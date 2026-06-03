Texas High School Baseball State Championship Predictions: UIL Will Crown 11 State Champions in Round Rock

The baseball season in the Lone Star State will conclude by Saturday evening.

The final weekend of the season will feature games held Thursday, Friday and Saturday at Dell Diamond in Round Rock.

Only three teams are vying for repeat championships. Corpus Christi has two of those teams in London and Calallen, while Aledo is the other. Two other teams that won titles last year, Grapevine and Collinsville, were both knocked out of the playoffs for violating UIL rules regarding the use of ineligible players, according to our previous reporting.

There will be 13 of the 24 teams playing for a state championship for the first time and some others seeking to win a title for the first time in decades.

Here’s a look at who we think will take home trophies this weekend. Keep updated on the weekend’s slate by clicking here.

Thursday

Class 2A Division 1

New Home vs. Iola, 9 a.m.

Our pick: New Home was in the finals last year, so picking the Leopards to get it done this year.

Class 2A Division 2

Burton vs. Ropesville Ropes, Noon

Our pick: Burton last won a title in 1987, but was in the state semifinals last year. The Panthers get the slight nod over a first-time final four participant.

Class 3A Division 1

Boyd vs. Corpus Christi London, 4 p.m.

Our pick: London has been a staple in the Final Four each of the past six years, including titles in 2022 and 2023. USC signee Christian Olivares, who had a key home run in the semifinals, will be a key factor.

Class 3A Division 2

Franklin vs. Paradise, 7 pm.

Our pick: Franklin has only lost twice this year and the last time the Lions made it this far, they won the state title in 2024. Kaden Toney and Cooper Ezzell combined for 7 RBI and each hit more than .500 in the semifinals.

Friday

Class 4A Division 1

Texarkana Pleasant Grove vs. Corpus Christi Calallen, 9 a.m.

Our pick: The Calallen Wildcats have won four titles and we think this will be No. 5. It helps having one of the top hitters in the state in Drayson Gamez. The Midland College signee has 64 hits in 40 games and sports a .571 average.

Class 4A Division 2

Robinson vs. Brock, Noon

Our pick: It’s been 20 years since Brock won a title, but the Eagles have shown moxie twice by overcoming a 1-0 deficit in series against both Canyon and Frisco Panther Creek. We see Arizona State signee Evan O’Connor (12-0) helping Brock win its 2nd championship.

Class 5A Division 1

Montgomery Lake Creek vs. Aledo, 4 p.m.

Our pick: Aledo’s LHP Lucas Nawrocki is one of the best players, hitting a go-ahead grand slam last weekend. Hard betting against the LSU signee to lead the Bearcats to a championship.

Lucas Nawrocki is cleared for lift off!🚀 @LucasNawrocki61 sends Aledo to the state title game with the go-ahead grand slam! @AledoISD eliminates McKinney North and we have all the highlights Sunday morning at 10 on NBC5. pic.twitter.com/dQCBgpBxxS — DFW Inside High School Sports (@ihss_dfw) May 30, 2026

Class 5A Division 2

Lucas Lovejoy vs. Mission Sharyland, 7 p.m.

Our pick: This was a tough one, but a slight nod goes to the Rattlers from Sharyland, who knocked off defending state championship Humble Kingwood in a sweep last weekend. Sergio Ibarra will bring a 9-1 mark with a 1.14 ERA into the finals, likely facing Tyler Scarborough, who’s 11-0.

Saturday

Class 1A

Gordon vs. Groveton Centerville, 9 a.m.

Our pick: Gordon made the finals last year before falling to Fayetteville. The Longhorns will have two hurlers with 8-1 records ready to go in this game: Stryker Reed and Aiden Shank.

Class 6A Division 1

Austin Lake Travis vs. Keller, Noon

Our pick: The Keller Indians have won a pair of 3-game series to reach this point, including last week’s clinching win over Rockwall. Add in the Indians have the best public school player in the state in Tennessee signee Cole Koeninger (SS/P), and we will pick the Indians to win their first title.

Class 6A Division 2

Tomball vs. Houston Memorial, 4 p.m.

Our pick: The Tomball Cougars are the easy pick here with a 42-1-1 record. Two pitchers have 12 wins for the Cougars — Blake Edling and Texas A&M signee CJ Sampson. That’s a lot of firepower in this all-Houston area finals, but Grant Sperandio, a junior who’s committed to Texas, will make it hard for Tomball.