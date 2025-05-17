Texas high school baseball state playoffs: UIL Class 4A-6A regional semifinal scoreboard, brackets, updates
The third round of theTexas High School baseballplayoffs is upon us with the regional semifinals. We are down to the top 16 teams in each division with the quest to get to Round Rock a little bit closer than a few weeks ago.
Also be sure to check out the Texas Class 1A-3A baseball scores and brackets.
You can follow all of this week's matchups on High School On SI Texas, including live high school baseball scores, game recaps, top performers, photo galleries and much more.
Class 4A Division I
2025 UIL Texas 4A Division I Baseball bracket
Series finished by May 17
Regional semifinals
Quadrant 1
Seminole vs. Lubbock Estacado
Canyon West Plains vs. Mineral Wells
Quadrant 2
Life Waxhachie vs. Lindale
Frisco Panther Creek vs. Texarkana Pleasant Grove
Quadrant 3
Bullard vs. China Springs
Lumberton vs. Lampasas
Quadrant 4
Uvalde vs. Corpus Christi Calallen
San Antonio Davenport vs. Corpus Christi Tuloso-Midway
Class 4A Division II
2025 UIL Texas 4A Division II Baseball bracket
Series finished by May 17
Regional semifinals
Quadrant 1
El Paso Riverside vs. Graham
Clint vs. Brock
Quadrant 2
Kennedale vs. Carthage
Van Alstyne vs Spring Hill
Quadrant 3
Bridge City vs. La Grange
Little Cypress-Mauriceville vs. Salado
Quadrant 4
Wimberley vs. Sweeny
Geronimo Navarro vs. Sinton
Class 5A Division I
2025 UIL Texas 5A Division I Baseball bracket
Series finished by May 17
Regional semifinals
Quadrant 1
Aledo vs. Amarillo
El Paso Americas vs. Colleyville Heritage
Quadrant 2
Frisco Reedy vs. Midlothian
McKinney North vs. Lake Belton
Quadrant 3
Pflugerville Hendrickson vs. Mt. Belvieu Barbers Hill
Montgomery Lake Creek vs. Austin L.C. Anderson
Quadrant 4
Spring Branch Smithson Valley Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial
New Braunfels vs. La Joya Palmview
Class 5A Division II
2025 UIL Texas 5A Division II Baseball bracket
Series finished by May 17
Regional semifinals
Quadrant 1
Lubbock-Cooper vs. Argyle
Grapevine vs. Wylie
Quadrant 2
Lucas Lovejoy vs. Midlothian
Frisco Wakeland vs. Corsicana
Quadrant 3
Nederland vs. Georgetown
Kingwood Park vs. Pflugerville Weiss
Quadrant 4
Liberty Hill vs. Mission Pioneer
Boerne-Champion vs.Mission Sharyland
Class 6A Division I
2025 UIL Texas 6A Division I Baseball bracket
Series finished by May 17
Regional semifinals
Quadrant 1
Midland Legacy vs. Prospe
Keller vs. Carrollton Hebron
Quadrant 2
Rockwall vs. Klein Cain
Waco Midway Conroe vs. Conroe
Quadrant 3
Katy vs. Humble Atascocita
Pearland vs. Houston Lamar
Quadrant 4
San Antonio Reagan vs. Buda Johnson
Lake Travis vs. vs. Los Fresnos
Class 6A Division II
2025 UIL Texas 6A Division II Baseball bracket
Series finished by May 17
Regional semifinals
Quadrant 1
Trophy Club Byron Nelson vs. Flower Mound Marcus
Southlake Carroll vs. Denton Guyer
Quadrant 2
Tyler Legacy vs. Tomball
Royse City vs. Cypress Ridge
Quadrant 3
Houston Memorial vs. Kingwood
Katy Taylor vs. Houston Clear Lake
Quadrant 4
Austin Westlake vs. PSJA
Dripping Springs vs. Laredo Alexander
