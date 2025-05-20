UIL Texas high school state baseball playoffs: Class 1A-3A regional finals matchups, brackets
With state championships coming into sight, play rolls on this week with the regional finals round of the UIL Texas State Baseball Championships.
While Class 1A remained a single division broken up into two separate regions (1-2, 3-4), Class 2A-6A is broken into two separate divisions (1 and 2) for the first time in 2025.
These regional finals series, which will either be 1- or 3-game series as decided by coaches prior to the start of the series, are scheduled to conclude by May 24, weather permitting.
Texas high school state baseball playoffs: Class 1A-3A regional final matchups, brackets
Class 1A
Region 1 and 2
Nazareth vs. Hamlin
Perrin-Whitt vs. Gordon
Region 3 and 4
Avalon vs. Brookeland
Round Top-Carmine vs. Fayetteville
Class 2A Division 1
Quadrant 1
New Deal vs. New Home
Quadrant 2
Alvord vs. Tom Bean
Quadrant 3
Centerville vs. Shelbyville
Quadrant 4
Danbury vs. Schulenburg
Class 2A Division 2
Quadrant 1
Gruver vs. Stamford
Quadrant 2
Collinsville vs. Muenster
Quadrant 3
Overton vs. Beckville
Quadrant 4
Shiner vs. Burton
Class 3A Division 1
Quadrant 1
Iowa Park vs. Holliday
Quadrant 2
Gunter vs. Texarkana Liberty-Eylau
Quadrant 3
Huntington vs. Whitney
Quadrant 4
Falfurrias vs. Corpus Christi London
Class 3A Division 2
Quadrant 1
Jacksboro vs. Wall
Quadrant 2
New Diana vs. Boyd
Quadrant 3
Thrall vs. Anderson-Shiro
Quadrant 4
Hebbronville vs. Orange Grove