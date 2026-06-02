2026 Texas (UIL) High School Baseball Playoffs: State Championship Brackets, Schedules - June 4-6
After a long season and months of competition, the 2026 Texas high school baseball playoffs conclude this week with UIL state championships getting underway on June 4.
High School On SI has brackets for every classification in the Texas high school baseball playoffs.
Brackets, full schedules and state championship matchups for all classifications of Texas high school baseball can be found below.
2026 Texas High School Baseball 1A Playoff Brackets, Schedule, Scores (UIL) - June 6, 2026
2026 UIL Texas 1A Baseball Championships
State Championship matchup:
Gordon vs. Groveton Centerville - June 6 at 9 a.m.
2026 Texas High School Baseball 2A Playoff Brackets, Schedule, Scores (UIL) - June 4, 2026
2026 UIL Texas 2A Division 1 Baseball Championships
State Championship matchup:
New Home vs. Iola - June 4 at 9 a.m.
2026 UIL Texas 2A Division 2 Baseball Championships
State Championship matchup:
Burton vs. Ropesville Ropes - June 4 at 12 p.m.
2026 Texas High School Baseball 3A Playoff Brackets, Schedule, Scores (UIL) - June 4, 2026
2026 UIL Texas 3A Division 1 Baseball Championships
State Championship matchup:
Boyd vs. London - June 4 at 4 p.m.
2026 UIL Texas 3A Division 2 Baseball Championships
State Championship matchup:
Franklin vs. Paradise - June 4 at 7 p.m.
2026 Texas High School Baseball 4A Playoff Brackets, Schedule, Scores (UIL) - June 5, 2026
2026 UIL Texas 4A Division 1 Baseball Championships
State Championship matchup:
Pleasant Grove vs. Calallen - June 5 at 9 a.m.
2026 UIL Texas 4A Division 2 Baseball Championships
State Championship matchup:
Robinson vs. Brock - June 5 at 12 p.m.
2026 Texas High School Baseball 5A Playoff Brackets, Schedule, Scores (UIL) - June 5, 2026
2026 UIL Texas 5A Division 1 Baseball Championships
State Championship matchup:
Lake Creek vs. Aledo - June 5 at 4 p.m.
2026 UIL Texas 5A Division 2 Baseball Championships
State Championship matchup:
Mission Sharyland vs. Lovejoy - June 5 at 7 p.m.
2026 Texas High School Baseball 6A Playoff Brackets, Schedule, Scores (UIL) - June 6, 2026
2026 UIL Texas 6A Division 1 Baseball Championships
State Championship matchup:
Keller vs. Lake Travis - June 6 at 12 p.m.
2026 UIL Texas 6A Division 2 Baseball Championships
State Championship matchup:
Memorial vs. Tomball - June 6 at 4 p.m.
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Sam Brown covers high school sports as well as NCAA football and basketball. Sam began his professional career as a high school sports reporter for The Tennessean in Nashville where he covered boys and girls prep sports full-time and helped cover Vanderbilt football, Tennessee Titans football and Nashville Predators hockey. He graduated from Middle Tennessee State University with a double major in journalism and communication studies and currently lives in Seattle with his girlfriend and dog.