anderson
Quadrant 4
Spring Branch Smithson Valley vs. La Joya Palmview
Class 5A Division II
2025 UIL Texas 5A Division II Baseball bracket
Series finished by May 24
Regional finals
Quadrant 1
Lubbock-Cooper vs. Grapevine
Quadrant 2
Lucas Lovejoy 1, Frisco Wakeland 0 (3-2, X-X)
Quadrant 3
Nederland vs. Kingwood Park
Quadrant 4
Liberty Hill vs. Boerne-Champion
Class 6A Division I
2025 UIL Texas 6A Division I Baseball bracket
Series finished by May 24
Regional finals
Quadrant 1
Prosper vs. Keller
Quadrant 2
Klein Cain vs. Waco Midway
Quadrant 3
Humble Atascocita vs. Pearland
Quadrant 4
Buda Johnson vs. Austin Lake Travis
Class 6A Division II
2025 UIL Texas 6A Division II Baseball bracket
Series finished by May 24
Regional finals
Quadrant 1
Flower Mound Marcus vs. Southlake Carroll
Quadrant 2
Tomball vs. Cypress Woods
Quadrant 3
Kingwood vs. Katy Taylor
Quadrant 4
PSJA vs. Dripping Springs