High School

UIL Texas high school state baseball playoffs: Class 1A-3A regional finals matchups, brackets

Find out this week's matchups and check out the brackets for the regional finals round of the UIL Texas Class 1A-3A prep baseball tournament

Levi Payton

Luke Kemp and the Wall Hawks will play in the Texas Class 3A Division 2 region finals this week.
Luke Kemp and the Wall Hawks will play in the Texas Class 3A Division 2 region finals this week. / Paul Witwer / USA TODAY NETWORK

With state championships coming into sight, play rolls on this week with the regional finals round of the UIL Texas State Baseball Championships.

While Class 1A remained a single division broken up into two separate regions (1-2, 3-4), Class 2A-6A is broken into two separate divisions (1 and 2) for the first time in 2025.

These regional finals series, which will either be 1- or 3-game series as decided by coaches prior to the start of the series, are scheduled to conclude by May 24, weather permitting.

Be sure to follow High School on SI Texas for the latest stories, scores and updates.

Texas high school state baseball playoffs: Class 1A-3A regional final matchups, brackets

Class 1A

Region 1 and 2

Nazareth vs. Hamlin

Perrin-Whitt vs. Gordon

Region 3 and 4

Avalon vs. Brookeland

Round Top-Carmine vs. Fayetteville

Class 2A Division 1

Quadrant 1

New Deal vs. New Home

Quadrant 2

Alvord vs. Tom Bean

Quadrant 3

Centerville vs. Shelbyville

Quadrant 4

Danbury vs. Schulenburg

Class 2A Division 2

Quadrant 1

Gruver vs. Stamford

Quadrant 2

Collinsville vs. Muenster

Quadrant 3

Overton vs. Beckville

Quadrant 4

Shiner vs. Burton

Class 3A Division 1

Quadrant 1

Iowa Park vs. Holliday

Quadrant 2

Gunter vs. Texarkana Liberty-Eylau

Quadrant 3

Huntington vs. Whitney

Quadrant 4

Falfurrias vs. Corpus Christi London

Class 3A Division 2

Quadrant 1

Jacksboro vs. Wall

Quadrant 2

New Diana vs. Boyd

Quadrant 3

Thrall vs. Anderson-Shiro

Quadrant 4

Hebbronville vs. Orange Grove

Class 1A-3A brackets

Class 1A - Regions 1 and 2

Class 1A - Regions 3 and 4

Class 2A - Division I

Class 2A - Division II

Class 3A - Division I

Class 3A - Division II

More stories from High School On SI Texas:

feed

Published |Modified
Levi Payton
LEVI PAYTON

Home/Texas