2026 Texas (UIL) High School Baseball Playoffs: State Championship Brackets, Schedules - June 4-6

After a long season and months of competition, the 2026 Texas high school baseball playoffs conclude this week with UIL state championships getting underway on June 4.

High School On SI has brackets for every classification in the Texas high school baseball playoffs.

Brackets, full schedules and state championship matchups for all classifications of Texas high school baseball can be found below.

2026 Texas High School Baseball 1A Playoff Brackets, Schedule, Scores (UIL) - June 6, 2026

State Championship matchup:

Gordon vs. Groveton Centerville - June 6 at 9 a.m.

2026 Texas High School Baseball 2A Playoff Brackets, Schedule, Scores (UIL) - June 4, 2026

State Championship matchup:

New Home vs. Iola - June 4 at 9 a.m.

State Championship matchup:

Burton vs. Ropesville Ropes - June 4 at 12 p.m.

2026 Texas High School Baseball 3A Playoff Brackets, Schedule, Scores (UIL) - June 4, 2026

State Championship matchup:

Boyd vs. London - June 4 at 4 p.m.

State Championship matchup:

Franklin vs. Paradise - June 4 at 7 p.m.

2026 Texas High School Baseball 4A Playoff Brackets, Schedule, Scores (UIL) - June 5, 2026

State Championship matchup:

Pleasant Grove vs. Calallen - June 5 at 9 a.m.

State Championship matchup:

Robinson vs. Brock - June 5 at 12 p.m.

2026 Texas High School Baseball 5A Playoff Brackets, Schedule, Scores (UIL) - June 5, 2026

State Championship matchup:

Lake Creek vs. Aledo - June 5 at 4 p.m.

State Championship matchup:

Mission Sharyland vs. Lovejoy - June 5 at 7 p.m.

2026 Texas High School Baseball 6A Playoff Brackets, Schedule, Scores (UIL) - June 6, 2026

State Championship matchup:

Keller vs. Lake Travis - June 6 at 12 p.m.

State Championship matchup:

Memorial vs. Tomball - June 6 at 4 p.m.

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